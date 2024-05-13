Europa League performance insights: Leverkusen and Fiorentina attacking strategies

Last week saw the finalists for the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League confirmed. Leverkusen's victory over Roma in the Europa League will see them face Atalanta in the final, whilst Fiorentina's victory over Club Brugge in the Conference League sets up a showpiece with Olympiacos.

Here, UEFA's analysis unit compares and contrasts the attacking strategies of two of the semi-final winners: Fiorentina and Leverkusen. The article focuses on how each team progressed into the final third from open play during their semi-final second-leg ties.

As it happened: Leverkusen 2-2 Roma

How Fiorentina and Leverkusen progressed into final third in relation to opposition shape

The graphic above highlights how both Leverkusen and Fiorentina used a variety of strategies to progress into the final third in relation to their opponents' defensive shape. Both sides recorded relatively high percentages of final-third entries playing both inside and outside their opponents' shape. These figures underline the adaptability of both sides and their willingness to select attacking locations based on the game situation. This tactical flexibility is further evidenced by the fact that 17% of Bayer's attacks explored the space in behind the opposition through more direct forward passes.

Notably, the graphic shows that both teams preferred to progress either directly inside or outside the opposition's shape, with fewer variations in this approach. Of the two teams, Fiorentina were, however, more inclined to mix their approach, as the statistics for 'inside and outside' and 'inside and behind' entries into the final third show.

Performance Insight: Fiorentina progression

The video above presents two examples of how the Italian side used a series of quick combinations inside the defensive shape of their opponents before releasing clever forward passes into the space behind the opposition. Both clips highlight the importance of first-time passes to inject speed into attacks, the close positioning of players needed for combination play as well as intelligent forward runs ahead of the ball to encourage passes behind the opposition.

As it happened: Club Brugge 1-1 Fiorentina

Lead action when breaking into final third

Individual actions such as running or dribbling with the ball were the dominant methods used by both teams when progressing into the final third. Throughout their Europa League campaign, Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen side have demonstrated their ability to play through the opposition's high press and find passes to players positioned inside their opponents' shape between midfield and defence. In doing so, Leverkusen have had many opportunities to drive forward from these spaces into the final third, resulting in the high percentage of individual actions seen in the graphic.

The video below highlights Leverkusen's ability to play penetrative passes inside their opponents' shape as well as running with the ball individually to enter the final third.

Performance Insight: Leverkusen progression

While Leverkusen regularly tried to play through their opponents with penetrative passes and individual actions, Fiorentina were, at times, more pragmatic in their approach. 31% of the Italian side's entries into the final third against Club Brugge were a result of a more direct approach, highlighting Vincenzo Italiano's team's willingness to vary their method for entering the final third.

How Atalanta stunned Liverpool

Number of passes made before entering final third

As highlighted above, Fiorentina regularly used fewer passes than Leverkusen before entering the final third. Both the Italian side's willingness to play more directly into their front players as well as their effectiveness in regaining the ball high up the pitch in order to quickly transition to attack contributed to these figures.

In contrast, Leverkusen regularly played more than two passes before entering the final third and, on some occasions, played between six and ten passes before doing so. These figures highlight how the Bundesliga side are adept at controlling possession with the purpose of identifying appropriate moments to progress into the final third.

Performance Insight: Number of passes

The video above shows how Leverkusen successfully utilised a series of backwards and sideways passes to draw pressure from Roma before playing a penetrative pass into their front players, leading to clever combination play.

At the end of the clip, an example of Fiorentina's more direct approach is shown. Following one pass from a goal kick, a long diagonal pass is delivered into the opposition half, leading to a successful entry into the final third and an attempt at goal.

Outcome of final third entries

Leverkusen's controlled approach to building attacks led to more success in entering the final third. Only 8% of the German side's entries were unsuccessful, which once again highlights how Alonso's side were effective at progressing the ball in the final part of the pitch.

Leverkusen were also happy to demonstrate patience in their final third approach. 23% of their attacks involved playing back outside the final third to retain the ball and build another attack. In comparison, Fiorentina only used this method of possession for 10% of entries into the final third.

However, Fiorentina were more effective in utilising the ball once they were in the final third. As a result, they were able to prevent their opponents from launching counterattacks after losing possession in this area of the pitch. This is highlighted through the 'lost possession' statistic, which shows that Fiorentina gave the ball away less frequently (27% compared to 36%). Fiorentina's ability to win a variety of set plays within the final third, including free-kicks, corners and throw-ins, contributed positively to this metric.