Manchester United vs Copenhagen Europa League preview: where to watch, team news
Friday 7 August 2020
Article summary
Manchester United face Copenhagen in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals – all you need to know.
Article top media content
Article body
Copenhagen meet Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals in Cologne on 10 August at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.Man. United vs Copenhagen: live build-up
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.
The teams
Manchester United (ENG)
UEFA ranking: 9
Domestic position: 3 (final match: 26 July)
Last five games (most recent first): WWDLW
How they got there: Group L winners, 6-1 Club Brugge (R32), 7-1 LASK (R16)
Last season: UEFA Champions League quarter-finals (L vs Barcelona)
Quarter-final record: P1 W1 L1 (most recent: 2016/17, W vs Anderlecht)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2016/17)
Copenhagen (DEN)
UEFA ranking: 38
Domestic position: 2 (final match: 26 July)
Last five games: WWWLD
How they got there: Group B runners-up, 4-2 Celtic (R32), 3-1 Başakşehir (R16)
Last season: group stage (fourth)
Quarter-final record: N/A
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (2016/17)
Possible line-ups
Manchester United: Romero; Dalot, Maguire, Bailly, Williams; McTominay, Fred; Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Martial; Rashford
Out: Jones (knee)
Copenhagen: Johansson; Varela, Nelsson, Bjelland, Boilesen; Mudražija, Zeca; Pep Biel, Wind, Falk; Kaufmann
Out: Santos (suspended), Sigurdsson (unspecified), Fischer (groin), Nicolaj Thomsen (unspecified)
Reporters' views
To follow
What the coaches say
Ole Gunnar Solskjær, United manager: "I used to play with Ståle Solbakken, he’s a good friend of mine – we’ve been in touch. We wished each other good luck [before the last matches] and said hope to see you in Germany. They did their job, we did our job, so on to the next one. Ståle's teams are always well organised and difficult to play against. Very talented young players with experience. It’s going to be a difficult one."
Ståle Solbakken, Copenhagen coach: To follow
What's next
The winners of this tie will face Wolves or Sevilla in the semi-finals on Sunday 16 August in Cologne, with the final at the same venue five days later.