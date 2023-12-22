Blaž Kramer wins Europa Conference League Goal of the Group Stage

Just over 14000 votes were cast for UEFA Europa Conference League Goal of the Group Stage, with Blaž Kramer's header for Legia against Zrinjski on Matchday 3 topping the poll, presented by Heineken 0.0.

With the scores level at 1-1, Kramer's superb looping header won the match for his side and helped them on their way to finishing second in Group E.

Coming just behind Kramer in second place was Fiorentina's Lucas Beltrán, who latched onto a long ball and sent a beautiful lob over the goalkeeper's head during his side's 6-0 win against Čukarički. In third place was Ludogorets midfielder Jakub Piotrowski for his fantastic long-range strike in a 2-0 victory against Fenerbahçe.

2023/24 Europa Conference League Goal of the Group Stage

1. Blaž Kramer, Zrinjski 1-2 Legia (Matchday 3)

2. Lucas Beltrán, Fiorentina 6-0 Čukarički (Matchday 3)

3. Jakub Piotrowski, Ludogorets 2-0 Fenerbahçe (Matchday 4)

4. Matija Malekinušić, Zrinjski 1-1 Aston Villa (Matchday 6)

5. Fares Chaibi, HJK 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurt (Matchday 4)

6. Angus Macdonald, HJK 2-2 Aberdeen (Matchday 5)

7. Yvann Macon, Maccabi Tel-Aviv 3-2 Breidablik (Matchday 1)

8. Vincent Aboubakar, Beşiktaş 2-3 Lugano (Matchday 2)

9. Bryan Heynen, Genk 2-0 Čukarički (Matchday 6)

10. Almir Kryeziu, Ballkani 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb (Matchday 2)