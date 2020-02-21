Celtic v Copenhagen facts

The reigning champions of Scotland and Denmark go into the second leg of their UEFA Europa League round of 32 tie with the scores level at one goal apiece after a pulsating first leg in Copenhagen.

• Celtic secured qualification for the round of 32 after just four matches thanks to back-to-back wins against Lazio and ended up with 13 points to top Group E. Copenhagen finished second in Group B, ceding top spot to Malmö after a 0-1 home defeat to the Swedish side on Matchday 6 but qualifying with nine points – two more than third-placed Dynamo Kyiv.

Previous meetings

• Celtic made the early running in Parken Stadium, taking the lead through Odsonne Édouard after 14 minutes, but Copenhagen bounced back through a Dame N'Doye strike early in the second period before Jens Stage missed the chance to give the home side victory when he struck the post with a penalty 11 minutes from time.

• The clubs have been paired together once before, in the 2006/07 UEFA Champions League group stage. Both teams won at home, Celtic 1-0 in Glasgow, Copenhagen 3-1 in the Danish capital, but it was the Scottish side who progressed to the round of 16 as group runners-up, with Copenhagen finishing fourth.

• The Bhoys are not only undefeated in six Glasgow encounters with visitors from Denmark (W4 D2) but have also kept clean sheets in every one, the most recent a goalless draw against Aalborg in the 2008/09 UEFA Champions League group stage. They have won all four of their two-legged knockout ties against Danish opposition.

• Copenhagen's overall record against Scottish clubs is W3 D2 L3. Away from home it is W1 D1 L2 with defeats in the last two matches, the most recent 0-4 at Aberdeen in the 2007/08 UEFA Cup group stage.

Form guide

Celtic

• Celtic won the domestic treble of Premiership, Scottish Cup and League Cup for an unprecedented third successive season in 2018/19, but in Europe they missed out on the UEFA Champions League group stage and lost five matches out of eight in the UEFA Europa League, including both round of 32 encounters against Valencia (0-2 h, 0-1 a).

• This term Celtic again failed to negotiate the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round, losing to CFR Cluj, but a play-off win against 2018 Swedish champions AIK put them into the UEFA Europa League group stage for the sixth time. They cruised through to the knockout phase with two games to spare, thanks to successive 2-1 wins against Lazio, and although they lost again to CFR on Matchday 6 (having beaten them 2-0 at home), they finished a point ahead of the Romanian side to claim top spot in a UEFA Europa League group for the first time.

• Celtic have lost all three of their previous UEFA Europa League round of 32 ties, going out to Internazionale in 2014/15 (3-3 h, 0-1 a) and Zenit in 2017/18 (1-0 h,0-3 a) before falling to Valencia last term. Their home record in the round of 32 is W1 D1 L1.

• Group wins this season at Celtic Park against CFR (2-0), Lazio (2-1) and Rennes (3-1) have given the Glasgow giants a positive balance sheet in the UEFA Europa League, group stage to final (W10 D4 L7). They have won six of their seven European home games this season, including the last four.

• Celtic have won seven and lost seven of the 14 UEFA competition ties in which the first away leg has ended in a draw. In seven instances the first-leg scoreline was 1-1, and in those ties the Glasgow club's aggregate record is W3 L4, the most recent occurrence having brought elimination by CFR Cluj in this season's UEFA Champions League third qualifying round following a 3-4 defeat at Celtic Park.

Copenhagen

• Copenhagen regained the Superliga crown last term, becoming Danish champions for the third time in four seasons – and 13th in all. They lost on penalties to Crvena zvezda in this season's UEFA Champions League third qualifying round but were 3-2 aggregate winners over Latvian champions Riga in the UEFA Europa League play-offs.

• The Danish club's seventh UEFA Europa League group stage participation brought a third qualification, though they managed just five goals in their six games, scoring once in each of the first five – including two 1-0 wins against Lugano and three 1-1 draws – before that Matchday 6 loss to Malmö.

• Copenhagen are in the UEFA Europa League round of 32 for the fourth time. They have won only one of their three previous ties at this stage – against Ludogorets in 2016/17 (2-1 a, 0-0 h). Their two defeats came against Marseille in 2009/10 (1-3 h, 1-3 a) and eventual winners Atlético Madrid in 2017/18 (1-4 h, 0-1 a).

