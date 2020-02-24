Top scorers: 2019/20 Europa League

Monday 24 February 2020

Diogo Jota, Daichi Kamada and Andraž Šporar have joined Alfredo Morelos on six goals.

Diogo Jota celebrates after completing back-to-back UEFA Europa League hat-tricks
UEFA.com keeps track of the top scorers in the UEFA Europa League this season; if players are level on goals, then the player with the most assists takes precedent.

This article will be updated at the end of every matchnight.

2019/20 UEFA Europa League top scorers

6 Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt)
6 Andraž Šporar (Slovan Bratislava/Sporting CP)
6 Alfredo Morelos (Rangers)
6 Diogo Jota (Wolves)

Watch Munir score three at Dudelange
5 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP/Manchester United)
5 Munir (Sevilla)

4 Myron Boadu (AZ)
4 Umar Sadiq (Partizan)
4 Mason Greenwood (Manchester United)
4 Danel Sinani (Dudelange)
4 Laurent Depoitre (Gent)
4 Claudiu Keşerü (Ludogorets)
4 Paulinho (Braga)

Players in italics are no longer in the competition.

UEFA Europa League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2018/19: Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11
2017/18: Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic)  – 8
2016/17: Edin Džeko (Roma), Giulianio (Zenit) – 8
2015/16: Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10
2014/15: Alan (Salzburg), Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8
2013/14: Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8
2012/13: Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8
2011/12: Radamel Falcao (Atlético Madrid) – 12
2010/11: Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17
2009/10: Óscar Cardozo (Benfica), Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9

