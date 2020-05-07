Top scorers: 2019/20 Europa League
Thursday 7 May 2020
Six players have scored six times in this season's competition.
UEFA.com keeps track of the top scorers in the UEFA Europa League this season.
If players are level on goals, then the player with the most assists takes precedence.
2019/20 UEFA Europa League top scorers
6 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP/Manchester United)
6 Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt)
6 Andraž Šporar (Slovan Bratislava/Sporting CP)
6 Alfredo Morelos (Rangers)
6 Edin Višća (İstanbul Başakşehir)
6 Diogo Jota (Wolves)
5 Munir (Sevilla)
5 Mason Greenwood (Manchester United)
5 Marko Raguz (LASK)
Players in italics are no longer in the competition.
UEFA Europa League top scorers by season (group stage to final)
2018/19: Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11
2017/18: Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic) – 8
2016/17: Edin Džeko (Roma), Giulianio (Zenit) – 8
2015/16: Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10
2014/15: Alan (Salzburg), Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8
2013/14: Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8
2012/13: Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8
2011/12: Radamel Falcao (Atlético Madrid) – 12
2010/11: Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17
2009/10: Óscar Cardozo (Benfica), Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9