• Undefeated on their Group B travels in the autumn (W1 D2), Copenhagen have lost just two of their last 13 European away fixtures (W6 D5).

• Copenhagen have won two and lost two of their four UEFA ties in which they drew the first leg at home, prevailing in the most recent, against Club Brugge in the 2012/13 UEFA Champions League third qualifying round (0-0 h, 3-2 a). They have never previously drawn the first home leg of a European tie 1-1.

UEFA Europa League squad changes

• Celtic

In: Daniel Church*, Jeremie Frimpong, Ewan Henderson*, Patryk Klimala, Kieran McGrath*, Ismaila Soro (Bnei Yehuda), Stephen Welsh*

Out: Conor Hazard (Dundee, loan), Mark Hill, Lewis Morgan (Inter Miami), Grant Savoury, Marian Shved, Scott Sinclair (Preston North End)

*B List

• Copenhagen

In: Stephan Andersen, Mikkel Kaufmann (Aalborg), Ragnar Sigurdsson (Rostov)

Out: Nicklas Bendtner, Nicolai Boilesen, Ahmed Daghim (Hamarkameratene), Frederik Ibsen (Kolding), Carlo Holse (Rosenborg), Robert Mudražija

Links and trivia

• Coaches Neil Lennon and Ståle Solbakken were in opposition when the teams met in the 2006/07 UEFA Champions League, the latter as a player.

• This is Solbakken's 40th UEFA Europa League game, group stage to final, in charge of Copenhagen – the most in the competition by any head coach with a single club, one more than Unai Emery (Sevilla).

• Copenhagen striker Viktor Fischer scored for Ajax against Celtic in a 2-2 home draw on Matchday 1 of the 2015/16 UEFA Europa League, also featuring in a 2-1 win in the Glasgow return.

• Celtic are competing in the round of 32 for the third year in a row. It is the first time that the Glasgow giants are playing European football in the spring for a third successive season since they reached the latter stages of the European Cup four years running from 1968/69 to 1971/72.

• The Hoops won the Scottish League Cup for the fourth year in succession – and 19th time in all – with a 1-0 victory over Rangers at Hampden on 8 December, defender Christopher Jullien scoring the winning goal.

• Celtic have won all ten of their domestic fixtures in 2020, eight in the Premiership and two in the Scottish Cup. Having been level with Rangers at the top of the league at the turn of the year, they now boast a 12-point lead over their arch rivals, who have a game in hand.

Penalty shoot-outs

• Celtic's record in three UEFA penalty shoot-outs is W1 L2:

4-5 v Internazionale, 1971/72 European Champion Clubs' Cup semi-final

4-5 v Valencia, 2001/02 UEFA Cup third round

4-3 v Spartak Moskva, 2007/08 UEFA Champions League third qualifying round

• Copenhagen's record in three UEFA penalty shoot-outs is W2 L1:

3-2 v Ferencváros, 2003/04 UEFA Cup first round

4-3 v Atalanta, 2018/19 UEFA Europa League play-off

6-7 v Crvena zvezda, 2019/20 UEFA Champions League third qualifying round

The coaches

• Having just left Hibernian, former Northern Ireland international Lennon returned for a second spell as Celtic manager in February 2019 following Brendan Rodgers' mid-season move to Leicester City, and duly sealed the club's 'treble treble' of domestic trophies. He had previously served the Glasgow club as player (2000–07) and manager (2010–14), capturing 16 trophies during those spells, though it was at Leicester, where he won two League Cups under his compatriot Martin O'Neill, that he first made his mark as an industrious and effective midfield anchorman.

• Solbakken's second coaching tenure at Copenhagen began in 2013. He has won eight Danish titles in charge of the club – five of those in his first spell from 2006 to 2011 – plus four domestic cups. The former Norway midfielder won 58 caps and scored nine goals for his country, appearing at both the 1998 FIFA World Cup and UEFA EURO 2000, before being forced to retire following a heart attack. He also had short spells coaching in Germany (Köln) and England (Wolves) between two lengthy stints in the Danish capital.