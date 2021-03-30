Dinamo Zagreb vs Villarreal Europa League preview: where to watch, team news, predictions

Dinamo Zagreb face Villarreal in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg on 8 April at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

Form guide

Dinamo Zagreb

Form: WWWLW

Next: Šibenik vs Dinamo, 03/04

Where they stand: 1st in 1. HNL

Villarreal

Form: WWWWL

Next: Granada vs Villarreal, 03/04

Where they stand: 7th in Liga

Possible line-ups

Dinamo: Livaković; Ristovski, Lauritsen, Théophile-Catherine, Franjić; Majer, Jakić, Ademi; Ivanušec, Petković, Oršić

Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza; Parejo, Capoue, Trigueros; Chukwueze, Alcácer, Gerard

View from the camps

Damir Krznar, Dinamo coach: "[Unai Emery] is a fantastic coach, and it’s obviously very difficult to set traps to beat such a coach. What gives us hope is that we overcame Tottenham in an unlikely manner. This gives us a certain strength to look for a recipe to at least be competitive. On the wings of this win [against Tottenham] we are dreaming of going through to the semi-finals."

Unai Emery, Villarreal coach: "Their history says it all. No team at this level gives anything away anymore. They are well organised and must have very good players to have eliminated Tottenham the way they did. They have eliminated one of the favourites to win the competition. It is a 50-50 tie and we have to take it seriously and work hard."

Mislav Oršić, Dinamo midfielder: "Every possible opponent would have been tough at this stage. This will be an even tie, but it'll be easier for us to play against such opposition because now we've shown ourselves that we can be a match for teams like Tottenham."

Pau Torres, Villarreal defender: "No one expected Dinamo to eliminate Tottenham after going down 2-0 in the first leg. They are going to be very challenging matches, especially away. They’re not going to give us anything."

