UEFA Europa League quarter-final, semi-final and final draws
The quarter-final, semi-final and final draws all took place on Friday 15 March.
13:00CET, 15 March 2019
Quarter-finals
Napoli (ITA) v Arsenal (ENG)*
Villarreal (ESP) v Valencia (ESP)
Benfica (POR) v Frankfurt (GER)
Slavia Praha (CZE) v Chelsea (ENG)
*fixture subsequently reversed
- There were no seedings or country protection.
The team drawn first plays the first leg at home. However, Arsenal and Chelsea cannot play at home on the same night after a decision by the relevant local authorities. Because both clubs were drawn at home in the second leg, Arsenal's fixture is reversed in accordance with UEFA Club Competitions Committee principles.
Semi-finals
1. Napoli (ITA) / Arsenal (ENG) v Villarreal (ESP) / Valencia (ESP)
2. Benfica (POR) / Frankfurt (GER) v Slavia Praha (CZE) / Chelsea (ENG)
- There were no seedings or country protection.
Final
Winners of semi-final 1 v Winners of semi-final 2
- The draw was made to determine the 'home' side in the final for administrative reasons.
The quarter-finals, semi-finals and final all kick off at 21:00CET. Exceptions to this rule can be made by the UEFA administration.