Arsenal vs Olympiacos Europa League preview: where to watch, team news

Arsenal welcome Olympiacos in the UEFA Europa League round of 32 on 27 February at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

Olympiacos flew out of the blocks and twice went close twice in the opening minutes. Arsenal slowly seized control, though, and nine minutes from time Alexandre Lacazette turned home Bukayo Saka's cross. Sokratis Papastathopoulos then headed against the bar on his return to Greece.

The teams

Arsenal

UEFA ranking: 9

Domestic position: 10

Last season: runners-up (lost 4-1 v Chelsea)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1999/2000, 2018/19)

Olympiacos (GRE)

UEFA ranking: 37

Domestic position: 1

Last season: round of 32 (lost 3-2 v Dynamo Kyiv)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (1989/90, 2004/05, 2011/12, 2016/17)

Possible line-ups

Arsenal: Leno; Mustafi, David Luiz, Papastathopoulos, Saka; Guendouzi, Xhaka; Ceballos, Aubameyang, Willock, Pépé; Lacazette

Booking away from ban: Mustafi, Xhaka

Olympiacos: José Sá; Elabdellaoui, Cissé, Ba, Tsimikas; Bouchalakis, Camara, Guilherme; Masouras, Valbuena; El Arabi

Out: Semedo (suspended)

Booking away from ban: Bouchalakis, El Arabi, Guilherme

Expert prediction

What the coaches say

Pedro Martins, Olympiacos coach: "In [the first leg] we played well in a match full of intensity. Football is all about effectiveness – we didn't convert our chances, our rivals did. But it was just the first half of the tie. As far as I am concerned, the London match is open. We have a good team, quality players and I am confident that we can respond to the challenge."

Ousseynou Ba, Olympiacos defender: "It's football. Anything can happen. We will try to make our opportunities count and score. We have nothing to lose now. We will go for it."



