Aston Villa vs Olympiacos Europa Conference League semi-final first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Aston Villa and Olympiacos meet in their UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final first leg on Thursday 2 May.

Aston Villa vs Olympiacos at a glance When: Thursday 2 May (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Villa Park, Birmingham

What: UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final first leg

Where to watch Aston Villa vs Olympiacos

What do you need to know?

As they prepare for their first ever UEFA club competition meeting with a Greek team, Unai Emery's Villa can take comfort from their home form: they have won all six of their Conference League games at Villa Park this season, qualifying included. Emery himself has reached five European finals as a coach (all in the Europa League), winning four of them, and recently signed a new contract amid rumours that he might head abroad. "I am focused here, 100%," the 52-year-old insisted.

When his side welcome Olympiacos, he will be up against a compatriot, José Luis Mendilibar, who won the Europa League last season as Sevilla boss. Olympiacos's third coach this season, Mendilibar has made good use of Moroccan striker Ayoub El Kaabi, who has scored five goals in six games in the competition since Thrylos's winter switch from the Europa League. Olympiacos's record in 20 games in England is not amazing (W3 D1 L16), but their desire to play in the final in Athens (a short journey from their Piraeus home) should not be underestimated.

Highlights: Fenerbahçe 1-0 Olympiacos (2-3 pens)

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WLWWDL ﻿

Most recent result: Aston Villa 3-1 Bournemouth, 21/04, English Premier League

Olympiacos

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WLWWWL ﻿

Most recent result: Olympiacos 2-1 PAOK, 21/04, Greek Super League

Expert prediction

John Atkin, match reporter

These are heady times at Villa Park. With Unai Emery at the helm, the Birmingham side are on course for their first top-five Premier League finish since the mid-90s and through to a first UEFA club competition semi-final since winning the European Cup in 1982. The Villans' Conference League form has not quite reached the heights of their domestic efforts, but under 'Mr Europa' they have repeatedly found a way.

So too Olympiacos, albeit minus the impressive domestic form by the 47-time Greek champions' own high standards. In another Spaniard, José Luis Mendilibar, they are also led by a Europa League-winning coach, and their Under-19s have just won the UEFA Youth League, the club's historic first European title. Can the seniors stay on course for another in Athens on 29 May?

What the coaches say

Unai Emery, Aston Villa manager: "When I arrived here, I spoke about trying to increase our level in the Premier League, and we've gradually been getting better. And we want to be present in Europe. Hopefully, we can play in the Champions League with Aston Villa. We have to enjoy the moment we are having, try to build our experience and work hard to get more."

José Luis Mendilibar, Olympiacos coach: "We had a very tough game [against Fenerbahçe]. It tested our endurance to the fullest. Once it went to penalties, it was down to the players. I am pleased to be in the semi-finals. I hope to take the team further."