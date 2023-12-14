Europa Conference League round-up: Dinamo, Fenerbahçe, Ferencváros, Legia, Ludogorets through

Dinamo Zagreb, Fenerbahçe, Ferencváros, Legia and Ludogorets sealed their places in the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout phase as the group stage came to an exciting conclusion.

UEFA.com rounds up the Thursday night action.

Who is through? Group winners: Aston Villa, Club Brugge, Fenerbahçe, Fiorentina, LOSC Lille, Maccabi Tel Aviv, PAOK, Viktoria Plzeň Group runners-up: Bodø/Glimt, Dinamo Zagreb,﻿ ﻿Ferencváros, Frankfurt, Gent, Legia, Ludogorets, Slovan Bratislava

Highlights: Fenerbahçe 4-0 Spartak Trnava

Fenerbahçe made light work of their task of winning to guarantee progress to the knockouts. Goalkeeper Dominik Takáč impressed as Spartak Trnava held out for 36 minutes before Ferdi Kadıoğlu broke through. Soon after half-time the home side had a cushion as Dusan Tadić's penalty struck the post and Takáč's back and went in. A quick-fire double from the experienced Edin Džeko added gloss as Fenerbahçe finished top of Group H.

Key stat: Fenerbahçe have won 11 of their last 12 European home games, drawing the other.

Highlights: Ferencváros 1-1 Fiorentina

Ferencváros survived a nervy last few minutes as they reached the knockout stages for a second successive season. For 25 second-half minutes the Hungarian side were top of the group after Norwegian forward Kristoffer Zachariassen poked in from close range, but already-qualified Fiorentina returned to the summit when Luca Ranieri hooked in following Maxime Lopez's corner. The Viola threatened another, but Ferencváros held on.

Key stat: Ferencváros have never beaten Italian opposition in European competition.

Highlights: Legia 2-0 AZ Alkmaar

Legia are through to the European knockout stages for the first time since 2014/15 after a hard-fought victory over an AZ team who began the evening with top-two ambitions of their own. Yuri Ribeiro broke the deadlock on 34 minutes, turning in Josué's improvised cross, and the writing was on the wall for the visitors when Bruno Martins Indi saw red after the restart. AZ dug in, but Legia sealed it late when Blaž Kramer headed in another fine Josué centre.

Key stat: Legia have only once advanced further in the UEFA Cup/Europa League, reaching the last 16 in 1985/86.

Highlights: Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 Ballkani

The Croatian giants struck three in the final quarter on a tense evening in Zagreb to wrap up the final top-two spot on the line on Matchday 6. Both teams began the evening in contention with Astana to take runners-up spot, and it was in the balance until the home side increased the tempo in the closing stages. Dino Perić headed in following a corner before Bruno Petković took centre stage, bundling in before converting a spot kick.

Key stat: Dinamo progress despite ending the group stage with three defeats.

Monday's knockout round play-off draw

Best of the rest

Highlights: Zrinjski 1-1 Aston Villa

• Matija Malekinušić's late equaliser for Zrinjski denied Aston Villa a club record fifth straight win in UEFA competition, though Unai Emery's men did wrap up top spot in Group E.

• Viktoria Plzeň emulated holders West Ham's 2022/23 achievement in completing the group stage with a 100% record as they saw off Astana.

• Aberdeen exited Europe on a high after recording their first win of Group G, beating Frankfurt 2-0 to make it ten games unbeaten against German opposition at Pittodrie in UEFA competition.

All the Matchday 6 results

Group A: Slovan Bratislava 1-2 Olimpija Ljubljana, LOSC Lille 3-0 KÍ Klaksvík

Group B: Maccabi Tel-Aviv 3-1 Gent, Zorya Luhansk 4-0 Breidablik

Group C: Viktoria Plzeň 3-0 Astana, Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 Ballkani

Group D: Club Brugge 3-1 Bodø/Glimt, Lugano 0-2 Beşiktaş

Group E: Legia Warszawa 2-0 AZ Alkmaar, Zrinjski 1-1 Aston Villa

Group F: Genk 2-0 Čukarički, Ferencváros 1-1 Fiorentina

Group G: PAOK 4-2 HJK Helsinki, Aberdeen 2-0 Frankfurt

Group H: Ludogorets 1-0 Nordsjælland, Fenerbahçe 4-0 Spartak Trnava

