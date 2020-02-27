Manchester United 5-0 Club Brugge (agg: 6-1): United punish ten-man visitors

Bruno Fernandes led the way as Manchester United cruised into the round of 16 at the expense of a Club Brugge side who played for over an hour with ten men at Old Trafford.

The match at a glance

January signing Fernandes scored the opening goal from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute, sending Simon Mignolet the wrong way after Simon Deli had handled a goal-bound Daniel James shot to earn a red card. Odion Ighalo then completed a slick team move to double the home side's lead, guiding in Juan Mata’s cross for his first United goal on his first start.

Scott McTominay effectively secured progress before half-time, side-footing past Mignolet, who made a number of fine saves despite the final scoreline. Tahith Chong and Mason Greenwood's second-half arrivals added energy – both close to converting in the closing stages – wearing down an already flagging Brugge, with Fred's late double adding sheen to United's victory.

View from the stadium: Matthew Howarth, Match reporter

Ole Gunnar Solskjær said before the game that he wanted his team to "win well", and the Red Devils did just that at Old Trafford. They were given a helping hand by Deli's early red card, but the defender's dismissal should not detract from an excellent attacking display.

Visitors' View: Dante Bellon, Club Brugge reporter

A night to forget for Club Brugge. Their hopes were effectively ended by Deli's early dismissal and Bruno Fernandes' subsequent conversion from the spot. A man short for more than an hour, the miracle Clement had hoped for failed to materialise.

Reaction

Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Manchester United manager: "The football we played at times pleased me the most. We started the game with great intent. We were playing with good rhythm and intent in our game and we got some great goals as well. We are not conceding goals, which is so important, but we played today the way we want to play. The players are smiling, they are playing with confidence and that is what we want. The new lads have brought that in."

Odion Ighalo, Manchester United striker: "I have been waiting for this. There was a little bit of pressure, but now I got a goal to start my Manchester United goal career. It is a team I've supported since I was young. I'm very happy. It feels great to have scored. It's a moment I'll cherish for the rest of my life. I promise to give my best and keep helping the team move forward."

Simon Mignolet, Club Brugge goalkeeper: "United deserved to go through. It was a little easier for them after the red card, but we can have few complaints with the result."



Key stats

Manchester United have recorded their biggest ever win in the UEFA Europa League or UEFA Cup

The Red Devils have won all four of their round of 32 ties

United have kept seven clean sheets in their last nine UEFA Europa League matches

Twelve of Manchester United's last 16 goals have been scored in the first half

Club Brugge suffered their joint heaviest defeat in UEFA competition

The Belgian side had only conceded eight goals in their last 14 games before tonight

Line-ups

Manchester United: Romero; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay (Greenwood 72); Mata, Bruno Fernandes (Lingard 65), James (Chong 46); Ighalo

Club Brugge: Mignolet; Mata (Mitrović 62), Mechele, Deli, Ricca; Kossounou, Vanaken, Rits (De Ketelaere 79); Tau (Diatta 61), Okereke, De Cuyper