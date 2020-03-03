Sevilla v Roma facts

Two clubs whose 2019/20 European campaigns started in the UEFA Europa League group stage meet for the first time in a much-anticipated round of 16 tie, with Sevilla hosting Roma in the first leg at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.

• Sevilla coasted through Group A in the autumn, winning their first five matches before signing off with a defeat at fellow qualifiers APOEL. They found the going tougher in the round of 32, needing the away goals rule to get past Romanian champions CFR Cluj (1-1 a, 0-0 h).

• Roma qualified as Group J runners-up on nine points, one behind section winners İstanbul Başakşehir, against whom they managed their only wins (4-0 h, 3-0 a). In the round of 32 they knocked out Gent, winning 1-0 in Italy before drawing 1-1 in Belgium.

Previous meetings

• Sevilla's previous 12 UEFA competition matches against Italian opposition have brought five wins and five defeats. At home their record is W3 D1 L1, the most recent win coming against Roma's city rivals Lazio in last season's UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg (2-0).

• Roma have won just 11 of their 34 UEFA encounters with Spanish clubs (D5 L18) and only four of the 17 in Spain (D3 L10), losing the last three. Their one previous visit in the UEFA Europa League, however, brought a 4-0 victory at Villarreal in the 2016/17 round of 32 first leg (0-1 h).

Form guide

Sevilla

• Sevilla played 16 UEFA Europa League matches last season, progressing from the second qualifying round to the round of 16, where they were dramatically eliminated by Slavia Praha after an extra-time defeat in the Czech capital. The Andalusian club re-qualified for this competition by finishing sixth in the 2018/19 Liga, which secured an automatic group stage berth.

• The three-time UEFA Europa League winners have never failed to progress from their group, making it five qualifications out of five this term and doing so as group winners for the third time. They defeated both Qarabağ and Dudelange home and away and also won 1-0 at home to APOEL before ending the section with a defeat by the same scoreline in Cyprus. Their final tally of 15 points was the most achieved by any team in this season's group stage, although the two draws against CFR mean they are now without a win in three European matches.

• Sevilla have won three of their previous four UEFA Europa League round of 16 ties, their only defeat having come last season against Slavia (2-2 h, 3-4 a). The wins came in their trophy-winning campaigns of 2013/14 (on penalties against local rivals Real Betis after both clubs lost 0-2 at home), 2014/15 (3-1 a, 2-1 h v Villarreal) and 2015/16 (0-0 a, 3-0 h v Basel).

• Sevilla had won 18 successive UEFA Europa League matches at home to non-Spanish opposition, qualifying included, before drawing 2-2 against Slavia last season. They returned to the victory trail this season, winning all three Group A home games without conceding, before drawing 0-0 against CFR – the tenth clean sheet they have kept in their last 12 home games in this competition.

Roma

• Roma finished sixth in last season's Serie A, missing out on UEFA Champions League qualification for the first time in six years. They were defeated 4-3 on aggregate after extra time by Porto in the 2018/19 round of 16 having reached the previous season's semi-finals.

• The Giallorossi's third participation in the UEFA Europa League group stage, like the previous two, ended in qualification for the knockout phase, although unlike in 2009/10 and 2016/17 they did not top their group. Late goals were conceded in drawing at home and losing away to Borussia Mönchengladbach and they could only manage two draws against Wolfsberg.

• While the victory against Gent was Roma's third in succession in the round of 32, they have lost both of their previous two UEFA Europa League round of 16 ties, going out to fellow Italian club Fiorentina in 2014/15 (1-1 a, 0-3 h) and Lyon in 2016/17 (2-4 a, 2-1 h). Their only round of 16 success in the last seven attempts over the two European club competitions came in 2017/18 when they eliminated Shakhtar Donetsk from this stage of the UEFA Champions League on the away goals rule (1-2 a, 1-0 h).

• Roma have not won away in the knockout phase of either European competition since that 2016/17 victory at Villarreal, losing five in a row until they stopped the rot last time out with their 1-1 draw at Gent. The Giallorossi have only one victory from their last five matches on the road in the UEFA Europa League (D2 L2) – against İstanbul Başakşehir in this season's group stage.

Links and trivia

• Roma's Argentinian defender Federico Fazio made 152 Liga appearances and scored 12 goals for Sevilla between 2007 and 2016.

• Roma have three Spanish players in their squad – Pau López, Gonzalo Villar and Carles Pérez. Goalkeeper López played for Sevilla's city rivals Betis in 2018/19 before moving to the Italian capital, while Nikola Kalinić spent last season at Atlético Madrid and is currently on loan to Roma from the Liga club.

• Four Sevilla players have experience of Italian football – Franco Vázquez played for Palermo from 2012–16, Éver Banega was an Internazionale player in 2016/17 (and scored his first Inter goal against Roma), while Lucas Ocampos played on loan for Genoa and AC Milan, also in 2016/17, and Suso is currently on loan to the Spanish club from Milan, where he arrived in 2015.

• Roma's Aleksandar Kolarov was at Manchester City with Sevilla's Rony Lopes (2012–14), Jesús Navas (2013–17), Fernando (2014–17) and Nolito (2016/17). He is also a current Serbian national team-mate of Sevilla's Nemaja Gudelj.

• Edin Džeko was also a team-mate of Lopes, Navas and Fernando during his time at Manchester City (2011–16).

• There are three Argentina internationals in each squad – Banega, Vázquez and Ocampos (Sevilla) and Fazio, Javier Pastore and Diego Perotti (Roma).

• Sevilla's Luuk de Jong and Roma's Justin Kluivert are Dutch internationals, while Navas and López both currently play for Spain.

• Sevilla are one of two former UEFA Europa League winners in this season's round of 16, along with Manchester United.

• Sevilla have scored 121 goals in the UEFA Europa League, group stage to final, and need three more to equal the competition record held jointly by Villarreal and Salzburg. They have also registered 38 wins, the same number as Villarreal but one fewer than top-ranked Salzburg.

The coaches

• Sevilla appointed Julen Lopetegui as their head coach on a three-year contract in June 2019, the former goalkeeper returning to duty in the Spanish Liga after a brief spell in charge of Real Madrid had swiftly ended in October 2018. A highly successful stint with Spain's youth selections brought European titles with the Under-19s in 2012 and U21s the following year. He had 18 months at Porto before taking charge of the senior Spain side and qualifying them for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, only to be dismissed on the eve of the tournament.

• Paulo Fonseca was appointed as the Roma head coach on 11 June 2019. He arrived in the Eternal City having won the Ukrainian league and cup double in each of his three seasons with Shakhtar Donetsk, where he had replaced the long-serving Mircea Lucescu in 2016. A central defender of modest repute, he paid his dues as a coach in his native Portugal, first making his mark at Paços de Ferreira then joining Porto in 2013 before winning his first major trophy, the 2015/16 Portuguese Cup, with Braga.