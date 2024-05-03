What to look out for in the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final second legs

Olympiacos and Fiorentina have one tentative foot in the UEFA Europa Conference League final after eking out advantages in the first leg of their last-four ties, but there is cause for optimism of comebacks for Aston Villa and Club Brugge.

In this piece presented by Enterprise Rent-A-Car, we pick out some key talking points ahead of the second legs. Remember: Every mission matters.

Second-leg fixtures

8 May

Club Brugge vs Fiorentina (18:45 CET)

9 May

Olympiacos ﻿vs Aston Villa (21:00 CET)

Kaabi on fire

Hard to believe that this is Ayoub El Kaabi's first European campaign. The 30-year-old has spent a modestly successful career playing in his native Morocco, China and Saudi Arabia, plus a two-season spell at Hatayspor in Türkiye. He arrived at Olympiacos last summer and has not looked back – his Villa Park hat-trick in a 4-2 win took him to 30 goals in 45 club outings in 2023/24. He is the Europa Conference League's eight-goal joint-top scorer despite only transferring to the competition for the knockouts.

In Birmingham he showcased his assets – pace, power, movement and a clinical finish. Intelligence, too, spotting the frailties in an unfamiliar Villa back five struggling for cohesion and preying on them. Unai Emery is likely to shuffle his deck in Greece, restoring Pau Torres and perhaps even Diego Carlos to the heart of his defence. Villa need goals, but they also need to find a way of stopping El Kaabi and his lieutenants, Daniel Podence and Kostas Fortounis – easier said than done.

Highlights: Aston Villa 2-4 Olympiacos

Martínez returns

Emi Martínez was sorely missed at Villa Park. Perhaps not so much for his goalkeeping in the traditional sense – there was not a great deal Robin Olsen could do with any of the goals – but for his leadership and distribution. The English side build right from the back and defend with a very high line, and both require familiarity, practice and lots of focus. "There's a lot of risk but, at the same time, there's reward as well," Ezri Konsa said of the tactic which will surely be to the fore in Piraeus.

In the first leg Podence, Fortounis and El Kaabi disrupted the supply lines, and Villa dropped deep – it is no accident that the English outfit's best spell either side of half-time coincided with them pushing high. Martínez, expected back from suspension and injury, will be crucial for coordinating it all, and for providing the last line of defence. "He's probably the world No1," Matty Cash said last week. And as we all know, the Argentinian loves a contest.

Fiorentina wary

"The only regret is that we didn't score more," Vicenzo Italiano said after Fiorentina's 3-2 win in the first leg. Club Brugge were trailing by a goal when Raphael Onyedika was shown a red card just after the hour in Florence; they were trailing by a goal at the end too, and even then it took M'Bala Nzola's last-gasp winner to see them off. "We could have scored a few more goals and made better use of our numerical superiority," Italiano added. "We will go there to play our cards right."

But do the Italian side stick or twist? Italiano is likely to ask for more of the same, but with greater focus; no repeat of the "lowering of the guard" that allowed the Belgian side back into it first time round. "Maximum commitment and discipline are needed," he warned.

Highlights: Fiorentina 3-2 Club Brugge

Club Brugge fortress

Fiorentina's caution is well-grounded: Club Brugge are formidable at the Jan Breydelstadion. The Blauw-Zwart have lost just once in 28 home games this season, a late smash and grab by rivals Anderlecht in February. They have won six out of six in all competitions since then, and gone 270 minutes without conceding.

"We are a very strong team at home and we just have to try to be ourselves, said midfielder Hugo Vetlesen. "If we play the way we know we can, we can get to the final." His coach, Nicky Hayen, reckons he saw enough in the first leg to be confident that they will. "We want to hurt Fiorentina in more ways than one. We know how to do it; we've shown it in our last few games."