UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Olympiacos win the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League: Meet the champions

Wednesday, May 29, 2024

All you need to know about 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League winners Olympiacos.

Olympiacos edged Fiorentina to win the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League
Olympiacos edged Fiorentina to win the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League AFP via Getty Images

Following nine months of fascinating action, the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League reached its conclusion in the Athens showpiece with Olympiacos beating Fiorentina 1-0 in extra time courtesy of an Ayoub El Kaabi goal.

Here's all you need to know about the champions.

The final as it happened

Olympiacos (GRE)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 45
How they qualified: 3rd in Greek Super League
Group stage: Transferred from Europa League
Knockout round play-off: 2-0agg vs Ferencváros
Round of 16: 7-5agg aet vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv
Quarter-finals: 3-3agg aet, 3-2pens vs Fenerbahçe
Semi-finals: 6-2agg vs Aston Villa﻿
Final: 1-0aet vs Fiorentina

Olympiacos' road to the final: Every goal

Campaign in ten words: First ever European title powered by Ayoub El Kaabi's goals.

Most minutes played
900 Santiago Hezze
900 David Carmo
885 Rodinei

Most goals
11 Ayoub El Kaabi
2 Kostas Fortounis
2 Stevan Jovetić

Most assists
4 Daniel Podence

Highlights: Aston Villa 2-4 Olympiacos

Season summary
A stormy first part of the season gave way to glorious sunshine. Normally, failure to win the Greek title would be cause for Olympiacos disappointment, but that has been eclipsed by their European achievement.

How they play
José Luis Mendilibar favours a 4-3-3, with El Kaabi spearheading the attack, flanked by Kostas Fortounis and Daniel Podence. In Vicente Iborra, Chiquinho and Santiago Hezze, Olympiacos possess a robust midfield that apply pressure high up the pitch.

Key player: Vicente Iborra
While the prolific El Kaabi makes the magic happen in attack, four-time UEFA Europa League-winner Iborra provided much-needed guile at both ends during the business end of the competition.

Get the Europa app

One to watch: Santiago Hezze
An indefatigable dynamo, 22, whose incessant running and all-round midfield play has quickly made him a vital cog in this team.

The coach: José Luis Mendilibar 
A Basque coach brought in in February to do just what he did at Sevilla last season: salvage the season and make waves in Europe. The simplicity, the straight-forward approach and attack-minded tactics have been a perfect fit.

Did you know?
It took Olympiacos 99 years to claim their first major European football trophy, April's UEFA Youth League; five weeks later, they added another.

2024 UEFA Youth League final
© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Selected for you

Conference League results
Live 29/05/2024

Conference League results

See all the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League results.
2023/24 season: Dates, details
Live 09/05/2024

2023/24 season: Dates, details

What are the match dates? Where is the 2024 final?
01:58
2022/23 final: Fiorentina 1-2 West Ham
Live 07/06/2023

2022/23 final: Fiorentina 1-2 West Ham

Watch all the drama from Prague where Jarrod Bowen clinched late victory and Conference League glory for West Ham.
Where is the 2024 final?
Live 29/05/2024

Where is the 2024 final?

The final will take place at the AEK Arena in Athens, Greece.