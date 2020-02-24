Top scorers: 2019/20 Europa League
Monday 24 February 2020
Diogo Jota, Daichi Kamada and Andraž Šporar have joined Alfredo Morelos on six goals.
UEFA.com keeps track of the top scorers in the UEFA Europa League this season; if players are level on goals, then the player with the most assists takes precedent.
This article will be updated at the end of every matchnight.
2019/20 UEFA Europa League top scorers
6 Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt)
6 Andraž Šporar (Slovan Bratislava/Sporting CP)
6 Alfredo Morelos (Rangers)
6 Diogo Jota (Wolves)
5 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP/Manchester United)
5 Munir (Sevilla)
4 Myron Boadu (AZ)
4 Umar Sadiq (Partizan)
4 Mason Greenwood (Manchester United)
4 Danel Sinani (Dudelange)
4 Laurent Depoitre (Gent)
4 Claudiu Keşerü (Ludogorets)
4 Paulinho (Braga)
Players in italics are no longer in the competition.
UEFA Europa League top scorers by season (group stage to final)
2018/19: Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11
2017/18: Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic) – 8
2016/17: Edin Džeko (Roma), Giulianio (Zenit) – 8
2015/16: Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10
2014/15: Alan (Salzburg), Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8
2013/14: Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8
2012/13: Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8
2011/12: Radamel Falcao (Atlético Madrid) – 12
2010/11: Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17
2009/10: Óscar Cardozo (Benfica), Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9