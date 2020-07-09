Where to watch the Europa League draw

The 2019/20 UEFA Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draws will take place from 13:00 CET on Friday 10 July. Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) below.

You can also watch the draw live and get all the latest comment and reaction via the UEFA.com DrawCentre. Furthermore, the draw will be streamed on UEFA.tv.

Where to watch the final: broadcast partners

Europe

Albania: RTSH, Digitalb

Andorra: RMC Sports

Armenia: Shant TV

Austria: DAZN, Puls 4

Azerbaijan: AzTV, CBC Sport

Belarus: Belarus TV

Belgium: BETV, RTBF, Telenet/PlaySports, VRT

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Arena Sport

Bulgaria: BNT, bTV Media Group

Croatia: Croatia Telekom

Cyprus: CYTA

Czech Republic: Česká Televize, Nova Sport

Denmark: Discovery Networks Denmark

Estonia: All Media Baltics

Finland: MTV

France: RMC Sports (also Monaco and DROM-COM & POM territories)

FYR Macedonia: Macedonia Telekom

Georgia: Silk Sport

Germany: DAZN, RTL

Greece: COSMOTE TV

Hungary: Sport1

Iceland: Stöð 2 Sport/365 Media

Ireland: Virgin Media

Israel: Charlton

Italy: Sky Italia (also Vatican City)

Kazakhstan: QazSport

Kosovo: Kujtesa

Latvia: All Media Baltics

Lithuania: All Media Baltics

Luxembourg: DAZN, RMC Sports, RTL Netherlands

Malta: PBS, Melita/TSN

Moldova: Canal 3

Montenegro: Arena Sport, Sportklub

Netherlands: RTL Netherlands, Fox Sports NL

Norway: TV2

Poland: Polsat

Portugal: SIC, Sport TV

Romania: DigiSport, Telekom Romania

Russia: Match TV

San Marino: Sky Italia

Serbia: RTS, Arena Sport

Slovakia: RTV Slovakia, Nova Sport

Slovenia: RTV Slovenia, SportKlub

Spain: beIN Sports (Mediapro)

Sweden: Discovery Networks Sweden

Switzerland: SRG, Teleclub

Ukraine: Football 1, Volia TV

United Kingdom: BT Sport (also Channel Islands, Isle of Man, Republic of Ireland)

Non-Europe

Afghanistan: SONY 6

Algeria: beIN Sports

Angola: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports

Anguilla: Flow Sports, SportsMax

Antigua & Barbuda: SportsMax

Argentina: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc

Aruba: ESPN Inc, Fox Sports, RTL Netherlands, SportsMax

Ascension Island: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports, Fox Sports, ESPN Inc

Australia: Optus Sport

Bahamas: SportsMax

Bahrain: beIN Sports

Bangladesh: SONY 6

Barbados: SportsMax

Belize: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc

Benin: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports

Bermuda: SportsMax

Bolivia: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc

Bonaire: ESPN Inc, Fox Sports, RTL Netherlands, SportsMax

Botswana: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports

Bhutan: SONY 6

Brazil: Fox Sports

British Virgin Islands: SportsMax

Burkina Faso: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports

Burundi: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports

Cambodia: Astro/Goal.com

Cameroon: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports

Canada: DAZN

Cape Verde: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports

Cayman Islands: SportsMax

Central African Republic: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports

Chad: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports

Chile: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc

PR China: PPTV

Colombia: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc

Comoros: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports

Congo: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports

Costa Rica: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc

Cuba: SportsMax

Curacao: ESPN Inc, Fox Sports, RTL Netherlands, SportsMax

Democratic Republic of Congo: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports

Djibouti: beIN Sports, Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports

Dominica: SportsMax

Dominican Republic: ESPN Inc, Fox Sports, SportsMax

Ecuador: ESPN Inc, Fox Sports

Egypt: beIN Sports

El Salvador: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc, Telecorporación Salvadoreña

Eritrea: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports

Ethiopia: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports

Falkland Islands: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc

French Guyana: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc

Gabon: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports

Gambia: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports

Ghana: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports

Grenada: SportsMax

Guadeloupe: ESPN Inc, RMC Sports, Fox Sports, SportsMax

Guatemala: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc

Guinea-Bissau: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports

Guinea-Conakry: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports

Guinea Equator: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports

Guyana: ESPN Inc, Fox Sports, SportsMax

Haiti: Canal+, SportsMax

Honduras: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc

Hong Kong SAR: beIN Sports

India: SONY 6

Indonesia: SCTV

Iran: beIN Sports

Iraq: beIN Sports

Ivory Coast: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports

Jamaica: SportsMax

Japan: DAZN

Jordan: beIN Sports

Kenya: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports

Kuwait: beIN Sports

Kyrgyzstan: Saran Media

Laos: Astro/Goal.com

Lebanon: beIN Sports

Lesotho: SuperSport

Liberia: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports

Libya: beIN Sports

Macau SAR: TDM Desporto

Madagascar: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports

Malawi: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports

Malaysia/Brunei: Astro/Goal.com

Maldives: SONY 6

Mali: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports

Martinique: ESPN Inc, Fox Sports, RMC Sports, SportsMax

Mauritania: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports

Mauritius: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports, RMC Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc

Mongolia: SPS HD, Look TV

Montserrat: SportsMax

Morocco: beIN Sports

Mozambique: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports

Myanmar: Skynet

Namibia: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports

Nepal: SONY 6

Nevis: SportsMax

New Zealand: Sky New Zealand

Nicaragua: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc

Niger: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports

Nigeria: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports

Oman: beIN Sports

Pakistan: SONY 6

Palestine: beIN Sports

Panama: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc

Paraguay: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc

Peru: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc

Phillippines: Astro/Goal.com

Qatar: beIN Sports

Rwanda: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports

Saba: ESPN Inc, Fox Sports, RTL Netherlands, SportsMax

Sao Tome & Principe: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports

Senegal: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports

Seychelles: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports

Sierra Leone: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports

Singapore: Astro/Goal.com

Somalia: beIN Sports, Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports

South Africa: SuperSport

South Korea: SPO TV

Sri Lanka: SONY 6

St Barts: ESPN Inc, Fox Sports, RMC Sports, SportsMax

St Christopher: SportsMax

St Eustatius: ESPN Inc, Fox Sports, RTL Netherlands

St Helena & Ascension: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports

St Kitts: SportsMax

St Lucia: SportsMax

St Martin: ESPN Inc, Fox Sports, RTL Netherlands, SportsMax

St Pierre & Miquelon: ESPN Inc, Fox Sports, SportsMax

St Vincent & the Grenadines: Flow Sports, RMC Sports, SportsMax

Sudan: beIN Sports

Surinam: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc, Telesur

Swaziland: SuperSport

Syria: beIN Sports

Taiwan/Chinese Taipei: Astro/Goal.com

Tajikistan: Saran Media

Tanzania: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports

Thailand: Astro/Goal.com

Togo: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports

Tortola: SportsMax

Trinidad & Tobago: SportsMax

Tunisia: beIN Sports

Turkmenistan: Saran Media

Turks & Caicos Islands: SportsMax

Uganda: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports

United States: Univision

Uruguay: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc

Uzbekistan: Saran Media

Venezuela: Fox Sports, ESPN Inc

Vietnam: K+

Wallis & Futuna: RMC Sports

Yemen: beIN Sports

Zambia: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports

Zanzibar: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports

Zimbabwe: Canal+ Afrique, Flow Sports

Sport 24 hold the rights for in-flight and in-ship broadcasts

Any updates will be reflected in the tables and in the document during the course of the season.