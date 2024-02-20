Europa Conference League performance insights: Ajax's cat-and-mouse game against Bodø/Glimt

Bodø/Glimt emerged with a 2-2 draw after a first-leg tie defined by a tussle for supremacy during build-up in their own defensive third.

The first goal, shown in the clip below, showcases this battleground and helps illustrate what was a constant feature of the match until Bodø/Glimt tired in the second half, retreated to a low block and conceded two late goals. As KÍ Klaksvík manager and UEFA match observer Haakon Lunov noted in the match analysis, Kjetil Knutsen's team displayed "real courage and bravery throughout the match" to take on the Ajax press.

Conference League Performance insight: Bodø/Glimt goal

Lunov noted how Bodø/Glimt's boldness with the ball "surprised" Ajax, who perhaps expected their opponents to spend more time defending in a low block. Albert Grønbæk's strike resulted from one of the seven successful penalty box entries from moves started in their defensive third. This enterprising approach, which yielded a 22% success rate of entry into the opposition half, caught the attention of UEFA's analysis unit. As did the willingness of John van't Schip's team to meet the challenge head-on.

The first pie chart above reveals that Ajax confronted Bodø/Glimt by pressing from a high block most of the time. The bar chart below confirms their eagerness to press swiftly, with 80% of their pressing actions beginning within a maximum of two passes in the Bodø/Glimt build-up.

Lunov praised goalkeeper Kjetil Haug's ability to handle the ball with his feet – a crucial component in any team seeking to play out from deep against a high block. Haug's readiness to begin attacks enticed Ajax's front players in. And his composure with both feet made this 'cat and mouse' battle a compelling narrative of the match.

Back to Ajax, we can see where and how often they took the bait to press, but how did they do it? UEFA's analysis unit identified a clear pattern of co-ordinated action with numbers and intensity. The above bar chart reveals Ajax rarely pressed without conviction, seeking to regain possession with two or three players 58% of the time and with four or more players in a quarter of their total attempts.

Conference League Performance Insight: Ajax pressing actions

The above clip shows both Ajax's attempt to press, triggered by Haug's sideways pass to the right centre-back. Striker Brian Brobbey initiates the press, forcing Brede Moe to pass wide. Kristian Hlynsson joins with intent, blocking off the passing line inside to pivot Patrick Berg and creating a three v three scenario wide in lane five. Full-back Brice Wembangomo escapes the pressing trap, however, with a penetrative forward run with the ball.

The above bar chart reveals how Ajax worked in unison out of possession. More than half of their regain attempts were "team pressure" – defined as involving a minimum of five players or any co-ordinated attempt from a high-block shape. While 29% of Ajax's attempts were counterpressing moments (within five seconds of losing possession), it was Bodø/Glimt who profited from a rapid regain of possession to take a 2-0 lead in the 64th minute courtesy of Grønbæk's second strike.

Conference League Performance Insight: Ajax team pressure

The above clip illustrates an example of Ajax's high team pressure, which is clearly visible at the point Bodø/Glimt goalkeeper Haug receives a back-pass. However, just like in the first clip, Bodø/Glimt negotiate the challenge successfully. As Lunov noted in the match analysis, left full-back Fredrik André Bjørkan proved key in these moments. In this passage of play the Norway international touches the ball six times in three separate involvements, passing and moving intelligently to help propel his team into the final third. "Both full-backs were very effective," noted Lunov. “But especially Bjørkan, who constantly broke through the press."

What about the outcomes of the Ajax strategy? The bar chart above shows their pressing turned over possession in more than half their attempts: 13% in their own half, 16% out of play (by winning a set play) and 22% in the most threatening manner, from open play. But we see Bodø Glimt's impact on the match by the number of times they retained the ball and reached the opposition half in controlled possession. The final video below shows another successful attempt to reach the opposition half. Again, goalkeeper Haug splits the two centre-backs, the four defenders disperse to maintain good width and distances to make the pitch big and Bjørkan proves instrumental.

Conference League Performance Insight: Pressing outcome

To conclude, although Ajax dominated overall possession (57%) and completed more passes (579) than Bodø/Glimt (344), the tactical joust played out with the Norwegian champions in possession formed a compelling aspect of this exciting encounter. The away team's ambitious "risk v reward" approach with the ball was met with an equally bold response from the hosts.

