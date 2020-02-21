Braga v Rangers facts

After a breathtaking first leg in Glasgow, where Rangers came from two goals down to win 3-2 and inflict Braga's first European defeat of the season, the two teams meet again in the iconic Estádio Municipal hoping to become the first side through to the UEFA Europa League round of 16.

• Braga amassed 14 points in Group K, finishing undefeated ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Beşiktaş and Slovan Bratislava, while Rangers negotiated their way through a highly competitive Group G, two wins, three draws and a defeat enabling them to finish runners-up to Porto and ahead of Young Boys and Feyenoord.

Previous meetings

• Rangers appeared to be on the ropes in the first leg when they fell two goals behind, the first a spectacular long-range strike from Braga skipper Fransérgio, but the Scottish club's new loan signing Ianis Hagi – watched on from the stands by his famous father Gheorghe – scored twice and substitute Joseph Aribo once, all within a 15-minute period, to engineer a famous Ibrox comeback.

• Braga were 3-0 winners against Celtic the last time they hosted a Scottish club, in the third qualifying round of the 2010/11 UEFA Champions League, winning the tie 4-2 on aggregate. Their only other home game against Scottish opposition was a 2-2 draw against Hearts in the first round of the 2004/05 UEFA Cup, which followed a 1-3 first-leg defeat in Edinburgh.

• Rangers have already visited Portugal this season, drawing 1-1 at Porto on Matchday 3 thanks to an Alfredo Morelos equaliser. That result makes their all-time record in Portugal W2 D3 L3, with no defeats in their last four visits (W1 D3), the most recent victory a memorable 2-0 success at Sporting CP in the second leg of the 2007/08 UEFA Cup quarter-final following a goalless first game at Ibrox.

Form guide

Braga

• Braga's 15th European qualification in the last 16 years was achieved with a fourth-placed finish in the 2018/19 Portuguese Liga, a season in which their European campaign ended unusually early with elimination on away goals by Zorya Luhansk in the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round.

• Brøndby (4-2 a, 3-1 h) and Spartak Moskva (1-0 h, 2-1 a) were both overcome in this season's qualifying phase to take Braga into the UEFA Europa League group stage for the fifth time. There they opened up with a 1-0 win at competition debutants Wolves before recording further victories against Beşiktaş (2-1 a, 3-1 h) and Slovan Bratislava (4-2 a) as well as draws at home to both Slovan (2-2) and Wolves (3-3).

• Braga are competing in the UEFA Europa League round of 32 for the fifth time. Their record at this stage of the competition is W2 L2, beating Lech Poznań in 2010/11 (0-1 a, 2-0 h) and Sion in 2015/16 (2-1 a, 2-2 h) but losing to Beşiktaş in 2011/12 (0-2 h, 1-0 a) and Marseille in 2017/18 (0-3 a, 1-0 h). They were runners-up in 2010/11, knocking out Liverpool and Benfica among others before losing the Dublin final 1-0 to domestic rivals Porto.

• Braga were unbeaten in 13 European matches (W9 D4) until the first-leg defeat in Glasgow, and have now won eight out of 11 this season. They are also on a run of eight European home games without defeat, since Ludogorets beat them 2-0 on Matchday 3 of the 2017/18 UEFA Europa League – the only loss in their last 12 continental fixtures at the Estádio Municipal (W8 D3).

• Braga have won five and lost six of the 11 UEFA competition ties in which they suffered an away defeat in the first leg. Although they have failed to qualify whenever they have lost the first leg by two goals or more, they have a 100% success rate after succumbing by just a one-goal margin, winning all five ties, most famously in the 2010/11 UEFA Europa League semi-final against Benfica when they prevailed on away goals (1-2 a, 1-0 h). They have never previously lost the first away leg 3-2.

Rangers

• Rangers qualified for 2019/20 European competition as runners-up to Celtic in last season's Scottish Premiership. They also won four qualifying ties to reach the UEFA Europa League group stage for the first time, but just one win and six points prevented them from making further progress.

• Once again Rangers were obliged to come through four qualifiers to reach this season's group stage, going undefeated in knocking out St Joseph's, Progrès Niederkorn, Midtjylland and Legia Warszawa. In Group G they beat Feyenoord and Porto at home and drew with both sides away but lost to a late winner at Young Boys before securing their qualification at the Swiss side's expense with a 1-1 draw at Ibrox on Matchday 6.

• The Gers' only previous UEFA Europa League round of 32 tie was also against Portuguese opposition – an away goals success against Sporting in 2010/11 (1-1 h, 2-2 a). They also won back-to-back UEFA Cup round of 32 ties in 2006/07 (v Hapoel Tel-Aviv, 1-2 a, 4-0 h) and 2007/08 (v Panathinaikos, 0-0 h, 1-1 a), going on to reach the final in the latter campaign.

