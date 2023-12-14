UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Europa Conference League group stage permutations: Who's through?

Thursday, December 14, 2023

Check out who is through to the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout stages.

Club Brugge are through as group winners
Club Brugge are through as group winners UEFA via Getty Images

Through to the knockouts

Round of 16
Seeded (group winners)
Aston Villa (ENG)
Club Brugge (BEL)
Fenerbahçe (TUR)
Fiorentina (ITA)
LOSC Lille (FRA)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)
PAOK (GRE)
Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)

Knockout round play-offs
Seeded (group runners-up)Bodø/Glimt (NOR)
Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)
Ferencváros (HUN)
Frankfurt (GER)
Gent (BEL)
Legia (POL)
Ludogorets (BUL)
Slovan Bratislava (SVK)

Unseeded (transferring from Europa League)
Ajax (NED)
Maccabi Haifa (ISR)
Molde (NOR)
Olympiacos (GRE)
Real Betis (ESP)
Servette (SUI)
Sturm Graz (AUT)
Union SG (BEL)

Eliminated: Aberdeen, Astana, AZ Alkmaar, Ballkani, Beşiktaş, Breidablik, Čukarički, Genk, HJK Helsinki, KÍ Klaksvík, Lugano, Nordsjælland, Olimpija Ljubljana, Spartak Trnava, Zorya Luhansk, Zrinjski

All information is subject to final confirmation from UEFA. Last updated: 14 December

Group A

LOSC Lille are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Slovan Bratislava are through to the knockout round play-offs as group runners-up.

Olimpija are out of European competition having finished third.

KÍ Klaksvík are out of European competition having finished fourth.

Group B

Maccabi Tel Aviv are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Gent are through to the knockout round play-offs as group runners-up.

Zorya Luhansk are out of European competition having finished third.

Breidablik are out of European competition having finished fourth.

Group C

Viktoria Plzeň are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Dinamo Zagreb are through to the knockout round play-offs as group runners-up.

Astana are out of European competition having finished third.

Ballkani are out of European competition having finished fourth.

Group D 

Club Brugge are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Bodø/Glimt are through to the knockout round play-offs as group runners-up.

Beşiktaş are out of European competition having finished third.

Lugano are out of European competition having finished fourth.

How qualifying for the knockout stage worked

The eight group winners automatically advanced to the last 16. Additional knockout round play-offs will be played before the round of 16, pitching the eight group runners-up against the third-ranked teams from the Europa League groups.

Group E

Aston Villa are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Legia are through to the knockout round play-offs as group runners-up.

AZ Alkmaar are out of European competition having finished third.

Zrinjski are out of European competition having finished fourth.

Group F 

Fiorentina are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Ferencváros are through to the knockout round play-offs as group runners-up.

Genk are out of European competition having finished third.

Čukarički are out of European competition having finished fourth.

Group G 

PAOK are confirmed in the round of 16 as group winners.

Frankfurt are through to the knockout round play-offs as group runners-up.

Aberdeen are out of European competition having finished third.

HJK Helsinki are out of European competition having finished fourth.

Group H 

Fenerbahçe are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Ludogorets are through to the knockout round play-offs as group runners-up.

﻿Nordsjælland are out of European competition having finished third.

Spartak Trnava are out of European competition having finished fourth.

