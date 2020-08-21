2019/20 Europa League top scorer: Bruno Fernandes

Friday 21 August 2020

The Manchester United midfielder finished on top with eight goals.

Bruno Fernandes made it eight for the season against Sevilla
Bruno Fernandes made it eight for the season against Sevilla Getty Images

UEFA.com runs through the top scorers in the UEFA Europa League this season.

If players are level on goals, then the player with the most assists takes precedence.

2019/20 UEFA Europa League top scorers

Watch Bruno Fernandes' Europa League goals
Watch Bruno Fernandes' Europa League goals

8 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP/Manchester United)

7 Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan)

6 Andraž Šporar (Slovan Bratislava/Sporting CP)
6 Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt)
6 Alfredo Morelos (Rangers)
6 Edin Višća (İstanbul Başakşehir)
6 Diogo Jota (Wolves)

5 Munir (Sevilla)
5 Mason Greenwood (Manchester United)
5 Fabian Frei (Basel)
5 Marko Raguz (LASK)

UEFA Europa League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2018/19: Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11
2017/18: Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic)  – 8
2016/17: Edin Džeko (Roma), Giulianio (Zenit) – 8
2015/16: Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10
2014/15: Alan (Salzburg), Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8
2013/14: Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8
2012/13: Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8
2011/12: Radamel Falcao (Atlético Madrid) – 12
2010/11: Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17
2009/10: Óscar Cardozo (Benfica), Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday 21 August 2020
Where to watch the final
21/08/2020

LiveWhere to watch the final

See where you can watch the 2019/20 Europa League final where you are.
Europa League groups: who went through?
12/12/2019

LiveEuropa League groups: who went through?

The round of 32 line-up is complete: see who went through from the groups.
Europa League group stage records and statistics
12/12/2019

LiveEuropa League group stage records and statistics

AZ and Espanyol broke new ground while Lazio are equalled Salzburg's mark: all the group records.
Fixtures and results
21/08/2020

LiveFixtures and results

Check out all this season's results.
Where to watch the final
21/08/2020

LiveWhere to watch the final

See where you can watch the 2019/20 Europa League final where you are.