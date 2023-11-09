UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2023/24 Europa Conference League top scorers: Three players on four goals

Thursday, November 9, 2023

Hans Vanaken, Gift Orban and Aleksandar Čavrić top the scoring charts after four matchdays with four goals apiece.

Club Brugge's Hans Vanaken after scoring on Matchday 4
Club Brugge's Hans Vanaken after scoring on Matchday 4 Belga/AFP via Getty Images

After Matchday 4 of the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League, three players share pole position in the goalscorers' race with four goals each.

UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top goalscorers and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa Conference League season.

Zrinjski's incredible comeback

Top scorers in 2023/24 Europa Conference League

4 Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge)
4 ﻿Aleksandar Čavrić (Slovan Bratislava)
4 ﻿Gift Orban (Gent)
3 Faris Moumbagna (Bodø/Glimt)
3 Tarik Tissoudali (Gent)
3 Omar Marmoush (Frankfurt)
3 Jakub Piotrowski (Ludogorets)
3 Tomáš Chorý (Plzeň)
3 Hugo Cuypers (Gent)

Most assists in 2023/24 Europa Conference League

4 Fred (Fenerbahçe)
3 Leon Bailey (Aston Villa)
3 Árni Frederiksberg (KÍ Klaksvík)

Most goals and assists combined in 2023/24 Europa Conference League

5 ﻿Aleksandar Čavrić (Slovan Bratislava)
5 Tarik Tissoudali (Gent)

Leading all-time Europa Conference League scorers (group stage to final)

12 Arthur Cabral (Basel/Fiorentina)
11 Vangelis Pavlidis (AZ Alkmaar)
10 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord)
9 Tammy Abraham (Roma)
9 Hugo Cuypers (Gent)
9 Aleksandar Čavrić (Slovan Bratislava)

Europa Conference League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2022/23 Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina), Zeki Amdouni (Basel) – 7
2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10

