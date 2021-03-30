UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Dinamo Zagreb-Villarreal UEFA Europa League 2020/21

Stadion Maksimir - Zagreb
Quarter-finals, 1st leg
Dinamo Zagreb
-
-
Villarreal
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
    • 1
    • 2
    • 3
    • 4
    • 5

      Dinamo Zagreb vs Villarreal Europa League preview: where to watch, team news, predictions

      Tuesday 30 March 2021

      Where to watch, team news and expert predictions for the quarter-final first leg.

      Dinamo celebrate their famous 3-0 win against Tottenham in the last 16
      Dinamo celebrate their famous 3-0 win against Tottenham in the last 16 AFP via Getty Images

      Dinamo Zagreb face Villarreal in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg on 8 April at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

      Dinamo vs Villarreal build-up

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

      See Dinamo Zagreb overcome Villarreal in 2010
      See Dinamo Zagreb overcome Villarreal in 2010

      Form guide

      Dinamo Zagreb
      Form: WWWLW
      Next: Šibenik vs Dinamo, 03/04
      Where they stand: 1st in 1. HNL

      Villarreal
      Form: WWWWL
      Next: Granada vs Villarreal, 03/04
      Where they stand: 7th in Liga

      Highlights: Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 Tottenham (AET)
      Highlights: Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 Tottenham (AET)

      Possible line-ups

      Dinamo: Livaković; Ristovski, Lauritsen, Théophile-Catherine, Franjić; Majer, Jakić, Ademi; Ivanušec, Petković, Oršić

      Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza; Parejo, Capoue, Trigueros; Chukwueze, Alcácer, Gerard

      Expert predictions

      To follow

      Highlights: Villarreal 2-0 Dynamo Kyiv
      Highlights: Villarreal 2-0 Dynamo Kyiv

      View from the camps

      Damir Krznar, Dinamo coach: "[Unai Emery] is a fantastic coach, and it’s obviously very difficult to set traps to beat such a coach. What gives us hope is that we overcame Tottenham in an unlikely manner. This gives us a certain strength to look for a recipe to at least be competitive. On the wings of this win [against Tottenham] we are dreaming of going through to the semi-finals."

      Unai Emery, Villarreal coach: "Their history says it all. No team at this level gives anything away anymore. They are well organised and must have very good players to have eliminated Tottenham the way they did. They have eliminated one of the favourites to win the competition. It is a 50-50 tie and we have to take it seriously and work hard."

      Mislav Oršić, Dinamo midfielder: "Every possible opponent would have been tough at this stage. This will be an even tie, but it'll be easier for us to play against such opposition because now we've shown ourselves that we can be a match for teams like Tottenham."

      Pau Torres, Villarreal defender: "No one expected Dinamo to eliminate Tottenham after going down 2-0 in the first leg. They are going to be very challenging matches, especially away. They’re not going to give us anything."

      © 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday 1 April 2021

      Related Items

      Dinamo vs Villarreal facts
      29/03/2021
      Live

      Dinamo vs Villarreal facts

      Dinamo have reached their first European quarter-final since 1970.
      Dinamo vs Villarreal facts
      29/03/2021
      Live

      Dinamo vs Villarreal facts

      Dinamo have reached their first European quarter-final since 1970.