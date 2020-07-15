Who is still in the Europa League?
Wednesday 15 July 2020
UEFA.com sizes up the UEFA Europa League contenders: rankings, form and pedigree.
Sevilla vs Roma
Sevilla (ESP)
UEFA ranking: 11 (2)
Domestic position: 4 (final match: 19 July)
How they got there: Group A winners, 1-1 CFR Cluj (away goals)
Last season: round of 16 (lost 6-5 v Slavia Praha, aet)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2005/06, 2006/07, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16)
Roma (ITA)
UEFA ranking: 15 (3)
Domestic position: 5 (final match: 2 August)
How they got there: Group J runners-up, 2-1 Gent
Last season: UEFA Champions League round of 16 (lost 4-3 v Porto, aet)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1990/91)
Manchester United vs LASK (first leg: 5-0)
Manchester United (ENG)
UEFA ranking: 9 (1)
Domestic position: 5 (final match: 26 July)
How they got there: Group L winners, 6-1 Club Brugge
Last season: UEFA Champions League quarter-finals (lost 4-0 v Barcelona)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2016/17)
LASK (AUT)
UEFA ranking: 103 (16)
Domestic position: 4* (final match: 5 July)
How they got there: Group D winners, 3-1 AZ Alkmaar
Last season: third qualifying round (lost on away goals v Beşiktaş after 2-2 draw)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 32 (1984/85, 1985/86)
Copenhagen vs İstanbul Başakşehir (first leg: 0-1)
Copenhagen (DEN)
UEFA ranking: 39 (8)
Domestic position: 2 (final match: 26 July)
How they got there: Group B runners-up, 4-2 Celtic
Last season: group stage (fourth)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (2016/17)
İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR)
UEFA ranking: 71 (12)
Domestic position: 1 (final match: 26 July)
How they got there: Group J winners, 5-4aet Sporting CP
Last season: third qualifying round (lost 1-0 v Burnley)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: group stage (2017/18)
Wolves vs Olympiacos (first leg: 1-1)
Wolves (ENG)
UEFA ranking: 85 (14)
Domestic position: 6 (final match: 26 July)
How they got there: Group K runners-up, 6-3 Espanyol
Last season: N/A (previous campaign: 1980/81)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1971/72)
Olympiacos (GRE)
UEFA ranking: 34 (7)
Domestic position: 1* (final match: 8 July)
How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 2-2aet Arsenal (away goals)
Last season: round of 32 (lost 3-2 v Dynamo Kyiv)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (1989/90, 2004/05, 2011/12, 2016/17)
Leverkusen vs Rangers (first leg 3-1)
Leverkusen (GER)
UEFA ranking: 23 (5)
Domestic position: 5* (final match: 27 June)
How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 5-2 Porto
Last season: round of 32 (lost on away goals v Krasnodar, 0-0a, 1-1h)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1987/88)
Rangers (SCO)
UEFA ranking: 94 (15)
Domestic position: 2* (final match: 8 March)
How they got there: Group G runners-up, 4-2 Braga
Last season: group stage (third)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (2007/08)
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Wolfsburg (first leg 2-1)
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
UEFA ranking: 18 (4)
Domestic position: 1 (final match: 19 July)
How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 5-4 Benfica
Last season: round of 32 (lost 6-3 v Eintracht Frankfurt)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2008/09)
Wolfsburg (GER)
UEFA ranking: 41 (9)
Domestic position: 7* (final match: 27 June)
How they got there: Group I runners-up, 5-1 Malmö
Last season: N/A (previous campaign: 2015/16)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: quarter-finals (2009/10, 2014/15)
Basel vs Eintracht Frankfurt (first leg: 3-0)
Basel (SUI)
UEFA ranking: 26 (6)
Domestic position: 3 (final match: 2 August)
How they got there: Group C winners, 4-0 APOEL
Last season: play-offs (lost on away goals v Apollon Limassol after 3-3 draw)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: semi-finals (2012/13)
Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)
UEFA ranking: 48 (10)
Domestic position: 9* (final match: 27 June)
How they got there: Group F runners-up
Last season: semi-finals (lost 4-3 on pens v Chelsea after 2-2 draw, aet)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1979/80)
Inter vs Getafe
Internazionale Milano (ITA)
UEFA ranking: 51 (11)
Domestic position: 4 (final match: 2 August)
How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 4-1 Ludogorets
Last season: round of 16 (lost 1-0 v Eintracht Frankfurt)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1990/91, 1993/94, 1997/98)
Getafe (ESP)
UEFA ranking: 76 (13)
Domestic position: 6 (final match: 9 July)
How they got there: Group C runners-up, 3-2 Ajax
Last season: N/A (previous campaign: 2010/11)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: quarter-finals (2007/08)
*Indicates domestic season has finished