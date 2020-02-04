UEFA Europa League Trophy Tour: dates, cities, more info

The UEFA Europa League Trophy Tour gets under way in Frankfurt, Germany, this week.

The 2020 UEFA Europa League Trophy Tour, driven by Kia, will visit seven European cities between February and May, with the aim of collecting football boots for Syrian refugees at the Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan.

The UEFA League Trophy Tour, driven by Kia:

7–8 February: Frankfurt, Germany

21 February: Barcelona, Spain

3–11 March: Geneva, Switzerland

13–14 March: Rome, Italy

27–28 March: Amsterdam, Netherlands

1–2 May: Manchester, England

15–16 May: Warsaw, Poland

Following the success of the 2019 Trophy Tour, which saw football fans across Europe donate over 1,000 pairs of football boots, Kia in cooperation with the UEFA Foundation for Children is repeating the activation.

The 2020 Europa League final takes place in Gdańsk ©Getty Images

The UEFA Europa League Trophy Tour, driven by Kia, will therefore be counting once more on donations of unwanted children's footwear as part of the #PassThemOn campaign.

The initiative has the backing of UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin, who has seen for himself how much football means to the young Syrian refugees in Jordan.

"Football has the power to unite and can bring children so much joy and happiness," said Mr Čeferin, who has visited the Zaatari refugee camp on two occasions.

"The UEFA Foundation helped to provide pitches for the refugees to use, but they have been lacking boots. I am delighted that over 1,000 pairs were handed over last year and I would like to call on fans across Europe to donate their unwanted footwear to make a real difference to those living at the camp."

The tour will visit Frankfurt, Barcelona, Geneva, Rome, Amsterdam, Manchester and Warsaw, giving fans the opportunity to see the UEFA Europa League trophy up close. There is also the chance to meet football legends at a variety of city-centre pop-up locations, local amateur clubs and schools.

Michael Owen (left) won the trophy in 2001 ©Getty Images

"The trophy tour is a fantastic way to bring together football fans, as well as supporting an incredible cause," said former England striker Michael Owen, who lifted the UEFA Europa League (then the UEFA Cup) trophy with Liverpool in 2001.

Owen added: "I always knew from a young age that I wanted to play football and even more so, I vividly remember the special moment of receiving my first pair of boots. To be able to provide these young refugees with boots to fulfil their passion is something I am immensely proud to be part of and something that I know they will remember forever."

Every fan who donates a pair of boots will have the chance to win tickets to the UEFA Europa League final in Gdansk. #PassThemOn boot donations can be made at any stage of the UEFA Europa League Trophy Tour, as well as selected Kia dealerships in participating countries. The collected boots will be handed over at Zaatari in the summer.