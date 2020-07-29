Internazionale vs Getafe Europa League preview: where to watch, team news

Getafe take on Inter in the UEFA Europa League round of 16 on 5 August at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.



Internazionale Milano (ITA)

UEFA ranking: 51 (11)

Domestic position: 2 (final match: 2 August)

How they got here: UEFA Champions League group stage, 4-1 Ludogorets

Last season: round of 16 (lost 1-0 v Eintracht Frankfurt)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1990/91, 1993/94, 1997/98)

Getafe (ESP)

UEFA ranking: 76 (13)

Domestic position: 8* (final match: 19 July)

How they got here: Group C runners-up, 3-2 Ajax

Last season: N/A (previous campaign: 2010/11)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: quarter-finals (2007/08)

Inter: line-ups to follow

Getafe: line-ups to follow

Previous meetings

• This is Getafe's first UEFA encounter with an Italian club.

• Inter, by contrast, have a wealth of experience against Spanish opposition and have fared considerably better at home (W9 D9 L2) than away (W3 D2 L15), though they lost their most recent San Siro encounter against Spanish visitors, going down 1-2 to Barcelona on Matchday 6 of this season's UEFA Champions League.

• Inter have faced Spanish clubs on neutral terrain twice previously, beating Real Madrid 3-1 in Vienna to win the 1964 European Cup final – their maiden encounter with Spanish opposition – and losing 2-0 to Atlético Madrid in Monaco in the 2010 UEFA Super Cup – their most recent neutral fixture in UEFA competition.

Form guide

Internazionale

• Fourth in Serie A in 2018/19, Inter's European campaign ended with defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Europa League round of 16 after they had finished third in their UEFA Champions League section behind Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur – the first time the Nerazzurri had failed to progress from their group in nine UEFA Champions League campaigns.

• History repeated itself this season as Inter could only manage another third place in their UEFA Champions League group, that closing home defeat to Barcelona scuppering their chances and leaving them with seven points – one fewer than in the previous campaign.

• Victory over Ludogorets took Inter into the UEFA Europa League round of 16 for the fourth time, but they have lost all three of their previous ties in this round of the competition, falling to Tottenham, after extra time, in 2012/13 (0-3 a, 4-1 h), Wolfsburg in 2014/15 (1-3 a, 1-2 h) and Frankfurt in 2018/19 (0-0 a, 0-1 h).

• Inter's record in UEFA competition away to German clubs is W5 D8 L7, with just one win in their last eight visits (D3 L4). They have never played a neutral UEFA match in Germany.

• The Nerazzurri have never won in Gelsenkirchen, where their record is D1 L2, all three matches against Schalke. Their most recent visit ended in a 2-1 loss in the 2010/11 UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg, completing a 7-3 aggregate reverse.

Getafe

• Getafe finished fifth in the 2018/19 Spanish Liga, narrowly missing out on a guaranteed UEFA Champions League berth. Instead they are in the UEFA Europa League for the second time, their 2010/11 debut having ended at the group stage with seven points and a third-placed finish behind Stuttgart and Young Boys.

• The Spanish club's only other European campaign, in 2007/08, was their most successful as they made it all the way to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Cup before going out on away goals after extra time to German giants Bayern München.

• Getafe reached the knockout phase of a European competition for only the second time this season thanks to two victories apiece against Trabzonspor and Krasnodar in Group C. That put them one point behind section winners Basel, who beat them twice.

• Getafe's 2-1 victory at Krasnodar on Matchday 2 ended a run of five European matches outside Spain without a win (D3 L2) and is one of only two victories they have managed on the road in this competition (D2 L4), the other having come at Trabzonspor on Matchday 5 (1-0). In their 2007/08 UEFA Cup campaign they claimed several impressive away results, winning 2-1 at Tottenham, Aalborg and Benfica and drawing 1-1 at AEK Athens and Bayern.

• The Spanish side's only previous official visits to Germany brought a 1-1 draw at Bayern München in the 2007/08 UEFA Cup quarter-final and a 1-0 defeat at Stuttgart in the 2010/11 UEFA Europa League group stage.

Links & trivia

• Diego Godín spent 12 seasons in Spain before joining Inter in 2019, three with Villarreal and nine with Atlético Madrid. He faced Getafe 18 times in the Liga, winning 13 of those matches (D3 L2), and scored against them in Atlético’s 2-0 away win in 2013/14.

• Alexis Sánchez played for Barcelona between 2011 and 2014, scoring four goals in five Liga games against Getafe (W3 D1 L1).

• Madrid-born Borja Valero played in Spain for Real Madrid B, Mallorca and Villarreal before moving to Italy in 2012, while Inter team-mate Cristiano Biraghi spent the 2015/16 season on loan at Granada.

• Getafe duo Allan Nyom (Udinese 2009–10) and Leandro Chichizola (Spezia 2014–17) have both played for Italian clubs.

• Victor Moses (Inter) and Kenedy (Getafe) are both on loan from Chelsea, where they played under current Inter boss Antonio Conte.

• Conte was in charge of the Italy side that knocked Spain out of UEFA EURO 2016 with a 2-0 round of 16 win in the Stade de France.

• Jorge Molina's goal for Getafe against Krasnodar on Matchday 6 made him, at 37 years and 234 days, the fifth oldest scorer in the UEFA Europa League, group stage to final.

• Getafe finished eighth in the 2019/20 Liga, just missing out on a place in next season's UEFA Europa League.

Penalty shoot-outs

• Inter's record in four UEFA penalty shoot-outs is W2 L2:

5-4 v Celtic, 1971/72 European Champion Clubs' Cup semi final

3-4 v Aston Villa, 1994/95 UEFA Cup first round

5-3 v Grazer AK, 1996/97 UEFA Cup second round

1-4 v Schalke, 1996/97 UEFA Cup final

• Getafe have yet to feature in a UEFA penalty shoot-out.