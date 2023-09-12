Europa Conference League group stage squads confirmed
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
The 32 UEFA Europa Conference League contenders have submitted their squads for the group stage. Check out the competition regulations for further details on squad registration, player lists and more.
Click the links below to check out who made the cut for each club.
Group A
LOSC Lille
Slovan Bratislava
Olimpija Ljubljana
KÍ Klaksvík
Group B
Gent
Maccabi Tel-Aviv
Zorya Luhansk
Breidablik
Group C
Dinamo Zagreb
Viktoria Plzeň
Astana
Ballkani
Group D
Club Brugge
Bodø/Glimt
Beşiktaş
Lugano
Group E
AZ Alkmaar
Aston Villa
Legia Warszawa
Zrinjski
Group F
Ferencváros
Fiorentina
Genk
Čukarički
Group G
Frankfurt
PAOK
HJK Helsinki
Aberdeen