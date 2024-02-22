Europa Conference League knockout round play-off second legs: Ajax survive scare, Union SG shock Frankfurt

There was joy for many of the sides on their travels in the second leg as the UEFA Europa Conference round of 16 line-up was completed.

Who went through Ajax (NED)

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)

Maccabi Haifa (ISR)

Molde (NOR)

Olympiacos (GRE)

Servette (SUI)

Sturm Graz (AUT)

Union SG (BEL)



Highlights: Bodø/Glimt 1-2 Ajax

Kenneth Taylor’s cross-shot in the second half of extra time settled the tie in Ajax's favour, Bodø/Glimt's Nino Žugelj having earlier stumbled and missed an open goal for the eye-catching Norwegian side.

Steven Berghuis fired the visitors in front in the first half of normal time, but Ajax's Josip Šutalo and then Bodø/Glimt's first-leg hero Albert Grønbæk were sent off in the second half, before Patrick Berg's late leveller took the game into an extra 30 minutes.

Key stat: The Eredivisie outfit had lost both of their two previous European ties in which they had drawn 2-2 at home in the first leg.

Highlights: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 Union SG

Union SG held off a late Frankfurt resurgence to progress to the last 16. After an uneventful first half, the Belgian outfit surged into the lead early in the second period through Cameron Puertas' strike, before substitute Dennis-Yerai Eckert Ayensa’s spectacular volley doubled their advantage.

Frankfurt fought their way back into the game through Junior Dina Embibe's diving header late on, but were unable to find an equaliser.

Key stat: Union SG have lost only one of their last 20 games in all competitions, winning 13.

Highlights: Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Real Betis

Bruno Petković went close with a free-kick and then hit the post from close range as Dinamo looked to extend their 1-0 first-leg lead, before Betis's January arrival Cédric Bakambu levelled the tie after 38 minutes, flicking past Ivan Nevistić from a tight angle.

Dinamo nerves jangled, but they redoubled their efforts after the break, defended diligently and scavenged a tie-winning equaliser, Takuro Kaneko stealing in between two defenders to meet Arbër Hoxha's excellent ball in from the left.

Key stat: Dinamo have lost only one of their last 13 matches in all competitions (W9 D2).

Highlights: Ferencváros 0-1 Olympiacos

Ayoub El Kaabi's composed 45th-minute penalty sealed a comfortable passage to the round of 16 for Olympiacos, who had six of the seven attempts on target against the Hungarian champions.

The visitors could have gone ahead sooner, Kostas Fortounis firing wide and Daniel Podence lofting over when well placed.

Key stat: The Greek club have now recorded 11 successive aggregate wins after a first-leg home victory in European ties.

What next? Winners of the ties will be unseeded in Friday's last-16 draw, where they will be paired with a seeded side. Unseeded teams are at home in the first leg. Seeded teams

Aston Villa (ENG)

Club Brugge (BEL)

Fenerbahçe (TUR)

Fiorentina (ITA)

LOSC Lille (FRA)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)

PAOK (GRE)

Viktoria Plzeň (CZE) Unseeded teams

Ajax (NED)

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)

Maccabi Haifa (ISR)

Molde (NOR)

Olympiacos (GRE)

Servette (SUI)

Sturm Graz (AUT)

Union SG (BEL)

Highlights: Legia 0-3 Molde

Fredrik Gulbrandsen scored twice as Molde eased into the round of 16 thanks to a clinical performance in Warsaw.

The forward set the visitors on course in just the second minute when he swept in from close range, and after Eirik Hestad doubled their advantage on the night with an instinctive flick – giving them a three-goal cushion on aggregate – Molde's place in the last 16 never looked in doubt.

Gulbrandsen made sure midway through the second half with another poacher's finish to seal an impressive victory for the Norwegian side.

Key stat: Molde have won four of their last six European matches (D1 L1).

Highlights: Slovan Bratislava 0-1 Sturm Graz

Slovan lost the first leg 4-1, but showed hunger for an impossible-looking task as they tore into Sturm in the first half. However, Gerson Rodrigues put a glorious chance wide, and captain Juraj Kucka clipped the crossbar with a powerful shot before Sturm's Mika Biereth finished off the tie just after the interval.

Slovan failed to deal with a long ball forward, and the Arsenal loanee pounced, slipping the last defender before sliding a shot under Milan Borjan. Cesar Blackman's late dismissal capped a gloomy night for the hosts.

Key stat: Sturm are featuring in the spring phase of a European competition for the first time since they were in the UEFA Champions League second group stage in 2000/01.

Highlights: Ludogorets 0-1 Servette

The Swiss side are through to the last 16 for the first time in 22 years thanks to Thimothé Cognat's early strike and an inspired goalkeeping performance from Jérémy Frick. Goalless after the first leg, it took just six minutes for Cognat to find the net in Bulgaria, capitalising on a loose pass from French compatriot Claude Gonçalves. The hosts responded well, creating countless chances, but could not find a way past Frick.

Key stat: Servette ended a run of seven away European matches without victory (D3 L4).

Highlights: Gent 1-1 Maccabi Haifa

First-leg match winner Frantzdy Pierrot made the difference again in Belgium, latching on to Anan Khalaili's pass before unleashing a drive that deflected over goalkeeper Davy Roef. Maccabi's defence did enough for that effort to prove decisive with Tarik Tissoudali drawing Gent level on the night after being denied three times earlier in the second half. The hosts laid siege to Maccabi's goal following that equaliser, and Daniel Sundgren's 72nd-minute red card, but could not break through again.

Key stat: Maccabi Haifa have now won 13 of the 16 European ties in which they recorded a home first-leg victory.

