Dinamo Zagreb vs Villarreal Europa League preview: where to watch, team news, predictions
Tuesday 30 March 2021
Where to watch, team news and expert predictions for the quarter-final first leg.
Dinamo Zagreb face Villarreal in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg on 8 April at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.Dinamo vs Villarreal build-up
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.
Form guide
Dinamo Zagreb
Form: WWWLW
Next: Šibenik vs Dinamo, 03/04
Where they stand: 1st in 1. HNL
Villarreal
Form: WWWWL
Next: Granada vs Villarreal, 03/04
Where they stand: 7th in Liga
Possible line-ups
Dinamo: Livaković; Ristovski, Lauritsen, Théophile-Catherine, Franjić; Majer, Jakić, Ademi; Ivanušec, Petković, Oršić
Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza; Parejo, Capoue, Trigueros; Chukwueze, Alcácer, Gerard
Expert predictions
View from the camps
Damir Krznar, Dinamo coach: "[Unai Emery] is a fantastic coach, and it’s obviously very difficult to set traps to beat such a coach. What gives us hope is that we overcame Tottenham in an unlikely manner. This gives us a certain strength to look for a recipe to at least be competitive. On the wings of this win [against Tottenham] we are dreaming of going through to the semi-finals."
Unai Emery, Villarreal coach: "Their history says it all. No team at this level gives anything away anymore. They are well organised and must have very good players to have eliminated Tottenham the way they did. They have eliminated one of the favourites to win the competition. It is a 50-50 tie and we have to take it seriously and work hard."
Mislav Oršić, Dinamo midfielder: "Every possible opponent would have been tough at this stage. This will be an even tie, but it'll be easier for us to play against such opposition because now we've shown ourselves that we can be a match for teams like Tottenham."
Pau Torres, Villarreal defender: "No one expected Dinamo to eliminate Tottenham after going down 2-0 in the first leg. They are going to be very challenging matches, especially away. They’re not going to give us anything."