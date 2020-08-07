- 2019/20

Stadion Köln - Cologne
Quarter-finals
Man. United
-
-
Copenhagen
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
    • 1
    • 2
    • 3
    • 4
    • 5

      Manchester United vs Copenhagen Europa League preview: where to watch, team news

      Friday 7 August 2020

      Manchester United face Copenhagen in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals – all you need to know.

      Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United in training
      Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United in training Manchester United via Getty Imag

      Copenhagen meet Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals in Cologne on 10 August at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

      Man. United vs Copenhagen: live build-up


      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

      The teams

      Manchester United (ENG)
      UEFA ranking      : 9
      Domestic position: 3 (final match: 26 July)
      Last five games (most recent first): WWDLW
      How they got there: Group L winners, 6-1 Club Brugge (R32), 7-1 LASK (R16)
      Last season: UEFA Champions League quarter-finals (L vs Barcelona)
      Quarter-final record: P1 W1 L1 (most recent: 2016/17, W vs Anderlecht)
      Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2016/17)

      Highlights: Man. United 2-1 LASK
      Highlights: Man. United 2-1 LASK

      Copenhagen (DEN)
      UEFA ranking      : 38
      Domestic position: 2 (final match: 26 July)
      Last five games: WWWLD
      How they got there: Group B runners-up, 4-2 Celtic (R32), 3-1 Başakşehir (R16)
      Last season: group stage (fourth)
      Quarter-final record: N/A
      Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (2016/17)

      Possible line-ups

      Manchester United: Romero; Dalot, Maguire, Bailly, Williams; McTominay, Fred; Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Martial; Rashford
      Out: Jones (knee)

      Highlights: Copenhagen 3-0 İstanbul Başakşehir
      Highlights: Copenhagen 3-0 İstanbul Başakşehir

      Copenhagen: Johansson; Varela, Nelsson, Bjelland, Boilesen; Mudražija, Zeca; Pep Biel, Wind, Falk; Kaufmann
      Out: Santos (suspended), Sigurdsson (unspecified), Fischer (groin), Nicolaj Thomsen (unspecified)

      Reporters' views

      To follow 

      What the coaches say

      Ole Gunnar Solskjær, United manager: "I used to play with Ståle Solbakken, he’s a good friend of mine – we’ve been in touch. We wished each other good luck [before the last matches] and said hope to see you in Germany. They did their job, we did our job, so on to the next one. Ståle's teams are always well organised and difficult to play against. Very talented young players with experience. It’s going to be a difficult one."

      Solskjær looking ahead after United win
      Solskjær looking ahead after United win

      Ståle Solbakken, Copenhagen coach: To follow

      What's next

      The winners of this tie will face Wolves or Sevilla in the semi-finals on Sunday 16 August in Cologne, with the final at the same venue five days later.

      © 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday 7 August 2020