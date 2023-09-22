Europa Conference League top scorers 2023/24: Six players lead the way
Six players scored twice as the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage got under way on Thursday.
Six players are joint leaders at the top of the scoring charts with two goals after Matchday 1 of the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage.
UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top goalscorers and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa Conference League season.
Top scorers in 2023/24 Europa Conference League
2 Zvonimir Kožulj (Zrinjski)
2 Bruno Petković (Dinamo Zagreb)
2 Luca Ranieri (Fiorentina)
2 Jakub Piotrowski (Ludogorets)
2 Ernest Muçi (Legia)
2 Klæmint Olsen (Breidablik)
Most assists in 2023/24 Europa Conference League
2 Fred (Fenerbahçe)
2 Bernard Tekpetey (Ludogorets)
2 Bogdan Mykhaylichenko (Dinamo Zagreb)
2 Matija Malekinušić (Zrinjski)
Most goals and assists combined in 2023/24 Europa Conference League
3 Zvonimir Kožulj (Zrinjski)
3 Jakub Piotrowski (Ludogorets)
Leading all-time Europa Conference League scorers (group stage to final)
12 Arthur Cabral (Basel/Fiorentina)
10 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord)
9 Tammy Abraham (Roma)
9 Vangelis Pavlidis (AZ Alkmaar)
Europa Conference League top scorers by season (group stage to final)
2022/23 Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina), Zeki Amdouni (Basel) – 7
2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10