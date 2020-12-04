Lech vs Rangers: UEFA Europa League background, form guide, previous meetings

Lech Poznań's final European game of the season is at home to a Rangers side who are already through to the UEFA Europa League knockout phase for the second year in a row and have their sights set on qualifying as winners of Group D.

• Rangers remained on top of the group, ahead of Benfica on head-to-head record, after Matchday 5 thanks to a 3-2 win at home to Standard Liège in which they twice came from behind, Scott Arfield scoring the winning goal, while Lech crashed out of the competition with a 4-0 defeat in Lisbon. The Scottish club, who have 11 points, the same number as Benfica and eight more than their Polish hosts, must match or better the Portuguese side's Matchday 6 result in Belgium to claim first place.

Previous meetings

Highlights: Rangers 1-0 Lech

• The clubs met in UEFA competition for the first time on 29 October, Rangers taking the three points thanks to Alfredo Morelos's 68th-minute header – the only goal of the game.

• Lech have lost all three of their matches against Scottish opposition without scoring, the one home game finishing 0-1 against eventual winners Aberdeen in the 1982/83 European Cup Winners' Cup second round.

• Rangers lost the first of their five matches in Poland but are unbeaten in the last four visits, most recently drawing 0-0 with Legia Warszawa in the first leg of last season's UEFA Europa League play-off, which they won 1-0 on aggregate.

Form guide

Lech

• Runners-up to Legia Warszawa in the 2019/20 Polish Ekstraklasa, Lech thus returned to Europe after a year's absence and are participating in the UEFA Europa League group stage for the third time.

• Dariusz Żuraw's side came through four qualifying ties to reach this stage, beating Valmiera of Latvia 3-0 at home before stringing together successive away wins at Hammarby (3-0), Apollon Limassol (5-0) and, in the play-offs, Charleroi (2-1). On their group stage debut, in 2010/11, they qualified alongside Manchester City at the expense of Juventus and Salzburg before losing that round of 32 tie to Braga, whereas in 2015/16 they managed just five points and finished third in their section behind Basel and Fiorentina.

Highlights: Benfica 4-0 Lech Poznań

• Lech's home record in the UEFA Europa League proper is an evenly-balanced W3 D3 L3, the 3-1 win against Standard on Matchday 3 ending a four-match winless run (D1 L3). They failed to score in all three home fixtures in the 2015/16 group stage, but a 4-2 defeat by Benfica on Matchday 1 means they have found the net five times in their two home group games this term.

Rangers

• Rangers were in second place 13 points behind Celtic when the 2019/20 Scottish Premiership came to a premature end. They also enjoyed a lengthy run in Europe, progressing from the first qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League all the way to the round of 16, where, as Scotland's last team standing, they were eliminated by Bayer Leverkusen (1-3 h, 0-1 a).

• Steven Gerrard's side came through three qualifiers to reach this season's group stage, beating Lincoln Red Imps (5-0) and Willem II (4-0) on the road before a 2-1 play-off success against Galatasaray in Glasgow. They made it five wins out of five by beating Standard (2-0 a) and Lech in the first two games of what is the club's third successive group stage participation. Rangers finished third in their section two seasons ago but progressed last term in second place behind Porto, their nine-point total enabling them to finish ahead of Young Boys and Feyenoord.

• A 1-0 victory at Braga in last season's round of 32 second leg was Rangers' first on the road in the UEFA Europa League proper. Their away record in the competition now stands at W2 D6 L4, with the Matchday 1 win at Standard (2-0) their only success outside Glasgow in the group stage (D4 L3) – though the 3-3 draw at Benfica on Matchday 3 means they are unbeaten in their last four such matches (W1 D3).

Links and trivia

Davis joy after Rangers book last-32 spot

• Rangers' Ryan Jack is one game away from making his 50th appearance in UEFA club competition.

• Lech's Thomas Rogne played for Celtic from January 2010 to July 2013, making 59 appearances in all competitions for the club. One of his two Celtic goals came against Rangers in a 3-2 defeat at Ibrox on 15 March 2012.

• Marko Malenica (Lech) and Borna Barišić (Rangers) played together at Croatian top-flight side Osijek in 2013/14.

• Lech forward Mikael Ishak and Rangers defender Filip Helander were members of Sweden's triumphant squad at the 2015 UEFA European Under-21 Championship in the Czech Republic.

• The last of Rangers manager Gerrard's 21 international goals for England came against Poland – in a 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifier at Wembley on 15 October 2013 that England won 2-0.