Europa Conference League final referee: Artur Soares Dias

Artur Soares Dias will referee the 2024 UEFA Europa Conference League final between Olympiacos and Fiorentina, to be played at AEK Arena in Athens, Greece, on Wednesday 29 May. The game will kick off at 21:00 CEST (22:00 local time).

The Portuguese has been an international referee since 2010 and will be taking charge of his first UEFA club competition final. This season, the 44-year-old has officiated four UEFA Champions League matches and two UEFA Europa League matches, including this season's quarter-final first leg between Leverkusen and West Ham.

Soares Dias will be assisted by compatriots Paulo Soares and Pedro Ribeiro. The fourth official, Glenn Nyberg, is from Sweden. The VAR role has been assigned to Tiago Martins, also from Portugal, who will be aided by Germany's Christian Dingert.

2024 UEFA Europa Conference League final refereeing team

Referee: Artur Soares Dias (POR)

Assistants: Paulo Soares, Pedro Ribeiro (POR)

Fourth official: Glenn Nyberg (SWE)

Reserve assistant: Mahbod Beigi (SWE)

VAR: Tiago Martins (POR)

Assistant VAR: Christian Dingert (GER)

VAR Support: Marco Fritz (GER)