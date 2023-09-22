UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Europa Conference League top scorers 2023/24: Six players lead the way

Friday, September 22, 2023

Six players scored twice as the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage got under way on Thursday.

Legia's Ernest Muçi scored twice against Aston Villa
Six players are joint leaders at the top of the scoring charts with two goals after Matchday 1 of the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage.

UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top goalscorers and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa Conference League season.

Zrinjski's incredible comeback

Top scorers in 2023/24 Europa Conference League

2 Zvonimir Kožulj (Zrinjski)
2 Bruno Petković (Dinamo Zagreb)
2 Luca Ranieri (Fiorentina)
2 Jakub Piotrowski (Ludogorets)
2 Ernest Muçi (Legia)
2 Klæmint Olsen (Breidablik)

Most assists in 2023/24 Europa Conference League

2 Fred (Fenerbahçe)
2 Bernard Tekpetey (Ludogorets)
2 Bogdan Mykhaylichenko (Dinamo Zagreb)
2 Matija Malekinušić (Zrinjski)

Most goals and assists combined in 2023/24 Europa Conference League

3 Zvonimir Kožulj (Zrinjski)
3 Jakub Piotrowski (Ludogorets)

Leading all-time Europa Conference League scorers (group stage to final)

12 Arthur Cabral (Basel/Fiorentina)
10 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord)
9 Tammy Abraham (Roma)
9 Vangelis Pavlidis (AZ Alkmaar)

Europa Conference League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2022/23 Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina), Zeki Amdouni (Basel) – 7
2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10

