The 2019/20 UEFA Europa League campaign ends with the final in Gdansk on Wednesday 27 May 2020. By then, 213 clubs will have been involved!

FULL SEASON CALENDAR

The list below is provisional and is subject to pending legal proceedings and final confirmation from UEFA.

Group stage (48 teams – draw 30 August)

104.000 Sevilla (ESP)

101.000 Arsenal (ENG)

81.000 Roma (ITA)

78.000 Manchester United (ENG)

62.000 Beşiktaş (TUR)

50.000 Sporting CP (POR)

48.000 CSKA Moskva (RUS)

40.000 Wolfsburg (GER)

37.000 Lazio (ITA)

29.000 Mönchengladbach (GER)

23.000 Saint-Étienne (FRA)

20.713 Getafe (ESP)

11.699 Rennes (FRA)

7.980 KV Mechelen (BEL)

7.780 Olexandriya (UKR)

6.250 Wolfsberg (AUT)

6.000 Lugano (SUI)

21 UEFA Europa League play-off winners

6 teams eliminated from the UEFA Champions League play-off round

4 teams eliminated from the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round league path

Play-off round (42 teams – draw 5 August)

Champions route (16 teams)

10 UEFA Europa League third qualifying round champions path winners

6 teams eliminated from the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round champions path



Main route (26 teams)

26 UEFA Europa League third qualifying round main path winners



Third qualifying round (72 teams – draw 22 July)

Champions route (20 teams)

Celtic (SCO) or Sarajevo (BIH)

10 UEFA Europa League second qualifying round champions path winners

9 teams eliminated from the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round champions path

Main route (52 teams)

35.500 Sparta Praha (CZE)

31.000 Braga (POR)

22.000 Feyenoord (NED)

17.500 Standard Liège (BEL)

16.000 Spartak Moskva (RUS)

14.000 AEK Athens (GRE)

14.000 Midtjylland (DEN)

13.500 Rijeka (CRO)

8.000 Trabzonspor (TUR)

8.000 Austria Wien (AUT)

7.780 Mariupol (UKR)

5.380 Thun (SUI)

3.725 Bnei Yehuda (ISR)

37 second qualifying round main path winners

2 teams eliminated from the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round main path



Second qualifying round (92 teams – draws 19 June)

Champions route (18 teams)

4.250 Lincoln Red Imps (GIB)

4.000 FC Santa Coloma (AND)

0.750 SP Tre Penne (SMR)

15 teams eliminated from the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round champions path

Main route (74 teams)

24.000 Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)

20.713 Espanyol (ESP)

18.000 Partizan (SRB)

17.092 Wolves (ENG)

14.945 Torino (ITA)

11.699 Strasbourg (FRA)

11.500 Zorya Luhansk (UKR)

10.500 AZ Alkmaar (NED)

10.109 Arsenal Tula (RUS)

9.646 Vitória SC (POR)

7.980 Royal Antwerp (BEL)

6.920 Malatyaspor (TUR)

6.486 Utrecht (NED)

6.250 Sturm Graz (AUT)

5.735 Mladá Boleslav (CZE)

5.735 FK Jablonec (CZE)

5.520 Atromitos (GRE)

5.520 Aris Thessaloniki (GRE)

5.475 Osijek (CRO)

5.405 Esbjerg (DEN)

5.380 Luzern (SUI)

4.985 AEL Limassol (CYP)

4.180 Häcken (SWE)

4.000 Viitorul (ROU)

3.850 Lechia Gdańsk (POL)

3.800 Gabala (AZE)

3.5000 Lokomotiv Plovdiv (BUL)

47 first qualifying round winners

First qualifying round (94 teams – draw 18 June)

24.500 Legia (POL)

23.000 FCSB (ROU)

20.000 Malmö (SWE)

13.500 Molde (NOR)

12.000 Hapoel Beer-Sheva (ISR)

12.000 Apollon Limassol (CYP)

9.000 Fehérvár (HUN)

9.000 Dinamo Minsk (BLR)

8.500 Spartak Trnava (SVK)

8.000 Hajduk Split (CRO)

8.000 AEK Larnaca (CYP)

7.500 Brøndby (DEN)

6.000 Žalgiris Vilnius (LTU)

