Inter vs Leverkusen Europa League preview: where to watch, team news
Friday 7 August 2020
Inter face Leverkusen in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals – all you need to know.
Leverkusen take on Inter in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals in Dusseldorf on 10 August at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.Inter vs Leverkusen: live build-up
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.
The teams
Internazionale Milano (ITA)
UEFA ranking: 45
Domestic position: 2 (final match: 1 August)
Last five games: WWWDD
How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 4-1 Ludogorets (R32), 2-0 Getafe (R16)
Last season: round of 16 (L vs Eintracht Frankfurt)
Quarter-final record: P9 W7 L2 (most recent: 2003/04, L vs Marseille)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1990/91, 1993/94, 1997/98)
Leverkusen (GER)
UEFA ranking: 23
Domestic position: 5 (final match: 27 June)
Last five games: WLWLW
How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 5-2 Porto (R32), 4-1 Rangers (R16)
Last season: round of 32 (L vs Krasnodar)
Quarter-final record: P4 W2 L2 (most recent: 2006/07, L vs Zenit)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1987/88)
Possible line-ups
Inter: Handanovič; Godín, De Vrij, Bastoni; D'Ambrosio, Barella, Brozović, Gagliardini, Young; Lautaro Martínez, Lukaku
Out: none
Leverkusen: Hrádecký; L Bender, S Bender, Tapsoba, Sinkgraven; Demirbay, Palacios; Wirtz, Havertz, Diaby; Volland
Out: Amiri (quarantine), Aránguiz (suspended)
Doubtful: Bellarabi (unspecified)
What's next
The winners of this tie will face Shakhtar or Basel in the semi-finals on Monday 17 August in Dusseldorf, with the final in Cologne four days later.