Fiorentina 3-2 Club Brugge: Nzola gives Viola narrow first-leg lead

Fiorentina finally got the better of Club Brugge in an eventful UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final first leg, substitute M'Bala Nzola scoring a minute into added time to settle the contest in favour of the Italian side.

Key moments 5': Sottil opens scoring from distance

17': Vanaken converts penalty for visitors

37': Belotti pounces for hosts' second

61': Club Brugge lose Onyedika for second booking

63': Thiago levels on the break

90+1': Nzola gives Viola victory at the last

Match in brief: Fiorentina triumph in five-goal thriller

M'Bala Nzola is mobbed by team-mates following his winner for Fiorentina Getty Images

A pulsating first leg, peppered with moments of brilliance and drama, started as it was to continue as the hosts took an early lead. Ricardo Sottil weaved his way into the penalty area and fired in a spectacular strike from distance in the fifth minute.

Twelve minutes later, Hans Vanaken drew the visitors level from the penalty spot, but Fiorentina were back in front before half-time as Andrea Belotti pounced, turned and fired past Nordin Jackers, who had parried a long-range effort from Giacomo Bonaventura.

Hans Vanaken reacts after scoring Club Brugge's first goal BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

The second half continued at the same high tempo as the first, and took a turn when Club Brugge were reduced to ten players in the 61st minute after Raphael Onyedika received two yellow cards within the space of four minutes.

Moments later, however, the Belgian side equalised for a second time. Jorne Spileers' long clearance was picked up by Thiago near the halfway line and the Brazilian outpaced the home defence to slot the ball past Pietro Terracciano.

M'Bala Nzola celebrates his added-time strike Getty Images

Fiorentina tried to capitalise on their numerical advantage, but the Blauw-Zwart defence withstood their attacks until the 91st minute, when Nzola – who had only come on three minutes earlier – was quickest to react to a rebound off the woodwork. This time there was no Club Brugge response, which will have to wait for what is set up to be scintillating second leg in Belgium on Wednesday.

As it happened: Fiorentina 3-2 Club Brugge

Fabio Balaudo, match reporter

A last-gasp goal from super sub M'Bala Nzola revived Fiorentina's lead for the third time after a rollercoaster of a game. Now Vincenzo Italiano's side must defend their advantage in Belgium in six days' time. Will it be enough to reach a second successive Europa Conference League final?

Reaction

Andrea Belotti after making it 2-1 to Fiorentina Getty Images

Vincenzo Italiano, Fiorentina coach: "Our victory could have been bigger; we could have scored a few more goals and made better use of our numerical superiority. We created a lot of chances, especially the subs, who gave the team a positive boost. The only regret is that we didn't score more, but the team is in good form. We are ahead in this little battle and we will go there to play our cards right."

Nicky Hayen, Club Brugge coach: "Conceding a goal like that in the last few minutes is of course very difficult, but we did a pretty good job, even if we weren't able to go all the way. After the first goal, it was more difficult for us to find the right balance, also because we were too static. We didn't do enough. The second goal is an example of how we can hit them. We want to hurt Fiorentina in more ways than one. We know how to do it; we've shown it in our last few games."

Giacomo Bonaventura, Fiorentina midfielder: "We played a good game, but in some situations we made mistakes and they punished us. Now we have to do well in the return leg. We will go to Bruges knowing that we are up against a good team and we will try to focus as much as possible. It will be important to go there and play with personality and without fear."

Hugo Vetlesen, Club Brugge midfielder: "We didn't play our best game tonight. We were down to ten men and that complicated our plans. Now we have to make the most of the return leg. We are a very strong team at home and we just have to try to be ourselves. If we play the way we know we can, we can get to the final."

Hans Vanaken scores Club Brugge's first goal from the penalty spot UEFA via Getty Images

Key stats

Fiorentina are now unbeaten in 12 European matches (W7 D), extending the longest run in their history.

The Italian side have won five and drawn two of their seven home Europa Conference League matches this season, qualifying included.

Fiorentina have scored in each of their last 23 home European games.

This was only Club Brugge's second defeat in 15 European matches (W11 D2).

Line-ups

Fiorentina: Terracciano; Dodô, Martínez Quarta, Ranieri, Biraghi; Arthur (Lopez 70), Bonaventura (Barák 88), González, Beltrán (Ikoné 70), Sottil (Kouamé 52); Belotti (Nzola 88)

Club Brugge: Jackers; Sabbe, Spileers (Ordonez 90+3); Mechele; Meijer; Skóraś (Nielsen 65), Odoi (Balanta 90+3), Onyedika, Jutglà (Vetlesen 79); Vanaken, Thiago