Europa Conference League group stage permutations: Who's through?

Through to the knockouts Round of 16

Seeded (group winners)

Aston Villa (ENG)

Club Brugge (BEL)

Fenerbahçe (TUR)

Fiorentina (ITA)

LOSC Lille (FRA)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)

PAOK (GRE)

Viktoria Plzeň (CZE) Knockout round play-offs

Seeded (group runners-up)Bodø/Glimt (NOR)

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)

Ferencváros (HUN)

Frankfurt (GER)

Gent (BEL)

Legia (POL)

Ludogorets (BUL)

Slovan Bratislava (SVK) Unseeded (transferring from Europa League)

Ajax (NED)

Maccabi Haifa (ISR)

Molde (NOR)

Olympiacos (GRE)

Real Betis (ESP)

Servette (SUI)

Sturm Graz (AUT)

Union SG (BEL)

Eliminated: Aberdeen, Astana, AZ Alkmaar, Ballkani, Beşiktaş, Breidablik, Čukarički, Genk, HJK Helsinki, KÍ Klaksvík, Lugano, Nordsjælland, Olimpija Ljubljana, Spartak Trnava, Zorya Luhansk, Zrinjski

All information is subject to final confirmation from UEFA. Last updated: 14 December

