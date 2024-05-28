UEFA Europa Conference League final: Who is in it? Meet the teams

The road to 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League glory is nearly over, with the Athens final almost upon us. But who is still in the competition?

UEFA.com profiles the contenders.

UEFA coefficient ranking: 45

How they qualified: 3rd in Greek Super League

Group stage: Transferring from Europa League

Knockout round play-off: 2-0agg vs Ferencváros

Round of 16: 7-5agg vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Quarter-finals: 3-3agg, 3-2pens vs Fenerbahçe

Semi-finals: 6-2agg vs Aston Villa﻿

Last season: ﻿UEFA Europa League group stage (fourth place)

Best UEFA club competition performance: UEFA Champions League quarter-finals (1998/99), European Cup Winners' Cup quarter-finals (1992/93)

Olympiacos' road to the final: Every goal

Campaign in ten words: First ever European final, powered by Ayoub El Kaabi's goals.

Season so far

A stormy first part of the season has given way to glorious sunshine. Normally, failure to win the Greek title would be cause for Olympiacos disappointment, but that has been eclipsed by their European achievements. And they're not done yet.

How they play

José Luis Mendilibar favours a 4-3-3, with El Kaabi spearheading the attack, flanked by Kostas Fortounis and Daniel Podence. In Vicente Iborra, Chiquinho and Santiago Hezze, Olympiacos possess a robust midfield that apply pressure high up the pitch.

Key player: Vicente Iborra

While the prolific El Kaabi makes the magic happen in attack, four-time UEFA Europa League-winner Iborra has provided much-needed guile at both ends during the business end of the competition.

One to watch: Santiago Hezze

An indefatigable dynamo, 22, whose incessant running and all-round midfield play has quickly made him a vital cog in this team.

The coach: José Luis Mendilibar

A Basque coach brought in in February to do just what he did at Sevilla last season: salvage the season and make waves in Europe. The simplicity, the straight-forward approach and attack-minded tactics have been a perfect fit.

Did you know?

It took Olympiacos 99 years to claim their first major European football trophy, April's UEFA Youth League; five weeks later and they are aiming to make it add another.

2024 UEFA Youth League final

UEFA coefficient ranking: 49

How they qualified: 8th in Italian Serie A

Group stage: Group F winners

Round of 16: 5-4agg vs Maccabi Haifa

Quarter-finals: 2-0agg, aet vs Viktoria Plzeň

Semi-finals: 4-3agg vs Club Brugge

Last season: Europa Conference League runners-up (L1-2 vs West Ham)

Best UEFA club competition performance: European Cup Winners' Cup winners (1960/61)

Fiorentina's road to the final: Every goal

Campaign in ten words: Still unbeaten as they aim for one better than 2022/23.

Season so far

Fiorentina began the campaign brightly but faltered in January and needed a strong end to the Serie A campaign to secure eighth and European football next term. Unbeaten in the Europa Conference League since the first leg of the play-off against Austria Wien, they also reached the Coppa Italia semis.

How they play

Fiorentina like to control the game, impose their style and attack. Italiano's use of the flanks is his stock in trade though the front-foot policy means the Viola are at times susceptible on the counterattack.

Key player: Nicolás González

Fast and technically gifted, the Argentinian winger is the perfect exponent of Italiano's intelligent, attacking-using-the-full-width-of-the-pitch style.

One to watch: Christian Kouamé

The Ivorian has come on leaps and bounds this season, with his pace and unpredictability a major asset on the left flank.

The coach: Vincenzo Italiano

A man who never knowingly takes a backwards step. Italiano's football is direct, aggressive and driven by a clear philosophy: always play to win.

Did you know?

Eighteen players have registered goals for Fiorentina in all competitions this season but only two – Nicolás González (14) and Lucas Beltrán (ten) – have reached double figures.

All of Beltrán's goals so far

