UEFA Europa Conference League: Who is in it? Meet the teams
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Get an overview of the 32 teams lining up in the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage.
The road to 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League glory became a little clearer following the group stage draw, but who is lining up in the competition?
UEFA.com profiles the contenders.
Who is in the group stage?
Group A: LOSC Lille (FRA), Slovan Bratislava (SVK), Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN), KÍ Klaksvík (FRO)
Group B: Gent (BEL), Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR), Zorya Luhansk (UKR), Breidablik (ISL)
Group C: Dinamo Zagreb (CRO), Viktoria Plzeň (CZE), Astana (KAZ), Ballkani (KOS)
Group D: Club Brugge (BEL), Bodø/Glimt (NOR), Beşiktaş (TUR), Lugano (SUI)
Group E: AZ Alkmaar (NED), Aston Villa (ENG), Legia Warszawa (POL), Zrinjski (BIH)
Group F: Ferencváros (HUN), Fiorentina (ITA), Genk (BEL), Čukarički (SRB)
Group G: Frankfurt (GER), PAOK (GRE), HJK Helsinki (FIN), Aberdeen (SCO)
Group H: Fenerbahçe (TUR), Ludogorets (BUL), Spartak Trnava (SVK), Nordsjælland (DEN)
Aberdeen (SCO)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 189
How they qualified: 3rd in Scottish Premiership
Last season: N/A
Best European performance: ECWC winners (1982/83)
Astana (KAZ)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 164
How they qualified: 1st in Kazakhstan Premier League
Last season: UECL second qualifying round (L0-6 vs Raków Częstochowa)
Best European performance: UCL group stage (2015/16)
Aston Villa (ENG)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 77
How they qualified: 7th in English Premier League
Last season: N/A
Best European performance: ECCC winners (1981/82)
AZ Alkmaar (NED)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 31
How they qualified: 4th in Dutch Eredivisie
Last season: UECL semi-finals (L1-3 vs West Ham)
Best European performance: UCUP runners-up (1980/81)
Ballkani (KOS)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 339
How they qualified: 1st in Kosovo Football Superleague
Last season: UECL group stage (finished 4th)
Best European performance: UECL group stage (2022/23, 2023/24)
Beşiktaş (TUR)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 147
How they qualified: 3rd in Turkish Süper Lig
Last season: N/A
Best European performance: ECCC quarter-finals (1986/87)
Bodø/Glimt (NOR)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 69
How they qualified: 1st in Norwegian Eliteserien
Last season: UECL knockout play-offs (L0-1 vs Lech Poznań)
Best European performance: UECL quarter-finals (2021/22)
Breidablik (ISL)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 207
How they qualified: 3rd in Icelandic Urvalsdeild
Last season: UECL third qualifying round (L1-6 vs İstanbul Başakşehir)
Best European performance: UCL second qualifying round (2011/12, 2023/24)
Club Brugge (BEL)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 34
How they qualified: 4th in Belgian First League
Last season: UCL round of 16 (L1-7 vs Benfica)
Best European performance: ECCC runners-up (1977/78), UCUP runners-up (1975/76)
Čukarički (SRB)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 226
How they qualified: 3rd in Serbian Super League
Last season: UECL third qualifying round (L2-7 vs Twente)
Best European performance: UECL group stage (2023/24)
Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 38
How they qualified: 1st in Croatian First League
Last season: UCL group stage (fourth place)
Best European performance: ECWC semi-finals (1960/61)
Fenerbahçe (TUR)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 65
How they qualified: 2nd in Turkish Süper Lig
Last season: UEL round of 16 (L1-2 vs Sevilla)
Best European performance: UCL quarter-finals (2007/08)
Ferencváros (HUN)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 55
How they qualified: 1st in Hungarian Nemzeti Bajnokság I
Last season: UEL round of 16 (L0-4 vs Bayer Leverkusen)
Best European performance: ECWC runners-up (1974/75)
Fiorentina (ITA)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 74
How they qualified: 8th in Italian Serie A
Last season: UECL runners-up (L1-2 vs West Ham)
Best European performance: ECWC winners (1960/61)
Frankfurt (GER)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 23
How they qualified: 7th in German Bundesliga
Last season: UCL round of 16 (L0-5 vs Napoli)
