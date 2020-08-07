- 2019/20

Düsseldorf Arena - Dusseldorf
Quarter-finals
Internazionale
-
-
Leverkusen
      Inter vs Leverkusen Europa League preview: where to watch, team news

      Friday 7 August 2020

      Inter face Leverkusen in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals – all you need to know.

      Danilo D'Ambrosio and his Inter coach Antonio Conte race
      Danilo D'Ambrosio and his Inter coach Antonio Conte race Inter via Getty Images

      Leverkusen take on Inter in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals in Dusseldorf on 10 August at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

      Inter vs Leverkusen: live build-up


      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

      The teams

      Highlights: Internazionale 2-0 Getafe

      Internazionale Milano (ITA)
      UEFA ranking: 45
      Domestic position: 2 (final match: 1 August)
      Last five games: WWWDD
      How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 4-1 Ludogorets (R32), 2-0 Getafe (R16)
      Last season: round of 16 (L vs Eintracht Frankfurt)
      Quarter-final record: P9 W7 L2 (most recent: 2003/04, L vs Marseille)
      Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1990/91, 1993/94, 1997/98)

      Leverkusen (GER)
      UEFA ranking: 23
      Domestic position: 5 (final match: 27 June)
      Last five games: WLWLW
      How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 5-2 Porto (R32), 4-1 Rangers (R16)
      Last season: round of 32 (L vs Krasnodar)
      Quarter-final record: P4 W2 L2 (most recent: 2006/07, L vs Zenit)
      Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1987/88)

      Possible line-ups

      Inter: Handanovič; Godín, De Vrij, Bastoni; D'Ambrosio, Barella, Brozović, Gagliardini, Young; Lautaro Martínez, Lukaku
      Out: none

      Highlights: Leverkusen 1-0 Rangers
      Highlights: Leverkusen 1-0 Rangers

      Leverkusen: Hrádecký; L Bender, S Bender, Tapsoba, Sinkgraven; Demirbay, Palacios; Wirtz, Havertz, Diaby; Volland
      Out: Amiri (quarantine), Aránguiz (suspended)
      Doubtful: Bellarabi (unspecified)

      Reporters view

      To follow

      What the coaches say

      To follow

      What's next

      The winners of this tie will face Shakhtar or Basel in the semi-finals on Monday 17 August in Dusseldorf, with the final in Cologne four days later.

