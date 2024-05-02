2023/24 Europa Conference League top scorers: El Kaabi, Zahavi

After scoring a hat-trick at Aston Villa in the semi-final openers, Olympiacos's Ayoub El Kaabi has joined Maccabi Tel Aviv's Eran Zahavi on eight goals at the top of the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League goalscorer rankings.

Dinamo Zagreb's Bruno Petković is in second place with eight players having scored five times, including Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins and Club Brugge's Hans Vanaken, both of whom struck in their semi-final openers.

UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top scorers and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa Conference League season.

Top scorers in 2023/24 Europa Conference League

8Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos)

8 Eran Zahavi (Maccabi Tel Aviv)

7 ﻿Bruno Petković (Dinamo Zagreb)

5 Fredrik Gulbrandsen (Molde)

5 Benjamin Nygren (Nordsjælland)

5 Gift Orban (Gent)

5 Dor Peretz (Maccabi Tel Aviv)

5 Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge)

5 Thiago (Club Brugge)

5 Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

5 Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille)

Most assists in 2023/24 Europa Conference League

5 Leon Bailey (Aston Villa)

5 Fares Chaibi (Frankfurt)

4 Rémy Cabella (Lille)

4 Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa)

4 Fred (Fenerbahçe)

4 Gavriel Kanichowsky (Maccabi Tel Aviv)

4 Daniel Podence (Olympiacos)

4 Michał Skóraś (Club Brugge)

4 Sebastian Szymański (Fenerbahçe)

Most goals and assists combined in 2023/24 Europa Conference League

9 Eran Zahavi (Maccabi Tel Aviv)

9 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos)

7 Leon Bailey (Aston Villa)

7 Fares Chaibi (Frankfurt)

7 Dor Peretz (Maccabi Tel Aviv)

7 ﻿Bruno Petković (Dinamo Zagreb)

6 Rémy Cabella (Lille)

6 ﻿Aleksandar Čavrić (Slovan Bratislava)

6 John McGinn (Aston Villa)

6 Andreas Skov Olsen (Club Brugge)

6 Tarik Tissoudali (Gent)

6 Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge)

6 Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille)



Hat-tricks in the 2023/24 Europa Conference League

Gift Orban (Breidablik 2-3 Genk, 09/11/2023)

Benjamin Nygren (Nordsjælland 6-1 Fenerbahçe, 30/11/2023)

Ayoub El Kaabi (Aston Villa 2-4 Olympiacos, 02/05/2024)

Leading all-time Europa Conference League scorers (group stage to final)

12 Arthur Cabral (Basel/Fiorentina)

12 Vangelis Pavlidis (AZ Alkmaar)

12 Eran Zahavi (Maccabi Tel Aviv)

10 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord)

10 Gift Orban (Gent)

9 Tammy Abraham (Roma)

9 Aleksandar Čavrić (Slovan Bratislava)

9 Hugo Cuypers (Gent)



Europa Conference League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2022/23 Zeki Amdouni (Basel), Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina) – 7

2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10