Does the Europa Conference League have VAR?

Video assistant refereeing (VAR) will be used throughout the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League, beginning in the play-offs.

In all, 140 Europa Conference League matches will have VAR this season. That is a 311% increase on 2022/23, when the technology was introduced ahead of the knockout stages and used for all subsequent matches through to the final. In the inaugural season, VAR was utilised only for the semi-finals and final.

The rollout continues a trend across UEFA's men's club competitions. This term's Champions League and Europa League will see the implementation of VAR expanded to all qualifying rounds for the first time.