Where to watch the UEFA Europa League final

Thursday 20 August 2020

See where you can watch the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League final where you are.

Where to watch the Europa League
The full drama of the UEFA Europa League is available to watch across Europe and throughout the world thanks to UEFA's official broadcast partners.

A wide variety of viewing options are available to fans as broadcast packages include both live and delayed matches as well as comprehensive highlights and digital coverage.

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcaster(s) below.

Where to watch the final: broadcast partners

Europe

Albania: RTSH, Digitalb
Andorra: RMC Sports
Armenia: Shant TV
Austria: DAZN, Puls 4    
Azerbaijan: Saran, AzTV, CBC Sport 
Belarus: Belarus TV     
Belgium: BETV, RTBF, VRT 
Bosnia and Herzegovina: Arena Sport, Nova BH    
Bulgaria: BNT
Croatia: Arena Sport, MaxTV Go     
Cyprus: CYTA     
Czech Republic: Česká Televize   
Denmark: Discovery Networks Denmark     
Estonia: TV3 Sport
Finland: MTV
FranceRMC Sport (also Monaco and DROM-COM & POM territories)
Georgia: Silknet     
GermanyDAZNRTL
Greece: COSMOTE TV, ERT
Hungary: Sport1    
Iceland: Stöð 2 Sport (vodaphone)
Ireland: Virgin Media
Israel: Charlton
Italy: Sky Italia (also Vatican City)
Kazakhstan: QazSport
Kosovo: Kujtesa
Latvia: TV3 Sport
Lithuania: TV3 Sport
LuxembourgDAZNRMC Sports
Malta: PBS, Melita
Moldova: GMG Moldova (Canal 5) 
Montenegro: Arena SportSportklub  
Netherlands: RTL, Fox Sports
Norway: TV2
North Macedonia: Arena Sport
Poland: Polsat
Portugal: SIC, Sport TV
Romania: DigiSport, Telekom Romania 
Russia: Match TV     
San Marino: Sky Italia
Serbia: RTS, Arena Sport     
Slovakia: RTV Slovakia
Slovenia: RTV Slovenia
Spain: Telefonica, GOL TV
Sweden: Discovery Networks Sweden     
Switzerland: SRG, Teleclub     
Turkey: beIN Sport
Ukraine: MGU, Volia TV
United Kingdom: BT Sport (also Channel Islands, Isle of Man, Republic of Ireland), YouTube

Africa & Middle East

Nigeria: StarTimes
Pan-Africa: Canal+ Afrique, StarTimes
South Africa: SuperSport
MENA: beIN Sports

Americas

Brazil: Fox Sports
Canada: DAZN
Caribbean: Flow Sports﻿, SportsMax
Central America: Fox Sports, ESPN
El Salvador: Canal 4 TV
Haiti: Canal+
Latin America (ex. Brazil): Fox Sports, ESPN
Suriname: Telesur
United States: CBS﻿, TUDN Deportes

Asia & Pacific

Australia: Optus Sport
Brunei: Perform, Astro
Cambodia: Perform
PR China: PP Sport
Hong Kong: beIN Sports﻿, iCable, PCCW, TVB
India: Sony Ten
Indian Sub-Continent: Sony Ten
Indonesia: SCTV
Japan: DAZN
Korea Republic: SPOTV
Laos: Perform
Macau: TDM
Malaysia: Astro, Perform
Mongolia: Eclat, SPS
Myanmar: S Media
New Zealand: Sky New Zealand
﻿Pacific Islands: Digicel
Philippines: Perform
Singapore: beIN Sports, Perform
Taiwan: Elta TV, Perform
Tajikistan: Saran﻿, Varzish
Turkmenistan: Saran﻿, Turkmenistan Sport
Thailand: Perform
Vietnam: VSTV (K+)

Sport 24 hold the rights for in-flight and in-ship broadcasts

Any updates will be reflected in the tables and in the document during the course of the season.

