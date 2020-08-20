Where to watch the UEFA Europa League final

The full drama of the UEFA Europa League is available to watch across Europe and throughout the world thanks to UEFA's official broadcast partners.

A wide variety of viewing options are available to fans as broadcast packages include both live and delayed matches as well as comprehensive highlights and digital coverage.

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcaster(s) below.

Where to watch the final: broadcast partners

Europe

Albania: RTSH, Digitalb

Andorra: RMC Sports

Armenia: Shant TV

Austria: DAZN, Puls 4

Azerbaijan: Saran, AzTV, CBC Sport

Belarus: Belarus TV

Belgium: BETV, RTBF, VRT

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Arena Sport, Nova BH

Bulgaria: BNT

Croatia: Arena Sport, MaxTV Go

Cyprus: CYTA

Czech Republic: Česká Televize

Denmark: Discovery Networks Denmark

Estonia: TV3 Sport

Finland: MTV

France: RMC Sport (also Monaco and DROM-COM & POM territories)

Georgia: Silknet

Germany: DAZN, RTL

Greece: COSMOTE TV, ERT

Hungary: Sport1

Iceland: Stöð 2 Sport (vodaphone)

Ireland: Virgin Media

Israel: Charlton

Italy: Sky Italia (also Vatican City)

Kazakhstan: QazSport

Kosovo: Kujtesa

Latvia: TV3 Sport

Lithuania: TV3 Sport

Luxembourg: DAZN, RMC Sports

Malta: PBS, Melita

Moldova: GMG Moldova (Canal 5)

Montenegro: Arena Sport, Sportklub

Netherlands: RTL, Fox Sports

Norway: TV2

North Macedonia: Arena Sport

Poland: Polsat

Portugal: SIC, Sport TV

Romania: DigiSport, Telekom Romania

Russia: Match TV

San Marino: Sky Italia

Serbia: RTS, Arena Sport

Slovakia: RTV Slovakia

Slovenia: RTV Slovenia

Spain: Telefonica, GOL TV

Sweden: Discovery Networks Sweden

Switzerland: SRG, Teleclub

Turkey: beIN Sport

Ukraine: MGU, Volia TV

United Kingdom: BT Sport (also Channel Islands, Isle of Man, Republic of Ireland), YouTube

Africa & Middle East

Nigeria: StarTimes

Pan-Africa: Canal+ Afrique, StarTimes

South Africa: SuperSport

MENA: beIN Sports

Americas

Brazil: Fox Sports

Canada: DAZN

Caribbean: Flow Sports﻿, SportsMax

Central America: Fox Sports, ESPN

El Salvador: Canal 4 TV

Haiti: Canal+

Latin America (ex. Brazil): Fox Sports, ESPN

Suriname: Telesur

United States: CBS﻿, TUDN Deportes

Asia & Pacific

Australia: Optus Sport

Brunei: Perform, Astro

Cambodia: Perform

PR China: PP Sport

Hong Kong: beIN Sports﻿, iCable, PCCW, TVB

India: Sony Ten

Indian Sub-Continent: Sony Ten

Indonesia: SCTV

Japan: DAZN

Korea Republic: SPOTV

Laos: Perform

Macau: TDM

Malaysia: Astro, Perform

Mongolia: Eclat, SPS

Myanmar: S Media

New Zealand: Sky New Zealand

﻿Pacific Islands: Digicel

Philippines: Perform

Singapore: beIN Sports, Perform

Taiwan: Elta TV, Perform

Tajikistan: Saran﻿, Varzish

Turkmenistan: Saran﻿, Turkmenistan Sport

Thailand: Perform

Vietnam: VSTV (K+)

Sport 24 hold the rights for in-flight and in-ship broadcasts

Any updates will be reflected in the tables and in the document during the course of the season.