2024/25 UEFA Conference League: Matches, final, key dates

The fourth edition of the UEFA Conference League, and the first since it changes its name from the UEFA Europa Conference League, will start on 11 July 2024 and run until the final on 28 May 2025.

Please note that some dates are provisional and subject to change.

What is the new Conference League format?

The biggest change is to the group stage, which will become a single 36-team League stage. Each side faces six different teams (three at home, three away). The top eight overall advance directly to the round of 16; sides finishing from ninth to 24th will contest the knockout round play-offs, with the victors going through to the last 16. From then on it is a straight knockout.

Conference League 2024/25 schedule

When are the 2024/25 Conference League qualification rounds?

First qualifying round: 11 & 18 July 2024

Second qualifying round: 25 July & 1 August 2024

Third qualifying round: 8 & 15 August 2024

Play-offs: 22 & 29 August 2024

West Ham manager David Moyes with the UEFA Europa Conference League trophy Getty Images

When are the 2024/25 Conference League League stage matches?

Matchday 1: 3 October 2024

Matchday 2: 24 October 2024

Matchday 3: 7 November 2024

Matchday 4: 28 November 2024

Matchday 5: 12 December 2024

Matchday 6: 19 December 2024

When is the 2024/25 Conference League knockout stage?

Knockout round play-offs: 13 & 20 February 2025

Round of 16: 6 & 13 March 2025

Quarter-finals: 10 & 17 April 2025

Semi-finals: 1 & 8 May 2025

Final: 28 May 2025

When are the 2024/25 Conference League draws?

Draw dates will appear when confirmed.

Stadion Wrocław in Poland will host the 2025 final, which will be played on 28 May 2025.

The home of two-time Polish champions Śląsk Wrocław, the venue has a capacity of over 40,000 and is the third biggest stadium in the country. Completed in 2011, Stadion Wrocław held three games as Poland co-hosted UEFA EURO 2012 with neighbours Ukraine, and it continues to stage national team games. The venue lies to the northwest of Wrocław, which is the third largest city in Poland and the main city in the region of Silesia ('Śląsk' in Polish).

Stadion Wrocław in Poland Getty Images

What do the winners of the 2025 Conference League final get?

First and foremost, a very fetching trophy. There is also the not insignificant matter of a place in the League stage of the following season's UEFA Europa League for the winners if they have not qualified for the UEFA Champions League via their domestic competition.