5.500 Aberdeen (SCO)

5.250 Zrinjski (BIH)

5.250 Rangers (SCO)

5.000 Kairat Almaty (KAZ)

4.750 Kukësi (ALB)

4.500 Alashkert (ARM)

4.450 Radnicki Niš (SRB)

4.450 Čukarički (SRB)

4.425 Kilmarnock (SCO)

4.375 Vitebsk (BLR)

4.375 Shakhtyor Soligorsk (BLR)

4.250 Ventspils (LVA)

4.250 Stjarnan (ISL)

4.250 Domžale (SVN)

4.250 Crusaders (NIR)

4.180 Norrköping (SWE)

4.040 Haugesund (NOR)

4.040 Brann (NOR)

4.000 Vaduz (LIE)

4.000 Fola Esch (LUX)

3.850 Tobol Kostanay (KAZ)

3.850 Ordabasy Shymkent (KAZ)

3.850 Cracovia Kraków (POL)

3.800 Sabail (AZE)

3.800 Neftçi (AZE)

3.750 Pyunik (ARM)

3.750 Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN)

3.750 Dinamo Tbilisi (GEO)

3.750 Cork (IRL)

3.725 Maccabi Haifa (ISR)

3.500 Levski Sofia (BUL)

3.500 CSKA Sofia (BUL)

3.250 Riteriai (LTU)

3.250 Levadia Tallinn (EST)

3.250 Budućnost Podgorica (MNE)

3.190 U Craiova 1948 (ROU)

3.125 Ružomberok (SVK)

3.125 DAC 1904 Dunajská Streda (SVK)

3.000 Titograd (MNE)

3.000 Mura (SVN)

3.000 Debrecen (HUN)

3.000 Chikhura Sachkhere (GEO)

3.000 B36 (FRO)

2.750 Torpedo Kutaisi (GEO)

2.750 Progrès (LUX)

2.750 Milsami Orhei (MDA)

2.500 Liepāja (LVA)

2.500 KR (ISL)

2.500 Hibernians (MLT)

2.500 Flora (EST)

2.500 Cliftonville (NIR)

2.500 Budapest Honvéd (HUN)

2.250 Široki Brijeg (BIH)

2.250 Shamrock Rovers (IRL)

2.250 Laçi (ALB)

2.250 Balzan (MLT)

2.000 Europa (GIB)

1.750 Saint Patrick's (IRL)

1.750 Connah's Quay (WAL)

1.750 Banants (ARM)

1.600 Shkupi (MKD)

1.600 Makedonija Skopje (MKD)

1.600 Akademija Pandev (MKD)

1.550 Speranta Nisporeni (MDA)

1.550 Petrocub-Hincesti (MDA)

1.500 Teuta (ALB)

1.455 RoPS Rovaniemi (FIN)

1.455 KuPS Kuopio (FIN)

1.455 Inter Turku (FIN)

1.450 Breidablik (ISL)

1.425 Radnik Bijeljina (BIH)

1.350 Kauno Žalgiris (LTU)

1.250 KÍ Klaksvík (FRO)

1.125 Rīgas FS (LVA)

1.100 Jeunesse Esch (LUX)

1.025 Gzira United (MLT)

1.000 Narva Trans (EST)

1.000 Engordany (AND)

0.825 FK Zeta (MNE)

0.800 St Joseph's (GIB)

0.775 Ballymena (NIR)

Preliminary round (14 teams – draw 11 June)



3.000 La Fiorita (SMR)

2.750 Progrès (LUX)

2.500 Cliftonville (NIR)

2.000 Europa (GIB)

1.750 NSÍ (FRO)

1.250 Sant Julià (AND)

1.250 Prishtina (KOS)

1.250 KÍ Klaksvík (FRO)

1.000 Engordany (AND)

1.000 Tre Fiori (SMR)

0.825 Barry Town (WAL)

0.825 Cardiff MU (WAL)

0.800 St Joseph's (GIB)

0.775 Ballymena (NIR)

Teams in italics were eliminated.

A country's representation in the UEFA Europa League is determined by its UEFA coefficient ranking as of the start of the previous season, which is calculated over a five-year basis.

Seventeen teams automatically enter this season's competition in the group stage, with a further 141 sides starting their campaigns in the preliminary and qualifying rounds. There are 55 more joining from various phases of the UEFA Champions League, including eight third-placed group finishers entering the UEFA Europa League round of 32.