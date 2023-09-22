Europa Conference League top scorers 2023/24: Six players lead the way

Six players are joint leaders at the top of the scoring charts with two goals after Matchday 1 of the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage.

UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top goalscorers and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa Conference League season.

Top scorers in 2023/24 Europa Conference League

2 Zvonimir Kožulj (Zrinjski)

2 Bruno Petković (Dinamo Zagreb)

2 Luca Ranieri (Fiorentina)

2 Jakub Piotrowski (Ludogorets)

2 Ernest Muçi (Legia)

2 Klæmint Olsen (Breidablik)

Most assists in 2023/24 Europa Conference League

2 Fred (Fenerbahçe)

2 Bernard Tekpetey (Ludogorets)

2 Bogdan Mykhaylichenko (Dinamo Zagreb)

2 Matija Malekinušić (Zrinjski)

Most goals and assists combined in 2023/24 Europa Conference League

3 Zvonimir Kožulj (Zrinjski)

3 Jakub Piotrowski (Ludogorets)

Leading all-time Europa Conference League scorers (group stage to final)

12 Arthur Cabral (Basel/Fiorentina)

10 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord)

9 Tammy Abraham (Roma)

9 Vangelis Pavlidis (AZ Alkmaar)

Europa Conference League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2022/23 Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina), Zeki Amdouni (Basel) – 7

2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10