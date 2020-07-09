Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Learn more >

Where to watch the Europa League draw

Thursday 9 July 2020

Find out how to watch the UEFA Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draws on Friday 10 July.

Where to watch the Europa League
Where to watch the Europa League ©Getty Images

The 2019/20 UEFA Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draws will take place from 13:00 CET on Friday 10 July. Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) below.

You can also watch the draw live and get all the latest comment and reaction via the UEFA.com DrawCentre. Furthermore, the draw will be streamed on UEFA.tv.

Where to watch the final: broadcast partners

Europe

Albania: RTSH, Digitalb
Andorra: RMC Sports
Armenia: Shant TV
Austria: DAZN, Puls 4    
Azerbaijan: AzTV, CBC Sport 
Belarus: Belarus TV     
Belgium: BETV, RTBF, Telenet/PlaySports, VRT 
Bosnia and Herzegovina: Arena Sport     
Bulgaria: BNT, bTV Media Group     
Croatia: Croatia Telekom     
Cyprus: CYTA     
Czech Republic: Česká Televize, Nova Sport     
Denmark: Discovery Networks Denmark     
Estonia: All Media Baltics
Finland: MTV
FranceRMC Sports (also Monaco and DROM-COM & POM territories)
FYR Macedonia: Macedonia Telekom
Georgia: Silk Sport     
GermanyDAZNRTL
Greece: COSMOTE TV
Hungary: Sport1    
Iceland: Stöð 2 Sport/365 Media     
Ireland: Virgin Media
Israel: Charlton
Italy: Sky Italia (also Vatican City)
Kazakhstan: QazSport
Kosovo: Kujtesa
Latvia: All Media Baltics
Lithuania: All Media Baltics
LuxembourgDAZNRMC SportsRTL Netherlands
Malta: PBS, Melita/TSN
Moldova: Canal 3    
Montenegro: Arena SportSportklub  
Netherlands: RTL Netherlands, Fox Sports NL
Norway: TV2
Poland: Polsat
Portugal: SIC, Sport TV
Romania: DigiSport, Telekom Romania     
Russia: Match TV     
San Marino: Sky Italia
Serbia: RTS, Arena Sport     
Slovakia: RTV Slovakia, Nova Sport 
Slovenia: RTV Slovenia, SportKlub
Spain: beIN Sports (Mediapro)
Sweden: Discovery Networks Sweden     
Switzerland: SRG, Teleclub     
Ukraine: Football 1, Volia TV
United Kingdom: BT Sport (also Channel Islands, Isle of Man, Republic of Ireland)

