UEFA Europa League
Matches
Matches
Group
G
Zorya Luhansk
1
-
2
-
Braga
See more
Watch highlights
Group
G
AEK
1
-
2
-
Leicester
See more
Watch highlights
Group
H
Milan
3
-
0
-
Sparta Praha
See more
Watch highlights
Group
H
LOSC
2
-
2
-
Celtic
See more
Watch highlights
Group
I
Sivasspor
1
-
2
-
M. Tel-Aviv
See more
Watch highlights
Group
I
Qarabağ
1
-
3
-
Villarreal
See more
Watch highlights
Group
J
Antwerp
1
-
0
-
Tottenham
See more
Group
J
LASK
4
-
3
-
Ludogorets
See more
Group
K
Feyenoord
1
-
4
-
Wolfsberg
See more
Watch highlights
Group
K
CSKA Moskva
0
-
0
-
Dinamo Zagreb
See more
Watch highlights
Group
L
Crvena zvezda
5
-
1
-
Liberec
See more
Watch highlights
Group
L
Gent
1
-
4
-
Hoffenheim
See more
Watch highlights
Group
A
Roma
0
-
0
-
CSKA-Sofia
See more
Watch highlights
Group
A
CFR Cluj
1
-
1
-
Young Boys
See more
Watch highlights
Group
B
Arsenal
3
-
0
-
Dundalk
See more
Watch highlights
Group
B
Molde
1
-
0
-
Rapid Wien
See more
Watch highlights
Group
C
Slavia Praha
1
-
0
-
Leverkusen
See more
Watch highlights
Group
C
Nice
1
-
0
-
H. Beer-Sheva
See more
Group
D
Benfica
3
-
0
-
Standard Liège
See more
Watch highlights
Group
D
Rangers
1
-
0
-
Lech
See more
Watch highlights
Group
E
Omonoia
1
-
2
-
PSV
See more
Watch highlights
Group
E
Granada
0
-
0
-
PAOK
See more
Watch highlights
Group
F
Real Sociedad
0
-
1
-
Napoli
See more
Group
F
AZ Alkmaar
4
-
1
-
Rijeka
See more
Close
- UEFA Europa League 2020/21
Ibrox Stadium
-
Glasgow
2020/21,
Group stage
-
Group D
Rangers
1
-
0
-
Lech
Morelos
68
1
2
3
4
5
1
2
3
4
5
Highlights
Highlights available from midnight where you are
Menu
Overview
Line-ups
Squad lists
Statistics
Group
Match info
notitle
Top