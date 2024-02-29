UEFA.com works better on other browsers
How the Europa Conference League winners enter the 2024/25 Europa League

Thursday, February 29, 2024

The winners of the UEFA Europa Conference League final in Athens will be guaranteed a place in the league phase of the 2024/25 Europa League.

West Ham earned a 2023/24 UEFA Europa League place by winning the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League
West Ham earned a 2023/24 UEFA Europa League place by winning the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League Getty Images

Are the Europa Conference League winners guaranteed a place in the league phase of the 2024/25 Europa League?

Yes, this season's UEFA Europa Conference League winners are assured of a spot in the league phase of the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League.

What if the winners have also qualified via their domestic league?

Under the new post-2024 club competition format, if the Europa Conference League winners qualify directly for the league phase of the UEFA Champions League or Europa League via domestic competitions, then the club with the best individual coefficient of all the teams in Europa League qualifying (champions path and main path) goes directly through to the league phase.

However, no leapfrogging is permitted here, meaning a team from the main path can only move up to the league phase provided that the club is either the domestic cup winner or the highest domestically ranked club from its association that has not already qualified for the league phase of the competition directly. If this is not the case, the automatic league phase place goes to the club with the next best coefficient.

Post-2024 format explained
