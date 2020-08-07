- 2019/20

MSV Arena - Duisburg
Quarter-finals
Wolves
-
-
Sevilla
      Wolves vs Sevilla Europa League preview: where to watch, team news

      Friday 7 August 2020

      Wolves take on Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals – all you need to know.

      The race is on for UEFA Europa League glory
      Sevilla meet Wolves in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals in Duisburg on 11 August at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

      Wolves vs Sevilla: live build-up


      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

      The teams

      Highlights: Wolves 1-0 Olympiacos
      Wolves (ENG)
      UEFA ranking: 85
      Domestic position: 7 (final match: 26 July)
      Last five games: WLWDW
      How they got there      : Group K runners-up, 6-3 Espanyol (R32), 2-1 Olympiacos (R16)
      Last season: N/A (previous campaign: 1980/81)
      Quarter-final record: P1 W1 L0 (1971/72, W vs Juventus)
      Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1971/72)

      Sevilla (ESP)
      UEFA ranking      : 11
      Domestic position: 4 (final match: 19 July)
      Last five games: WWDWW
      How they got there: Group A winners, 1-1 CFR Cluj (away goals, R32), 2-0 Roma (R16)
      Last season: round of 16 (L vs Slavia Praha, aet)
      Quarter-final record: P5 W5 L0 (most recent: 2015/16, W vs Athletic Club)
      Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2005/06, 2006/07, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16)

      Possible line-ups

      Wolves: Rui Patrício; Boly, Coady, Saïss; Doherty, Moutinho, Neves, Jonny; Traoré, Jiménez, Jota
      Out: Podence (suspended)

      Highlights: Sevilla 2-0 Roma
      Sevilla: Vaclík; Navas, Diego Carlos, Koundé, Reguilón; Fernando, Jordán, Banega; Ocampos, Munir, De Jong
      Out: Gudelj (illness)

      Reporters' views

      What the coaches say

      What's next

      The winners of this tie will face Manchester United or Copenhagen in the semi-finals on Sunday 16 August in Cologne, with the final at the same venue five days later.

