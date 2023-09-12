UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Europa Conference League group stage squads confirmed

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

The squad lists for all 32 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage hopefuls have been confirmed.

Edin Džeko makes the cut for Fenerbahçe following his move from Inter over the summer
Edin Džeko makes the cut for Fenerbahçe following his move from Inter over the summer Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The 32 UEFA Europa Conference League contenders have submitted their squads for the group stage. Check out the competition regulations for further details on squad registration, player lists and more.

All group stage fixtures

Click the links below to check out who made the cut for each club.

Group A

LOSC Lille
Slovan Bratislava
Olimpija Ljubljana
KÍ Klaksvík

Group B

Gent
Maccabi Tel-Aviv
Zorya Luhansk
Breidablik

Group C

Dinamo Zagreb
Viktoria Plzeň
Astana
Ballkani

Group D

Club Brugge
Bodø/Glimt
Beşiktaş
Lugano

Group E

AZ Alkmaar
Aston Villa
Legia Warszawa
Zrinjski

Group F

Ferencváros
Fiorentina
Genk
Čukarički

Group G

Frankfurt
PAOK
HJK Helsinki
Aberdeen

Group H

Fenerbahçe
Ludogorets
Spartak Trnava
Nordsjælland

