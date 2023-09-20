UEFA Europa Conference League: Who is in it? Meet the teams

The road to 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League glory became a little clearer following the group stage draw, but who is lining up in the competition?

UEFA.com profiles the contenders.

Group stage fixtures

Who is in the group stage? Group A: LOSC Lille (FRA), Slovan Bratislava (SVK), Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN), KÍ Klaksvík (FRO)

Group B: Gent (BEL), Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR), Zorya Luhansk (UKR), Breidablik (ISL)

Group C: Dinamo Zagreb (CRO), Viktoria Plzeň (CZE), Astana (KAZ), Ballkani (KOS)

Group D: Club Brugge (BEL), Bodø/Glimt (NOR), Beşiktaş (TUR), Lugano (SUI)

Group E: AZ Alkmaar (NED), Aston Villa (ENG), Legia Warszawa (POL), Zrinjski (BIH)

Group F: Ferencváros (HUN), Fiorentina (ITA), Genk (BEL), Čukarički (SRB)

Group G: Frankfurt (GER), PAOK (GRE), HJK Helsinki (FIN), Aberdeen (SCO)

Group H: Fenerbahçe (TUR), Ludogorets (BUL), Spartak Trnava (SVK), Nordsjælland (DEN)



UEFA coefficient ranking: 189

How they qualified: 3rd in Scottish Premiership

Last season: N/A

Best European performance: ECWC winners (1982/83)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 164

How they qualified: 1st in Kazakhstan Premier League

Last season: UECL second qualifying round (L0-6 vs Raków Częstochowa)

Best European performance: UCL group stage (2015/16)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 77

How they qualified: 7th in English Premier League

Last season: N/A

Best European performance: ECCC winners (1981/82)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 31

How they qualified: 4th in Dutch Eredivisie

Last season: UECL semi-finals (L1-3 vs West Ham)

Best European performance: UCUP runners-up (1980/81)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 339

How they qualified: 1st in Kosovo Football Superleague

Last season: UECL group stage (finished 4th)

Best European performance: UECL group stage (2022/23, 2023/24)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 147

How they qualified: 3rd in Turkish Süper Lig

Last season: N/A

Best European performance: ECCC quarter-finals (1986/87)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 69

How they qualified: 1st in Norwegian Eliteserien

Last season: UECL knockout play-offs (L0-1 vs Lech Poznań)

Best European performance: UECL quarter-finals (2021/22)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 207

How they qualified: 3rd in Icelandic Urvalsdeild

Last season: UECL third qualifying round (L1-6 vs İstanbul Başakşehir)

Best European performance: UCL second qualifying round (2011/12, 2023/24)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 34

How they qualified: 4th in Belgian First League

Last season: UCL round of 16 (L1-7 vs Benfica)

Best European performance: ECCC runners-up (1977/78), UCUP runners-up (1975/76)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 226﻿

How they qualified: 3rd in Serbian Super League

Last season: UECL third qualifying round (L2-7 vs Twente)

Best European performance: UECL group stage (2023/24)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 38﻿

How they qualified: 1st in Croatian First League

Last season: UCL group stage (fourth place)

Best European performance: ECWC semi-finals (1960/61)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 65

How they qualified: 2nd in Turkish Süper Lig

Last season: UEL round of 16 (L1-2 vs Sevilla)

Best European performance: UCL quarter-finals (2007/08)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 55

How they qualified: 1st in Hungarian Nemzeti Bajnokság I

Last season: UEL round of 16 (L0-4 vs Bayer Leverkusen)

Best European performance: ECWC runners-up (1974/75)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 74

How they qualified: 8th in Italian Serie A

Last season: UECL runners-up (L1-2 vs West Ham)

Best European performance: ECWC winners (1960/61)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 23

How they qualified: 7th in German Bundesliga

Last season: UCL round of 16 (L0-5 vs Napoli)

Best European performance: UCUP/UEL winners (1979/80, 2021/22)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 148

How they qualified: 1st in Belgian Pro League

Last season: N/A

Best European performance: UEL quarter-finals (2016/17)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 43

How they qualified: 5th in Belgian Pro League

Last season: UECL quarter-finals (L2-5 vs West Ham)

Best European performance: UECL quarter-finals (2022/23)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 145

How they qualified: 1st in Finnish Veikkausliiga

Last season: UEL group stage (finished 4th)

Best European performance: UCL group stage (1998/99), UEL group stage (2014/15, 2022/23), UECL group stage (2021/22)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 175

How they qualified: 1st in Faroese Premier Division

Last season: UECL third qualifying round (L4-4, 3-4pens vs Ballkani)

Best European performance: UECL group stage (2023/24)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 146

How they qualified: 2nd in Polish First Division

Last season: N/A

Best European performance: ECCC semi-finals (1969/70), ECWC semi-finals (1990/91)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 50

How they qualified: 5th in French Ligue 1

Last season: N/A

Best European performance: UCL round of 16 (2021/22), UCUP/UEL round of 16 (2001/02, 2004/05, 2005/06, 2009/10)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 83

How they qualified: 1st in Bulgarian A League

Last season: UECL knockout play-offs (L2-2, 0-3pens vs Anderlecht)

Best European performance: ﻿UEL round of 16 (2013/14)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 211

How they qualified: Swiss Cup holders

Last season: UECL third qualifying round (L1-5 vs Hapoel Beer-Sheva)

Best European performance: UEL group stage (2017/18, 2019/20)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 71

How they qualified: 3rd in Israeli Premier League

Last season: UECL qualifying play-offs (L1-2 vs Nice)

Best European performance: UEL round of 32 (2013/14, 2020/21), UECL knockout play-offs (2021/22)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 242

How they qualified: 2nd in Danish Super League

Last season: N/A

Best European performance: UCL group stage (2012/13)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 188

How they qualified: 1st in Slovene First League

Last season: UECL second qualifying round (L3-3, 2-4pens vs Sepsi Sfântu Gheorghe)

Best European performance: UECL group stage (2023/24)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 67

How they qualified: 4th in Greek Super League

Last season: UECL second qualifying round (L1-3 vs Levski Sofia)

Best European performance: ECWC quarter-finals (1973/74), UECL quarter-finals (2021/22)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 63

How they qualified: 1st in Slovak First League

Last season: ﻿UECL round of 16 (L4-4, 1-4pens vs Basel)

Best European performance: ECWC winners (1968/69)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 226

How they qualified: 3rd in Slovak First Football League

Last season: UECL third qualifying round (L0-3 vs Raków Częstochow)

Best European performance: ECCC semi-finals (1968/69)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 113

How they qualified: 3rd in Czech First League

Last season: UCL group stage (finished 4th)

Best European performance: UEL round of 16 (2012/13, 2013/14, 2017/18)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 104

How they qualified: 3rd in Ukrainian Premier League

Last season: UECL third qualifying round (L1-3 vs Universitatea Craiova)

Best European performance: UEL group stage (2016/17, 2017/18, 2020/21), UECL group stage (2021/22, 2023/24)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 187

How they qualified: 1st in Bosnian-Herzegovinian Premier League

Last season: UECL qualifying play-offs (L2-2, 5-6pens vs Slovan Bratislava)

Best European performance: UECL group stage (2023/24)

Key

• UEFA Europa Conference League unless otherwise stated

• Aggregate scorelines if applicable

• Club coefficients as of start of 2023/24

UCL = UEFA Champions League

UEL = UEFA Europa League

UECL﻿ = UEFA Europa Conference League

ECCC = European Cup

UCUP = UEFA Cup

ECWC = European Cup Winners' Cup