• Rangers have yet to record a victory on the road in the UEFA Europa League proper (D5 L3), though they have drawn both of their previous away fixtures in the competition's knockout phase. Their last European away win in the spring was that 2-0 success at Sporting 12 years ago. Indeed, that is the club's only post-Christmas victory outside Scotland in UEFA competition since they defeated Dinamo Moskva 3-2 in Barcelona to win the final of the 1971/72 European Cup Winners' Cup.

• The Glasgow giants have won 35 of the 43 UEFA ties in which they have built a first-leg lead at home. Just once in the last nine such ties have they failed to make further progress – against Progrès Niederkorn in the 2017/18 UEFA Europa League first qualifying round (1-0 h, 0-2 a). Only on two previous occasions have they won the first leg 3-2 in Glasgow, and in each case the tie has been decided on away goals – once in their favour, against Sporting CP in the second round of their triumphant 1971/72 European Cup Winners' Cup campaign (3-4), and once to the benefit of the opposition, Levski Sofia winning the second leg of a 1993/94 UEFA Champions League first-round tie 2-1 in Bulgaria.

UEFA Europa League squad changes

• Braga

In: Raul Silva, Abel Ruiz (Barcelona, loan), Vítor Tormena

Out: Murilo Costa (Sporting Gijón, loan), Wanderson, Claudemir (Sivasspor), Uche Agbo (end of loan), Lucas Cunha, Ahmed Hassan (Olympiacos, loan), Pablo Santos, Bruno Xadas (Marítimo, loan)

• Rangers

In: Ianis Hagi (Genk, loan), Florian Kamberi (Hibernian, loan), Brian Kinnear*, Joshua McPake*, Matt Polster

Out: Jamie Barjonas (Partick Thistle, loan), Jon Flanagan, Filip Helander, Jordan Houston (Ayr), Andy King (end of loan), Lewis Mayo, Ryan Muir, Zak Rudden (Partick Thistle), Aidan Wilson, Kieran Wright, Matt Yates

*B List

Links and trivia

• Rangers striker Jermain Defoe has played against Braga in European competition for both Tottenham Hotspur (2006/07 UEFA Cup) and Portsmouth (2008/09 UEFA Cup).

• Braga goalkeeper Eduardo and Rangers' left-back Borna Barišić were briefly Dinamo Zagreb team-mates in 2015/16.

• Rui Fonte (Braga) and Sheyi Ojo (Rangers) played together in the English Championship for Fulham in 2017/18.

• Morelos, Rangers' Colombian striker, was the top scorer in this season's UEFA Europa League qualifying phase with eight goals, and the group stage with six. He is suspended for this game.

• Rangers are one of only two clubs to have reached this season's knockout phase after beginning their UEFA Europa League journey in the first qualifying round, Malmö being the other.

• Braga were one of only two teams to come through this season's UEFA Europa League group stage unbeaten, together with Group I winners Gent.

• Braga are undefeated in six home games this year (W5 D1), extending their run with a 3-1 victory against Vitória FC last Sunday. Rangers, on the other hand, have taken just one point from their three Scottish Premiership games on the road in 2020.

Penalty shoot-outs

• Braga's record in one UEFA penalty shoot-out is W1 L0:

5-4 v Udinese, 2012/13 UEFA Champions League play-off

• Rangers' record in four UEFA penalty shoot-outs is W3 L1:

1-3 v Borussia Dortmund, 1999/2000 UEFA Cup third round

4-3 v Paris Saint-Germain, 2001/02 UEFA Cup third round

4-2 v Marítimo, 2004/05 UEFA Cup first round

4-2 v Fiorentina, 2007/08 UEFA Cup semi-final

The coaches

• Locally-born Micael Sequeira is officially the head coach of Braga under a new regime headed by Rúben Amorim following the dismissal on 23 December of Ricardo Sá Pinto. Sequeira began his career at Braga in 1995 and remained there for the next 13 years as an assistant and head coach at youth and B team levels, later returning to the club for a short period as a scout in 2010/11 after a spell in the Portuguese second tier with Aves. Having also being charge of Trofense, he left for Al-Nassr in the summer of 2018 and guided the Saudi Arabian club to the national U19 title before returning to Braga.

• A Liverpool legend with 186 goals in 710 appearances for the Anfield club, most of them as captain, Steven Gerrard launched his managerial career at Glasgow giants Rangers in May 2018. An England international for 14 years, accumulating 114 caps and 21 goals, the dynamic midfielder won the UEFA Cup and UEFA Champions League with Liverpool as well as both domestic cups. After an 18-month end-of-career spell with LA Galaxy he returned to coach Liverpool's youth team before the job at Ibrox lured him to Scotland, where he led the Gers to second place in the 2018/19 Premiership.