Internazionale v Getafe facts

Conquerors of Ajax in the round of 32, Getafe's reward is another tie against esteemed European campaigners as they take on Italian giants Internazionale, who will be eager to lay a bogey to rest at this stage of the UEFA Europa League.

• Inter entered the UEFA Europa League after failing to negotiate a way through their UEFA Champions League section, finishing third behind Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund. They cruised past Bulgarian champions Ludogorets in the round of 32 (2-0 a, 2-1 h).

• Getafe finished as runners-up behind Basel in UEFA Europa League Group C, reaching the round of 32 with a 3-0 home win against qualifying rivals Krasnodar. They then shocked 2018/19 UEFA Champions League semi-finalists Ajax with a 3-2 aggregate win in the round of 32, an early second-leg strike in Amsterdam from Jaime Mata ultimately proving the difference between the two sides (2-0 h, 1-2 a).

Previous meetings

• This is Getafe's first UEFA encounter with an Italian club.

• Inter, by contrast, have a wealth of experience against Spanish opposition and have fared considerably better at home (W9 D9 L2) than away (W3 D2 L15), though they lost their most recent San Siro encounter against Spanish visitors, going down 1-2 to Barcelona on Matchday 6 of this season's UEFA Champions League – a result that ended a nine-game unbeaten run in such fixtures (W3 D6). Their last home win against a Liga club was ten years ago, also against Barcelona, when they prevailed 3-1 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final before going on to lift the trophy in Madrid.

Form guide

Internazionale

• Fourth in Serie A in 2018/19, Inter's European campaign ended with defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Europa League round of 16 after they had finished third in their UEFA Champions League section behind Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur – the first time the Nerazzurri had failed to progress from their group in nine UEFA Champions League campaigns.

• History repeated itself this season as Inter could only manage another third place in their UEFA Champions League group, that closing home defeat to Barcelona scuppering their chances and leaving them with seven points – one fewer than in the previous campaign.

• Victory over Ludogorets has taken Inter into the UEFA Europa League round of 16 for the fourth time, but they have lost all three of their previous ties in this round of the competition, falling to Tottenham, after extra time, in 2012/13 (0-3 a, 4-1 h), Wolfsburg in 2014/15 (1-3 a, 1-2 h) and Frankfurt in 2018/19 (0-0 a, 0-1 h).

• Though defeated at San Siro in their last two round of 16 ties, the three-time UEFA Cup winners have won their other four home games in the UEFA Europa League knockout phase. In the competition overall, qualifying included, their home record is W11 D4 L4, but they have won just three of their last eight European fixtures in Milan (D3 L2).

Getafe

• Getafe finished fifth in the 2018/19 Spanish Liga, narrowly missing out on a guaranteed UEFA Champions League berth. Instead they are in the UEFA Europa League for the second time, their 2010/11 debut having ended at the group stage with seven points and a third-placed finish behind Stuttgart and Young Boys.

• The Spanish club's only other European campaign, in 2007/08, was their most successful as they made it all the way to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Cup before going out on away goals after extra time to German giants Bayern München.

• Getafe reached the knockout phase of a European competition for only the second time this season thanks to two victories apiece against Trabzonspor and Krasnodar in Group C. That put them one point behind section winners Basel, who beat them twice.

• Getafe's 2-1 victory at Krasnodar on Matchday 2 ended a run of five European matches outside Spain without a win (D3 L2) and is one of only two victories they have managed on the road in this competition (D2 L4), the other having come at Trabzonspor on Matchday 5 (1-0). In their 2007/08 UEFA Cup campaign they claimed several impressive away results, winning 2-1 at Tottenham, Aalborg and Benfica and drawing 1-1 at AEK Athens and Bayern.

Links and trivia

• Diego Godín spent 12 seasons in Spain before joining Inter in 2019, three with Villarreal and nine with Atlético Madrid. He faced Getafe 18 times in the Liga, winning 13 of those matches (D3 L2), and scored against them in Atlético’s 2-0 away win in 2013/14.

• Alexis Sánchez played for Barcelona between 2011 and 2014, scoring four goals in five Liga games against Getafe (W3 D1 L1).

• Madrid-born Borja Valero played in Spain for Real Madrid B, Mallorca and Villarreal before moving to Italy in 2012, while Inter team-mate Cristiano Biraghi spent the 2015/16 season on loan at Granada.

• Getafe duo Allan Nyom (Udinese 2009–10) and Leandro Chichizola (Spezia 2014–17) have both played for Italian clubs.

• Victor Moses (Inter) and Kenedy (Getafe) are both on loan from Chelsea, where they played under current Inter boss Antonio Conte.

• Conte was in charge of the Italy side that knocked Spain out of UEFA EURO 2016 with a 2-0 round of 16 win in the Stade de France.

• Jorge Molina's goal for Getafe against Krasnodar on Matchday 6 made him, at 37 years and 234 days, the fifth oldest scorer in the UEFA Europa League, group stage to final.

The coaches

• A combative and versatile midfielder, Conte is most commonly associated with Juventus, where he spent 13 seasons as a player, winning a treasure trove of trophies including the 1995/96 UEFA Champions League. He also coached the club to three successive Serie A titles between 2012 and 2014, going on to take charge of Italy for two years, including the UEFA EURO 2016 finals, and then leaving for Chelsea, where he won the Premier League and FA Cup before being replaced by compatriot Maurizio Sarri. After a year's sabbatical, Conte was appointed as Inter boss in May 2019.

• A coach of considerable experience in Spain's lower leagues, José 'Pepe' Bordalás has risen to prominence in recent seasons, achieving back-to-back promotions to the Primera División with Alavés and, via the play-offs, Getafe, where he arrived in September 2016. He has since steered the modestly-resourced Madrid club to eighth and fifth place in his first two seasons as a Liga coach, the latter leading to qualification for the group stage of the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League – their first European campaign since 2010/11.