Non-Europe

Afghanistan: SONY 6
Algeria: beIN Sports
Angola: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Anguilla: Flow Sports, SportsMax
Antigua & Barbuda: SportsMax
Argentina: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc
Aruba: ESPN Inc, Fox SportsRTL Netherlands, SportsMax
Ascension IslandCanal+ AfriqueFlow SportsFox Sports, ESPN Inc
Australia: Optus Sport
Bahamas: SportsMax
Bahrain: beIN Sports
Bangladesh: SONY 6
Barbados: SportsMax
Belize: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc
Benin: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Bermuda: SportsMax
Bolivia: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc
Bonaire: ESPN Inc, Fox Sports, RTL NetherlandsSportsMax
Botswana: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
BhutanSONY 6
Brazil: Fox Sports
British Virgin IslandsSportsMax
Burkina Faso: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Burundi: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Cambodia: Astro/Goal.com
Cameroon: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Canada: DAZN
Cape Verde: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Cayman Islands: SportsMax
Central African Republic: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Chad: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Chile: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc
PR China: PPTV
Colombia: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc
Comoros: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Congo: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Costa Rica: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc
Cuba: SportsMax
Curacao: ESPN Inc, Fox Sports, RTL NetherlandsSportsMax
Democratic Republic of Congo: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
DjiboutibeIN SportsCanal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
DominicaSportsMax
Dominican Republic: ESPN Inc, Fox Sports, SportsMax
Ecuador: ESPN IncFox Sports
Egypt: beIN Sports
El Salvador: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc, Telecorporación Salvadoreña
Eritrea: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Ethiopia: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Falkland Islands: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc
French Guyana: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc
Gabon: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Gambia: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Ghana: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
GrenadaSportsMax
Guadeloupe: ESPN Inc, RMC Sports, Fox Sports, SportsMax
Guatemala: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc
Guinea-Bissau: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Guinea-Conakry: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Guinea Equator: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
GuyanaESPN IncFox Sports, SportsMax
Haiti: Canal+SportsMax
Honduras: Fox SportsESPN Inc  
Hong Kong SAR: beIN Sports
India: SONY 6
Indonesia: SCTV
Iran: beIN Sports
Iraq: beIN Sports
Ivory Coast: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
JamaicaSportsMax
Japan: DAZN
Jordan: beIN Sports
Kenya: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Kuwait: beIN Sports     
Kyrgyzstan: Saran Media
Laos: Astro/Goal.com
Lebanon: beIN Sports
Lesotho: SuperSport
Liberia: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Libya: beIN Sports
Macau SAR: TDM Desporto
Madagascar: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Malawi: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Malaysia/Brunei: Astro/Goal.com
Maldives: SONY 6
Mali: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Martinique: ESPN IncFox SportsRMC SportsSportsMax
Mauritania: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Mauritius: Canal+ AfriqueFlow SportsRMC Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc
Mongolia: SPS HD, Look TV     
MontserratSportsMax
Morocco: beIN Sports
Mozambique: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Myanmar: Skynet
Namibia: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Nepal: SONY 6
Nevis: SportsMax
New Zealand: Sky New Zealand
Nicaragua: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc
Niger: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Nigeria: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Oman: beIN Sports
Pakistan: SONY 6
Palestine: beIN Sports
Panama: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc
Paraguay: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc
Peru: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc
PhillippinesAstro/Goal.com
QatarbeIN Sports
Rwanda: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Saba: ESPN Inc, Fox Sports, RTL NetherlandsSportsMax
Sao Tome & Principe: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports
Senegal: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Seychelles: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Sierra Leone: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Singapore: Astro/Goal.com
Somalia: beIN SportsCanal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
South Africa: SuperSport
South Korea: SPO TV  
Sri LankaSONY 6
St Barts: ESPN Inc, Fox SportsRMC SportsSportsMax
St Christopher: SportsMax
St Eustatius: ESPN IncFox Sports, RTL Netherlands
St Helena & Ascension: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
St KittsSportsMax
St LuciaSportsMax
St Martin: ESPN Inc, Fox Sports, RTL NetherlandsSportsMax
St Pierre & Miquelon: ESPN Inc, Fox Sports, SportsMax
St Vincent & the Grenadines: Flow SportsRMC SportsSportsMax
Sudan: beIN Sports
Surinam: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc, Telesur
Swaziland: SuperSport
Syria: beIN Sports
Taiwan/Chinese Taipei: Astro/Goal.com   
Tajikistan: Saran Media
Tanzania: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Thailand: Astro/Goal.com
Togo: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
TortolaSportsMax
Trinidad & Tobago: SportsMax
Tunisia: beIN Sports
Turkmenistan: Saran Media
Turks & Caicos IslandsSportsMax
UgandaCanal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports
United States: Univision
Uruguay: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc
Uzbekistan: Saran Media
Venezuela: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc
Vietnam: K+
Wallis & Futuna: RMC Sports 
Yemen: beIN Sports
Zambia: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
Zanzibar: Canal+ AfriqueFlow Sports
ZimbabweCanal+ AfriqueFlow Sports

Sport 24 hold the rights for in-flight and in-ship broadcasts

Any updates will be reflected in the tables and in the document during the course of the season.

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday 9 July 2020
Top