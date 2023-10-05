Europa Conference League top scorers 2023/24: 16 players on two goals

After Matchday 2, 16 players share top spot in the scoring charts with two goals in the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage.

UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top goalscorers and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa Conference League season.

Zrinjski's incredible comeback

Top scorers in 2023/24 Europa Conference League

2 Vincent Aboubakar (Beşiktaş)

2 ﻿Aleksandar Čavrić (Slovan Bratislava)

2 Joshua King (Fenerbahçe)

2 Konstantinos Koulierakis (PAOK)

2 Zvonimir Kožulj (Zrinjski)

2 Omar Marmoush (Frankfurt)

2 Ernest Muçi (Legia)

2 Benjamin Nygren (Nordsjælland)

2 Klæmint Olsen (Breidablik)

2 Bruno Petković (Dinamo Zagreb)

2 Jakub Piotrowski (Ludogorets)

2 Bojan Radulovic (HJK)

2 Luca Ranieri (Fiorentina)

2 Tarik Tissoudali (Gent)

2 Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge)

2 Barnabás Varga (Ferencváros)

Most assists in 2023/24 Europa Conference League

3 Fred (Fenerbahçe)

2 Matija Malekinušić (Zrinjski)

2 Bogdan Mykhaylichenko (Dinamo Zagreb)

2 Bernard Tekpetey (Ludogorets)

Most goals and assists combined in 2023/24 Europa Conference League

3 Vincent Aboubakar (Beşiktaş)

3 ﻿Aleksandar Čavrić (Slovan Bratislava)

3 Fred (Fenerbahçe)

3 Zvonimir Kožulj (Zrinjski)

3 Jakub Piotrowski (Ludogorets)

3 Barnabás Varga (Ferencváros)

Leading all-time Europa Conference League scorers (group stage to final)

12 Arthur Cabral (Basel/Fiorentina)

10 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord)

10 Vangelis Pavlidis (AZ Alkmaar)

9 Tammy Abraham (Roma)



Europa Conference League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2022/23 Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina), Zeki Amdouni (Basel) – 7

2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10