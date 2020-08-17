Europa League final line-up confirmed: Sevilla vs Inter

Final

Friday 21 August, 21:00 CET

Sevilla vs Inter, Cologne

Log in for free to watch the highlights Sevilla's five Europa League triumphs

UEFA ranking: 8

Domestic position: 4 (final match: 19 July)

Last five games (most recent first): WWWWD

How they got there: Group A winners, 1-1 CFR Cluj (away goals, R32), 2-0 Roma (R16), 1-0 Wolves (QF), 2-1 Man. United (SF)

Last season: round of 16 (L vs Slavia Praha, aet)

Final record: P5 W5 L0 (most recent: 2015/16, W vs Liverpool)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2005/06, 2006/07, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16)



Joe Walker, Sevilla reporter: Sevilla are 20 games unbeaten in all competitions, winning eight of their last nine, and hitting form at just the right time. They were impressive in seeing off in-form Roma and displayed patience and resolve to beat Wolves and then Manchester United. Their experience in this competition gives them an extra edge; they know how to get the job done.

Log in for free to watch the highlights 1998 final highlights: Lazio 0-3 Inter

UEFA ranking: 39

Domestic position: 2 (final match: 1 August)

Last five games: WWWWW

How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 4-1 Ludogorets (R32), 2-0 Getafe (R16), 2-1 Leverkusen (QF), 5-0 Shakhtar (SF)

Last season: round of 16 (L vs Eintracht Frankfurt)

Final record: P4 W3 L1 (most recent: 1997/98, W vs Lazio)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1990/91, 1993/94, 1997/98)

Paolo Menicucci, Inter reporter: The higher the bar, the higher Inter are jumping. The defence is rock solid (one goal conceded in the last seven games), team spirit is right and the front line is firing. Romelu Lukaku has scored in a record ten successive UEFA Europa League outings and Lautaro Martínez found his form in the romp against Shakhtar. Antonio Conte's side will be hard to beat.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Sevilla 2-0 Roma

Previous meetings

The teams have never met in UEFA competition.

Sevilla vs Italian opposition

P13 W6 D2 L5 F13 A10

Inter vs Spanish opposition

P43 W14 D11 L18 F47 A53

