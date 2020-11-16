Tottenham vs Ludogorets: UEFA Europa League background, form guide, previous meetings

Tottenham return to their home stadium after two games on the road and will fancy their chances of completing the Group J double over a Ludogorets side that have yet to record a point.

• Spurs made amends for a surprise 1-0 defeat in Antwerp by overcoming the Bulgarian champions 3-1 in Razgrad last time out, Harry Kane opening the scoring with his 200th goal for Tottenham in his 300th match for the club. Lucas Moura and Giovani Lo Celso added further goals either side of Claudiu Keşerü's reply from the home side.

• Tottenham, who won their opening home fixture 3-0 against LASK, are level on six points with both the Austrian side and Royal Antwerp.

Previous meetings



Highlights: Ludogorets 1-3 Tottenham

• Tottenham had never faced a Bulgarian side in Europe before this season, but this is their third such fixture in 2020/21. The first yielded a 2-1 comeback win away to Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the second qualifying round on 17 September, Kane equalising with an 80th-minute penalty before Tanguy Ndombélé scored the winner five minutes later.

• Ludogorets have yet to win in five matches against English opposition and have lost both previous matches in England, most recently 6-0 to Spurs' north London rivals Arsenal in the group stage of the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League.

Form guide

Tottenham



Harry Kane reaches 200 Tottenham goals

• Tottenham finished outside the top four of the Premier League for the first time in five seasons in 2019/20, their final position of sixth ending a four-season run in the UEFA Champions League that had taken them into the final in 2018/19 and to the round of 16 last season, where they were eliminated by RB Leipzig (0-1 h, 0-3 a).

• Spurs' 2020/21 European campaign began at an earlier stage than in any previous season, but José Mourinho's side came through qualifying ties away to Lokomotiv Plovdiv and Shkëndija (3-1) before beating Maccabi Haifa 7-2 at home in the play-offs to take the club into the UEFA Europa League group stage for the sixth time. Having failed to make further progress in 2011/12, the two-time UEFA Cup winners have qualified for the round of 32 in each of their last four group participations, most recently in 2015/16 when they reached the last 16.

• Tottenham have lost three of their eight European games at their new stadium, including a record 7-2 defeat by Bayern München last season. In the UEFA Europa League group stage, however, their home record is W13 D2 L1, with no defeats in the last 13 and wins in all of the last six.

Ludogorets



Lucas Moura on Tottenham three points

• Ludogorets won a ninth consecutive Bulgarian league title in 2019/20 to earn a place in this season's UEFA Champions League first qualifying round, where they beat Budućnost of Montenegro (3-1 a) before falling in the next round to Danish champions Midtjylland (0-1 h). Awarded a bye into the UEFA Europa League play-offs, they then beat Dinamo Brest 2-0 away to reach the group stage for the fourth year in a row and fifth time in all.

• Last season was Ludogorets' longest in this competition, incorporating 16 matches as they progressed from the second qualifying round to the round of 32, where they were knocked out by Internazionale (0-2 h, 1-2 a). It was the third time out of four that they had qualified from their group, finishing runners-up to Espanyol and ahead of Ferencváros – their conquerors in the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round – and CSKA Moskva.

• Having won their first four away fixtures on their debut UEFA Europa League participation in 2013/14, Ludogorets have been victorious in only two of the subsequent 14 (D6 L6) in the competition proper, losing three of the last four including this season's 4-3 defeat at LASK. On Matchday 4 last season they lost 6-0 at Espanyol – their heaviest defeat in this competition.

Links and trivia

• Kane scored four goals past Ludogorets goalkeeper Plamen Iliev in England's two UEFA EURO 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria (4-0 h, 6-0 a).

• Tottenham's Lucas Moura and Serge Aurier featured in both games for Paris Saint-Germain against Ludogorets in the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League group stage, winning 3-1 away and drawing 2-2 at home.

• Ludogorets' new interim coach Stanislav Genchev, who replaced Pavel Vrba after the 1-2 home defeat against Antwerp on Matchday 1, played in England for Litex Lovech against Middlesbrough in the 2005/06 UEFA Cup, his team losing 2-0 in the final group game.

• Spurs manager Mourinho's only experience of the UEFA Europa League prior to this season was in 2016/17, when his Manchester United side lifted the trophy. His one season managing in the UEFA Cup also ended in glory as he steered Porto to victory in 2002/03.

• Kane's goal against Ludogorets on Matchday 3 was not just a personal landmark. It was also the 500th scored by an English club in the UEFA Europa League, group stage to final.

• Tottenham's sixth appearance in the UEFA Europa League group stage is a record for an English club. They became the first Premier League side to chalk up 50 matches in the competition proper on Matchday 2.

• Spurs are one of six former UEFA Cup winners in this season's UEFA Europa League group stage – along with Bayer Leverkusen (Group C), PSV Eindhoven (E), Napoli (F), CSKA Moskva and Feyenoord (both K).