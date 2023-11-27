Europa Conference League group stage permutations: Who can qualify on Matchday 5?

Confirmed in top two: Club Brugge, Eintracht Frankfurt, PAOK, Viktoria Plzeň*

*Group winners

Cannot finish in top two: Aberdeen, Beşiktaş, Breidablik, HJK, Spartak Trnava

Can be confirmed in top two on Matchday 5: Astana, Aston Villa*, Bodø/Glimt, Fenerbahçe*, Fiorentina*, Gent*, Legia*, Lille*, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Nordsjælland, Slovan Bratislava

*Can be confirmed as group winners on Matchday 5 (as can Club Brugge and PAOK)

Can be out of top-two contention on Matchday 5: AZ Alkmaar, Ballkani, Čukarički, Dinamo Zagreb, KÍ Klaksvík﻿, Lugano, Olimpija Ljubljana, Zorya Luhansk, Zrinjski



Cannot go through or be eliminated on Matchday 5: Ferencváros, Genk, Ludogorets

30/11: Olimpija Ljubljana vs Lille (18:45), KÍ Klaksvík vs Slovan Bratislava (18:45)

14/12: Slovan Bratislava vs Olimpija Ljubljana (21:00), Lille vs KÍ Klaksvík (21:00)

Lille will be confirmed in the top two if they beat Olimpija Ljubljana or if they draw and KÍ Klaksvík do not beat Slovan Bratislava. Lille will be confirmed in the round of 16 as group winners if they win and Slovan do not.

Slovan Bratislava will be confirmed in the top two if they beat KÍ, or if they draw and Olimpija Ljubljana do not beat Lille.

KÍ Klaksvík will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose to Slovan.

Olimpija Ljubljana will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose to Lille, or if they fail to obtain more points than Slovan on Matchday 5.

30/11: Gent vs Zorya Luhansk (18:45), Breidablik vs Maccabi Tel Aviv (21:00)

14/12: Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Gent (21:00), Zorya Luhansk vs Breidablik (21:00)

Gent will be confirmed in the top two if they avoid defeat by Zorya Luhansk. Gent will be confirmed in the round of 16 as group winners if they win and Maccabi lose to Breidablik.

Maccabi Tel Aviv will be confirmed in the top two if they avoid defeat by Breidablik or if Zorya Luhansk do not beat Gent.

Zorya Luhansk will be unable to finish in the top two if they do not beat Gent.

Breidablik cannot finish in the top two.

30/11: Astana vs Dinamo Zagreb (16:30), Ballkani vs Viktoria Plzeň (18:45)

14/12: Viktoria Plzeň vs Astana (21:00), Dinamo Zagreb vs Ballkani (21:00)

Viktoria Plzeň are confirmed in the round of 16 as group winners.

Astana will be confirmed in the knockout round play-offs as runners-up if they beat Dinamo Zagreb and Ballkani lose to Viktoria Plzeň.

Ballkani will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose to Viktoria Plzeň and Astana beat Dinamo Zagreb.

Dinamo Zagreb will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose to Astana.

30/11: Bodø/Glimt vs Lugano (18:45), Beşiktaş vs Club Brugge (18:45)

14/12: Club Brugge vs Bodø/Glimt (21:00), Lugano vs Beşiktaş (21:00)

Club Brugge are confirmed in the top two. They will be confirmed in the round of 16 as group winners if they collect more points than Bodø/Glimt.

Bodø/Glimt will be confirmed in the top two if they beat Lugano.

Lugano will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose to Bodø/Glimt.

Beşiktaş cannot finish in the top two.

How qualifying for the knockout stage works The eight group winners automatically go through to the last 16. Additional knockout round play-offs will then be played before the round of 16, pitching the eight group runners-up against the third-ranked teams from the UEFA Europa League groups.

30/11: AZ Alkmaar vs Zrinjski (18:45), Aston Villa vs Legia (21:00)

14/12: Legia vs AZ Alkmaar (18:45), Zrinjski vs Aston Villa (18:45)

Legia will be confirmed in the top two if they avoid defeat by Aston Villa or AZ Alkmaar do not beat Zrinjski. Legia will be confirmed in the round of 16 as group winners if they beat Aston Villa.

Aston Villa will be confirmed in the top two if they avoid defeat by Legia or Zrinsjki do not beat AZ Alkmaar. Villa will be confirmed in the round of 16 as group winners if they beat Legia by two goals or more.

Zrinjski will be unable to finish in the top two if they do not beat AZ or if Villa avoid defeat by Legia.

AZ Alkmaar will be unable to finish in the top two if they do not beat Zrinjski or if Legia avoid defeat by Villa.

30/11: Fiorentina vs Genk (21:00), Čukarički vs Ferencváros (21:00)

14/12: Genk vs Čukarički (18:45), Ferencváros vs Fiorentina (18:45)

Fiorentina will be confirmed in the top two if they beat Genk. Fiorentina will be confirmed in the round of 16 as group winners if they beat Genk and Ferencváros do not beat Čukarički.

Ferencváros and Genk cannot go through or be eliminated on Matchday 5.

Čukarički will be unable to finish in the top two if they do not beat Ferencváros or if Genk avoid defeat by Fiorentina.

30/11: HJK vs Aberdeen (18:45), Eintracht Frankfurt vs PAOK (21:00)

14/12: PAOK vs HJK (18:45), Aberdeen vs Eintracht Frankfurt (18:45)

PAOK are confirmed in the top two. They will be confirmed in the round of 16 as group winners if they beat Eintracht Frankfurt.

Eintracht Frankfurt are confirmed in the top two. They will be confirmed in the knockout round play-offs as runners-up if they lose to PAOK.

Aberdeen cannot finish in the top two.

HJK cannot finish in the top two.

30/11: Nordsjælland vs Fenerbahçe (21:00), Spartak Trnava vs Ludogorets (21:00)

14/12: Ludogorets vs Nordsjælland (18:45), Fenerbahçe vs Spartak Trnava (18:45)

Fenerbahçe will be confirmed in the top two if they beat Nordsjælland, or if they draw and Ludogorets fail to beat Spartak Trnava. Fenerbahçe will be confirmed in the round of 16 as group winners if they beat Nordsjælland and Ludogorets do not beat Trnava.

Nordsjælland will be confirmed in the top two if they beat Fenerbahçe and Ludogorets lose to Trnava.

Ludogorets cannot go through or be eliminated on Matchday 5.

Spartak Trnava are unable to finish in the top two.