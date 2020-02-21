Salzburg v Eintracht Frankfurt facts

Defeated 4-1 at 2018/19 semi-finalists Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg, UEFA Europa League stalwarts Salzburg have it all to do if they are to extend their participation in the competition beyond one round this season.

• Salzburg finished third behind holders Liverpool and Napoli in their UEFA Champions League group despite scoring 16 goals, while Eintracht made it back to the UEFA Europa League knockout phase despite losing as many games as they won in the group stage.

Previous meetings

• The first-leg star at Frankfurt Stadion was Eintracht's Daichi Kamada, who struck a first-half hat-trick to become the UEFA Europa League's joint leading scorer this term with six goals. Filip Kostić added a fourth for Eintracht before Salzburg gave themselves a lifeline with a late penalty from Hee-Chan Hwang.

• The clubs have been paired together once before, Salzburg defeating the German side on penalties in Frankfurt after both sides had won the home leg 1-0 of their 1993/94 UEFA Cup quarter-final, Eintracht's current head coach Adi Hütter scoring Salzburg's first-leg winner. It was the first time a German Bundesliga club had ever been eliminated by Austrian opposition from a UEFA club competition. Salzburg went on to reach the final, where they were defeated by Internazionale.

• Salzburg's record against teams from across the border is W5 D3 L5. At home it is W3 D2 L1 with no defeats in the last five matches, all of which have featured clean sheets for the Austrian side. The only visitors from Germany to score in Salzburg were Fortuna Düsseldorf, who won 3-0 there in the 1980/81 European Cup Winners' Cup first round.

• Eintracht's last visit to Austria was 26 years ago for that UEFA Cup quarter-final against Salzburg. Their record in the country is W1 D1 L1.

Form guide

Salzburg

• Salzburg won a sixth successive Austrian Bundesliga title in 2018/19 – their 13th overall – and added the Austrian Cup to complete a domestic double for the sixth time, all since 2011/12. As Austrian champions, Salzburg qualified automatically for this season's UEFA Champions League group stage, ending a 25-year absence.

• Salzburg kicked off their campaign with a 6-2 home win against Genk, but then lost successive high-scoring games against Liverpool (3-4 a) and Napoli (2-3 h) before drawing 1-1 at home to the Italian side and beating Genk again, 4-1 in Belgium. They went into their final game knowing that victory over Liverpool would take them into the round of 16 but they lost 0-2, with eight-goal Norwegian striking sensation Erling Braut Haaland, who has since left for Borussia Dortmund, failing to score for the first time.

• The Austrian club have therefore returned to the UEFA Europa League, where they are making a joint-record ninth appearance in the competition proper. This is their seventh participation in the round of 32, the previous six having produced three qualifications and three eliminations. Defeated by Standard Liège in 2009/10 (2-3 a, 0-0 h), Metalist Kharkiv in 2011/12 (0-4 h, 1-4 a) and Villarreal in 2014/15 (1-2 a, 1-3 h), they overcame Ajax in 2013/14 (3-0 a, 3-1 h), Real Sociedad in 2017/18 (2-2 a, 2-1 h) and Club Brugge last season (1-2 a, 4-0 h). Whenever they have won the home leg, Salzburg have gone through to the round of 16, whereas each time they have failed to win in front of their own fans, they have been eliminated.

• Salzburg were unbeaten in 19 European home games, winning 15, until this season's Matchday 4 defeat by Napoli, which was immediately followed by another loss against Liverpool. In the UEFA Europa League the Austrian club are on a run of seven successive home wins and have not lost on their own ground since Nice won 1-0 on Matchday 3 of the 2016/17 group stage. Salzburg's home record in the competition since then, qualifying included, is W12 D2, with nine clean sheets.

• Salzburg have won seven of the 18 UEFA two-legged ties in which they lost the first match away. They had mixed fortunes in the latter stages of last season's UEFA Europa League after losing the away leg, recovering to beat Club Brugge in the round of 32 but falling in the next round to Napoli (0-3 a, 3-1 h). They have never overturned a deficit of more than three goals in a UEFA tie, though they did stage an impressive comeback in the 2017/18 quarter-final, beating Lazio 4-1 at home after a 2-4 first-leg defeat in Rome.

Eintracht

• Frankfurt's 14-match UEFA Europa League adventure in 2018/19 brought memorable knockout phase wins over three teams that had crossed over in mid-season from the UEFA Champions League – Shakhtar Donetsk, Internazionale and Benfica – before they were beaten on penalties in the semi-final by eventual winners Chelsea. That European run was accompanied by a seventh-placed finish in the Bundesliga.

