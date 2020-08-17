Europa League final line-up confirmed: Sevilla vs Inter

Monday 17 August 2020

Two of the most successful sides in the competition's history will go head to head in the 2020 final on Friday when three-time winners Inter meet five-time champions Sevilla.﻿

Sevilla are nominal home team for Friday's final
Final

Friday 21 August, 21:00 CET

Sevilla vs Inter, Cologne

Final: All you need to know

Sevilla (ESP)

Sevilla's five Europa League triumphs
UEFA ranking: 8
Domestic position: 4 (final match: 19 July)
Last five games (most recent first): WWWWD
How they got there: Group A winners, 1-1 CFR Cluj (away goals, R32), 2-0 Roma (R16), 1-0 Wolves (QF), 2-1 Man. United (SF)
Last season: round of 16 (L vs Slavia Praha, aet)
Final record: P5 W5 L0 (most recent: 2015/16, W vs Liverpool)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2005/06, 2006/07, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16)

Joe Walker, Sevilla reporter: Sevilla are 20 games unbeaten in all competitions, winning eight of their last nine, and hitting form at just the right time. They were impressive in seeing off in-form Roma and displayed patience and resolve to beat Wolves and then Manchester United. Their experience in this competition gives them an extra edge; they know how to get the job done.

Internazionale Milano (ITA)

1998 final highlights: Lazio 0-3 Inter
UEFA ranking: 39
Domestic position: 2 (final match: 1 August)
Last five games: WWWWW
How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 4-1 Ludogorets (R32), 2-0 Getafe (R16), 2-1 Leverkusen (QF), 5-0 Shakhtar (SF)
Last season: round of 16 (L vs Eintracht Frankfurt)
Final record: P4 W3 L1 (most recent: 1997/98, W vs Lazio)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1990/91, 1993/94, 1997/98)

Paolo Menicucci, Inter reporter: The higher the bar, the higher Inter are jumping. The defence is rock solid (one goal conceded in the last seven games), team spirit is right and the front line is firing. Romelu Lukaku has scored in a record ten successive UEFA Europa League outings and Lautaro Martínez found his form in the romp against Shakhtar. Antonio Conte's side will be hard to beat.

Final records and statistics

Highlights: Sevilla 2-0 Roma
Previous meetings

The teams have never met in UEFA competition.

Sevilla vs Italian opposition
P13 W6 D2 L5 F13 A10

Inter vs Spanish opposition
P43 W14 D11 L18 F47 A53

