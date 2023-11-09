2023/24 Europa Conference League top scorers: Three players on four goals
Thursday, November 9, 2023
Hans Vanaken, Gift Orban and Aleksandar Čavrić top the scoring charts after four matchdays with four goals apiece.
After Matchday 4 of the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League, three players share pole position in the goalscorers' race with four goals each.
UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top goalscorers and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa Conference League season.
Top scorers in 2023/24 Europa Conference League
4 Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge)
4 Aleksandar Čavrić (Slovan Bratislava)
4 Gift Orban (Gent)
3 Faris Moumbagna (Bodø/Glimt)
3 Tarik Tissoudali (Gent)
3 Omar Marmoush (Frankfurt)
3 Jakub Piotrowski (Ludogorets)
3 Tomáš Chorý (Plzeň)
3 Hugo Cuypers (Gent)
Most assists in 2023/24 Europa Conference League
4 Fred (Fenerbahçe)
3 Leon Bailey (Aston Villa)
3 Árni Frederiksberg (KÍ Klaksvík)
Most goals and assists combined in 2023/24 Europa Conference League
5 Aleksandar Čavrić (Slovan Bratislava)
5 Tarik Tissoudali (Gent)
Leading all-time Europa Conference League scorers (group stage to final)
12 Arthur Cabral (Basel/Fiorentina)
11 Vangelis Pavlidis (AZ Alkmaar)
10 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord)
9 Tammy Abraham (Roma)
9 Hugo Cuypers (Gent)
9 Aleksandar Čavrić (Slovan Bratislava)
Europa Conference League top scorers by season (group stage to final)
2022/23 Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina), Zeki Amdouni (Basel) – 7
2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10