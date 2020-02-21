Arsenal-Olympiacos UEFA Europa League 2019/20 Round of 32

Arsenal Stadium - London
Round of 32 , 2nd leg
Arsenal
- -
Olympiacos
1st leg: Arsenal won 1-0

      Arsenal vs Olympiacos Europa League preview: where to watch, team news

      Friday 21 February 2020

      The Gunners host Olympiacos for their UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg – all you need to know.

      Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring the only goal at Olympiacos
      Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring the only goal at Olympiacos AFP via Getty Images

      Arsenal welcome Olympiacos in the UEFA Europa League round of 32 on 27 February at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

      ARSENAL vs OLYMPIACOS: LIVE BUILD-UP

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

      What happened in the first leg

      Olympiacos flew out of the blocks and twice went close twice in the opening minutes. Arsenal slowly seized control, though, and nine minutes from time Alexandre Lacazette turned home Bukayo Saka's cross. Sokratis Papastathopoulos then headed against the bar on his return to Greece.

      Highlights: Olympiacos 0-1 Arsenal
      Highlights: Olympiacos 0-1 Arsenal

      The teams

      Arsenal

      UEFA ranking: 9
      Domestic position: 10
      Last season: runners-up (lost 4-1 v Chelsea)
      Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1999/2000, 2018/19)

      Olympiacos (GRE) 

      UEFA ranking: 37
      Domestic position: 1
      Last season: round of 32 (lost 3-2 v Dynamo Kyiv)
      Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (1989/90, 2004/05, 2011/12, 2016/17)

      Possible line-ups

      Arsenal: Leno; Mustafi, David Luiz, Papastathopoulos, Saka; Guendouzi, Xhaka; Ceballos, Aubameyang, Willock, Pépé; Lacazette
      Booking away from ban: Mustafi, Xhaka

      Olympiacos: José Sá; Elabdellaoui, Cissé, Ba, Tsimikas; Bouchalakis, Camara, Guilherme; Masouras, Valbuena; El Arabi
      Out: Semedo (suspended)
      Booking away from ban: Bouchalakis, El Arabi, Guilherme

      Expert prediction

      To follow

      What the coaches say

      Pedro Martins, Olympiacos coach: "In [the first leg] we played well in a match full of intensity. Football is all about effectiveness – we didn't convert our chances, our rivals did. But it was just the first half of the tie. As far as I am concerned, the London match is open. We have a good team, quality players and I am confident that we can respond to the challenge."

      Ousseynou Ba, Olympiacos defender: "It's football. Anything can happen. We will try to make our opportunities count and score. We have nothing to lose now. We will go for it."

      More to follow

