Where to watch the UEFA Europa League

The full drama of the UEFA Europa League is available to watch across Europe and throughout the world thanks to UEFA's official broadcast partners.

A wide variety of viewing options are available to fans as broadcast packages include both live and delayed matches as well as comprehensive highlights and digital coverage.

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcaster(s) below.

Where to watch the final: broadcast partners

Europe

Albania: RTSH, Digitalb

Andorra: RMC Sports

Armenia: Shant TV

Austria: DAZN, Puls 4

Azerbaijan: Saran, AzTV, CBC Sport

Belarus: Belarus TV

Belgium: BeTV, RTBF, VRT

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Arena Sport, Nova BH

Bulgaria: BNT

Croatia: Arena Sport, MaxTV Go

Cyprus: CYTA

Czech Republic: Česká Televize

Denmark: Discovery Networks Denmark

Estonia: TV3 Sport

Finland: MTV

France: RMC Sport, Mediapro (also Monaco and DROM-COM & POM territories)

Georgia: Silknet

Germany: DAZN, RTL

Greece: COSMOTE TV

Hungary: Sport1

Iceland: Stöð 2 Sport (vodaphone)

Israel: Charlton

Italy: Sky Italia (also Vatican City)

Kazakhstan: QazSport

Kosovo: Kujtesa

Latvia: TV3 Sport

Lithuania: TV3 Sport

Luxembourg: DAZN, RMC Sports

Malta: PBS, Melita

Moldova: GMG Moldova (Canal 5)

Montenegro: Arena Sport, Sportklub

Netherlands: RTL, Fox Sports

Norway: TV2

North Macedonia: Arena Sport

Poland: Polsat

Portugal: SIC, Sport TV

Republic of Ireland: Virgin Media

Romania: DigiSport, Look TV, Telekom Romania

Russia: Match TV

San Marino: Sky Italia

Serbia: RTS, Arena Sport

Slovakia: RTV Slovakia

Slovenia: RTV Slovenia

Spain: Telefonica

Sweden: Discovery Networks Sweden

Switzerland: blue+, SRG

Turkey: beIN Sport

Ukraine: MGU, Volia TV

United Kingdom: BT Sport (also Channel Islands, Isle of Man, Republic of Ireland)

Africa & Middle East

Nigeria: StarTimes

Pan-Africa: Canal+ Afrique, StarTimes

South Africa: SuperSport

MENA: beIN Sports

Americas

Brazil: Fox Sports

Canada: DAZN

Caribbean: Flow Sports﻿, SportsMax

Central America: Fox Sports, ESPN

El Salvador: Canal 4 TV

Haiti: Canal+

Latin America (ex. Brazil): Fox Sports, ESPN

Suriname: Telesur

United States: CBS﻿, TUDN Deportes

Asia & Pacific

Australia: Optus Sport

Brunei: beIN Sports

Cambodia: beIN Sports Connect

PR China: PP Sport

Hong Kong: beIN Sports﻿, iCable, PCCW, TVB

India: Sony Ten

Indian Sub-Continent: Sony Ten

Indonesia: SCTV

Japan: UEFA.tv

Korea Republic: SPO TV

Laos: beIN Sports Connect

Macau: TDM

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Mongolia: Eclat, SPS

Myanmar: S Media

New Zealand: Sky New Zealand

﻿Pacific Islands: Digicel

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect

Singapore: beIN Sports

Taiwan: Elta TV

Tajikistan: Saran﻿, Varzish

Turkmenistan: Saran﻿, Turkmenistan Sport

Thailand: beIN Sports

Vietnam: VSTV (K+)

Sport 24 hold the rights for in-flight and in-ship broadcasts

Any updates will be reflected in the tables and in the document during the course of the season.