Best European performance: UCUP/UEL winners (1979/80, 2021/22)
Genk (BEL)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 148
How they qualified: 1st in Belgian Pro League
Last season: N/A
Best European performance: UEL quarter-finals (2016/17)
Gent (BEL)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 43
How they qualified: 5th in Belgian Pro League
Last season: UECL quarter-finals (L2-5 vs West Ham)
Best European performance: UECL quarter-finals (2022/23)
HJK (FIN)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 145
How they qualified: 1st in Finnish Veikkausliiga
Last season: UEL group stage (finished 4th)
Best European performance: UCL group stage (1998/99), UEL group stage (2014/15, 2022/23), UECL group stage (2021/22)
KÍ Klaksvík (FRO)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 175
How they qualified: 1st in Faroese Premier Division
Last season: UECL third qualifying round (L4-4, 3-4pens vs Ballkani)
Best European performance: UECL group stage (2023/24)
Legia (POL)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 146
How they qualified: 2nd in Polish First Division
Last season: N/A
Best European performance: ECCC semi-finals (1969/70), ECWC semi-finals (1990/91)
LOSC Lille (FRA)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 50
How they qualified: 5th in French Ligue 1
Last season: N/A
Best European performance: UCL round of 16 (2021/22), UCUP/UEL round of 16 (2001/02, 2004/05, 2005/06, 2009/10)
Ludogorets (BUL)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 83
How they qualified: 1st in Bulgarian A League
Last season: UECL knockout play-offs (L2-2, 0-3pens vs Anderlecht)
Best European performance: UEL round of 16 (2013/14)
Lugano (SUI)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 211
How they qualified: Swiss Cup holders
Last season: UECL third qualifying round (L1-5 vs Hapoel Beer-Sheva)
Best European performance: UEL group stage (2017/18, 2019/20)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 71
How they qualified: 3rd in Israeli Premier League
Last season: UECL qualifying play-offs (L1-2 vs Nice)
Best European performance: UEL round of 32 (2013/14, 2020/21), UECL knockout play-offs (2021/22)
Nordsjælland (DEN)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 242
How they qualified: 2nd in Danish Super League
Last season: N/A
Best European performance: UCL group stage (2012/13)
Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 188
How they qualified: 1st in Slovene First League
Last season: UECL second qualifying round (L3-3, 2-4pens vs Sepsi Sfântu Gheorghe)
Best European performance: UECL group stage (2023/24)
PAOK (GRE)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 67
How they qualified: 4th in Greek Super League
Last season: UECL second qualifying round (L1-3 vs Levski Sofia)
Best European performance: ECWC quarter-finals (1973/74), UECL quarter-finals (2021/22)
Slovan Bratislava (SVK)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 63
How they qualified: 1st in Slovak First League
Last season: UECL round of 16 (L4-4, 1-4pens vs Basel)
Best European performance: ECWC winners (1968/69)
Spartak Trnava (SVK)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 226
How they qualified: 3rd in Slovak First Football League
Last season: UECL third qualifying round (L0-3 vs Raków Częstochow)
Best European performance: ECCC semi-finals (1968/69)
Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 113
How they qualified: 3rd in Czech First League
Last season: UCL group stage (finished 4th)
Best European performance: UEL round of 16 (2012/13, 2013/14, 2017/18)
Zorya Luhansk (UKR)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 104
How they qualified: 3rd in Ukrainian Premier League
Last season: UECL third qualifying round (L1-3 vs Universitatea Craiova)
Best European performance: UEL group stage (2016/17, 2017/18, 2020/21), UECL group stage (2021/22, 2023/24)
Zrinjski (BIH)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 187
How they qualified: 1st in Bosnian-Herzegovinian Premier League
Last season: UECL qualifying play-offs (L2-2, 5-6pens vs Slovan Bratislava)
Best European performance: UECL group stage (2023/24)
Key
• UEFA Europa Conference League unless otherwise stated
• Aggregate scorelines if applicable
• Club coefficients as of start of 2023/24
UCL = UEFA Champions League
UEL = UEFA Europa League
UECL = UEFA Europa Conference League
ECCC = European Cup
UCUP = UEFA Cup
ECWC = European Cup Winners' Cup