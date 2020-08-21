2019/20 Europa League top scorer: Bruno Fernandes
Friday 21 August 2020
The Manchester United midfielder finished on top with eight goals.
UEFA.com runs through the top scorers in the UEFA Europa League this season.
If players are level on goals, then the player with the most assists takes precedence.
2019/20 UEFA Europa League top scorers
8 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP/Manchester United)
7 Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan)
6 Andraž Šporar (Slovan Bratislava/Sporting CP)
6 Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt)
6 Alfredo Morelos (Rangers)
6 Edin Višća (İstanbul Başakşehir)
6 Diogo Jota (Wolves)
5 Munir (Sevilla)
5 Mason Greenwood (Manchester United)
5 Fabian Frei (Basel)
5 Marko Raguz (LASK)
UEFA Europa League top scorers by season (group stage to final)
2018/19: Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11
2017/18: Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic) – 8
2016/17: Edin Džeko (Roma), Giulianio (Zenit) – 8
2015/16: Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10
2014/15: Alan (Salzburg), Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8
2013/14: Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8
2012/13: Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8
2011/12: Radamel Falcao (Atlético Madrid) – 12
2010/11: Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17
2009/10: Óscar Cardozo (Benfica), Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9