• The 1980 UEFA Cup winners embarked on this UEFA Europa League campaign in the second qualifying round, beating Flora Tallinn, Vaduz and Strasbourg to reach the group stage for the third time. Defeated 3-0 at home by Arsenal on Matchday 1, they recovered to beat Vitória SC away and Standard Liège in Frankfurt, but after posting a famous 2-1 win in north London thanks to a Kamada double, they lost at home to Vitória and only just squeezed through as Group F runners-up on nine points – half as many as they amassed last season.

• This is the German club's third appearance in the UEFA Europa League round of 32. They lost on away goals to Porto in 2013/14 (2-2 a, 3-3 h) but beat Shakhtar last season (2-2 a, 4-1 h).

• Eintracht's away record in the UEFA Europa League is W11 D3 L4, including two wins and one defeat in this season's group stage. They have lost just once outside Germany in the competition's knockout phase (W1 D3), going down 4-2 at Benfica in last season's quarter-final first leg.

• Frankfurt have won 15 of the 18 UEFA competition ties in which they recorded a first-leg victory at home, although this has happened only once in the past 25 years – in the 2006/07 UEFA Cup first round against Brøndby (4-0 h, 2-2 a). The only two previous occasions when the German club won the first home leg 4-1 were in back-to-back ties in the 1979/80 UEFA Cup, which Frankfurt went on to win – against Feyenoord in the third round (0-1 a) and Brno in the quarter-finals (2-3 a).



UEFA Europa League squad changes

• Salzburg

In: Karim Adeyemi, Daniel Antosch*, Mergim Berisha*, Mohamed Camara, Noah Okafor

Out: Erling Braut Haaland (Dortmund), Takumi Minamino (Liverpool), Marin Pongračić (Wolfsburg), Smail Prevljak (Eupen, loan)

*B List

• Frankfurt

In: Stefan Ilsanker (Leipzig), Lucas Torro, Felix Wiedwald

Out: Simon Falette (Fenerbahçe, loan), Gelson Fernandes, Dejan Joveljić (Anderlecht)

Links and trivia

• Eintracht boss Hütter is not just a former Salzburg player (1993–2000) but also coached the club to the Austrian double in his only season in charge, 2014/15.

• Frankfurt's Austrian international defender Martin Hinteregger started his career with Salzburg, leaving the club for Augsburg in 2016 after a loan spell in Germany with Borussia Mönchengladbach. He won the Austrian league and cup double three times with Salzburg.

• Frankfurt's new January signing Stefan Ilsanker is also a current Austrian international and former Salzburg player; he made 127 appearances in all competitions for the club between 2012 and 2015, scoring five goals, before joining RB Leipzig. He played for the German club against Salzburg in last season's UEFA Europa League group stage, losing both matches (2-3 h, 0-1 a).

• Several Salzburg players have played for German clubs, including Zlatko Junuzović (Werder Bremen, 2012–18) and André Ramalho (Bayer Leverkusen and Mainz, 2015–18).

• Both Eintracht and Salzburg won all six of their UEFA Europa League group games last season.

• Salzburg have won 39 matches in the UEFA Europa League, group stage to final – more than any other team. Their tally of 122 goals is two shy of Villarreal's all-time competition record.

• Eintracht's first-leg victory was their 18th in the UEFA Europa League, group stage to final, setting a new record for a German club. They were previously level on 17 wins with Schalke.

• Salzburg have taken just one point from their first two Austrian Bundesliga matches after the winter break and now trail LASK Linz by three points at the top of the standings.

Penalty shoot-outs

• Salzburg's record in two UEFA penalty shoot-outs is W1 L1:

5-4 v Eintracht Frankfurt, 1993/94 UEFA Cup quarter-final

2-3 v Dinamo Minsk, 2015/16 UEFA Europa League play-off

• Eintracht's record in two UEFA penalty shoot-outs is W0 L2:

4-5 v Salzburg, 1993/94 UEFA Cup quarter-final

3-4 v Chelsea, 2018/19 UEFA Europa League semi-final

The coaches

• Jesse Marsch replaced Mönchengladbach-bound Marco Rose as Salzburg's head coach in the summer of 2019. The Princeton University graduate from Wisconsin was a star midfielder for several seasons in MLS, with Chicago Fire and Chivas USA, and also earned two senior caps for the US national side. A relatively discreet start to his coaching career preceded his appointment in January 2015 as the head coach of New York Red Bulls, where he won the MLS Coach of the Year in his first campaign. He departed in 2018 to assist Ralf Rangnick at RB Leipzig before taking on a new challenge at Salzburg.

• Austrian coach Hütter was appointed by Eintracht Frankfurt as the successor to Bayern München-bound Niko Kovač in May 2018, having just led Young Boys to their first Swiss league title in 32 years. He proved a shrewd acquisition, leading Frankfurt into the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League and back into Europe via the Bundesliga. A midfielder who spent seven years with Salzburg, he returned to lead the club to a domestic double in 2014/15 after managerial spells at Altach and Grödig. He then crossed the border to spend the next three seasons in Berne.