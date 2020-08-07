Wolves vs Sevilla Europa League preview: where to watch, team news

Sevilla meet Wolves in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals in Duisburg on 11 August at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.



The teams

Wolves (ENG)

UEFA ranking: 85

Domestic position: 7 (final match: 26 July)

Last five games: WLWDW

How they got there: Group K runners-up, 6-3 Espanyol (R32), 2-1 Olympiacos (R16)

Last season: N/A (previous campaign: 1980/81)

Quarter-final record: P1 W1 L0 (1971/72, W vs Juventus)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1971/72)

Sevilla (ESP)

UEFA ranking: 11

Domestic position: 4 (final match: 19 July)

Last five games: WWDWW

How they got there: Group A winners, 1-1 CFR Cluj (away goals, R32), 2-0 Roma (R16)

Last season: round of 16 (L vs Slavia Praha, aet)

Quarter-final record: P5 W5 L0 (most recent: 2015/16, W vs Athletic Club)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2005/06, 2006/07, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16)

Possible line-ups

Wolves: Rui Patrício; Boly, Coady, Saïss; Doherty, Moutinho, Neves, Jonny; Traoré, Jiménez, Jota

Out: Podence (suspended)



Sevilla: Vaclík; Navas, Diego Carlos, Koundé, Reguilón; Fernando, Jordán, Banega; Ocampos, Munir, De Jong

Out: Gudelj (illness)



What's next

The winners of this tie will face Manchester United or Copenhagen in the semi-finals on Sunday 16 August in Cologne, with the final at the same venue five days later.