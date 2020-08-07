Inter vs Leverkusen Europa League preview: where to watch, team news

Leverkusen take on Inter in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals in Dusseldorf on 10 August at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.



The teams

Internazionale Milano (ITA)

UEFA ranking: 45

Domestic position: 2 (final match: 1 August)

Last five games: WWWDD

How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 4-1 Ludogorets (R32), 2-0 Getafe (R16)

Last season: round of 16 (L vs Eintracht Frankfurt)

Quarter-final record: P9 W7 L2 (most recent: 2003/04, L vs Marseille)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1990/91, 1993/94, 1997/98)

Leverkusen (GER)

UEFA ranking: 23

Domestic position: 5 (final match: 27 June)

Last five games: WLWLW

How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 5-2 Porto (R32), 4-1 Rangers (R16)

Last season: round of 32 (L vs Krasnodar)

Quarter-final record: P4 W2 L2 (most recent: 2006/07, L vs Zenit)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1987/88)



Possible line-ups

Inter: Handanovič; Godín, De Vrij, Bastoni; D'Ambrosio, Barella, Brozović, Gagliardini, Young; Lautaro Martínez, Lukaku

Out: none



Leverkusen: Hrádecký; L Bender, S Bender, Tapsoba, Sinkgraven; Demirbay, Palacios; Wirtz, Havertz, Diaby; Volland

Out: Amiri (quarantine), Aránguiz (suspended)

Doubtful: Bellarabi (unspecified)

Reporters view

What the coaches say

What's next

The winners of this tie will face Shakhtar or Basel in the semi-finals on Monday 17 August in Dusseldorf, with the final in Cologne four days later.