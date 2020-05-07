Kick out COVID-19 by following the World Health Organization and FIFA's five steps to help stop the disease’s spread.

1. Wash hands 2. Cough into bent elbow 3. Don't touch your face 4. Keep physical distance 5. Stay at home if unwell.
More info > 

Top scorers: 2019/20 Europa League

Thursday 7 May 2020

Six players have scored six times in this season's competition.

Diogo Jota celebrates a UEFA Europa League goal
Diogo Jota celebrates a UEFA Europa League goal Visionhaus

UEFA.com keeps track of the top scorers in the UEFA Europa League this season.

If players are level on goals, then the player with the most assists takes precedence.

2019/20 UEFA Europa League top scorers

6 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP/Manchester United)
6 Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt)
6 Andraž Šporar (Slovan Bratislava/Sporting CP)
6 Alfredo Morelos (Rangers)
6 Edin Višća (İstanbul Başakşehir)
6 Diogo Jota (Wolves)

Watch Munir score three at Dudelange
5 Munir (Sevilla)
5 Mason Greenwood (Manchester United)
5 Marko Raguz (LASK)

Players in italics are no longer in the competition.

UEFA Europa League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2018/19: Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11
2017/18: Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic)  – 8
2016/17: Edin Džeko (Roma), Giulianio (Zenit) – 8
2015/16: Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10
2014/15: Alan (Salzburg), Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8
2013/14: Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8
2012/13: Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8
2011/12: Radamel Falcao (Atlético Madrid) – 12
2010/11: Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17
2009/10: Óscar Cardozo (Benfica), Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9

