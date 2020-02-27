Europa League round of 16: meet the sides

Basel (SUI)

UEFA ranking: 29

Domestic position: 3

How they got there: Group C winners, 4-0 APOEL

Last season: play-offs (lost on away goals v Apollon Limassol after 3-3 draw)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: semi-finals (2012/13)

Copenhagen (DEN)

UEFA ranking: 40

Domestic position: 2

How they got there: Group B runners-up, 4-2 Celtic

Last season: group stage (fourth)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (2016/17)

Getafe (ESP)

UEFA ranking: 75

Domestic position: 5

How they got there: Group C runners-up, 3-2 Ajax

Last season: N/A (previous campaign: 2010/11)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: quarter-finals (2007/08)

İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR)

UEFA ranking: 84

Domestic position: 1

How they got there: Group J winners, 5-4aet Sporting CP

Last season: third qualifying round (lost 1-0 v Burnley)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 32 (2019/20)

Internazionale Milano (ITA)

UEFA ranking: 53

Domestic position: 3

How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 4-1 Ludogorets

Last season: round of 16 (lost 1-0 v Eintracht Frankfurt)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1990/91, 1993/94, 1997/98)

LASK (AUT)

UEFA ranking: 114

Domestic position: 1

How they got there: Group D winners, 3-1 AZ Alkmaar

Last season: third qualifying round (lost on away goals v Beşiktaş after 2-2 draw)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 32 (1984/85, 1985/86)

Leverkusen (GER)

UEFA ranking: 27

Domestic position: 5

How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 5-2 Porto

Last season: round of 32 (lost on away goals v Krasnodar, 0-0a, 1-1h)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1987/88)

Manchester United (ENG)

UEFA ranking: 10

Domestic position: 5

How they got there: Group L winners, 6-1 Club Brugge

Last season: UEFA Champions League quarter-finals (lost 4-0 v Barcelona)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2016/17)

Olympiacos (GRE)

UEFA ranking: 37

Domestic position: 1

How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 2-2aet Arsenal (away goals)

Last season: round of 32 (lost 3-2 v Dynamo Kyiv)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (1989/90, 2004/05, 2011/12, 2016/17)

Rangers (SCO)

UEFA ranking: 94

Domestic position: 2

How they got there: Group G runners-up, 4-2 Braga

Last season: group stage (third)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (2007/08)

Roma (ITA)

UEFA ranking: 15

Domestic position: 4

How they got there: Group J runners-up, 2-1 Gent

Last season: UEFA Champions League round of 16 (lost 4-3 v Porto, aet)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1990/91)

Sevilla (ESP)

UEFA ranking: 11

Domestic position: 4

How they got there: Group A winners, 1-1 CFR Cluj (away goals)

Last season: round of 16 (lost 6-5 v Slavia Praha, aet)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2005/06, 2006/07, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

UEFA ranking: 19

Domestic position: 1

How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 5-4 Benfica

Last season: round of 32 (lost 6-3 v Eintracht Frankfurt)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2008/09)

Wolfsburg (GER)

UEFA ranking: 45

Domestic position: 7

How they got there: Group I runners-up, 5-1 Malmö

Last season: N/A (previous campaign: 2015/16)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: quarter-finals (2009/10, 2014/15)

Wolves (ENG)

UEFA ranking: 85

Domestic position: 8

How they got there: Group K runners-up, 6-3 Espanyol

Last season: N/A (previous campaign: 1980/81)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1971/72)

TBC: Salzburg (AUT) or Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)

Salzburg (AUT)

UEFA ranking: 28

Domestic position: 2

How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage

Last season: round of 16 (lost 4-3 v Napoli)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1993/94)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)

UEFA ranking: 49

Domestic position: 11

How they got there: Group F runners-up

Last season: semi-finals (lost 4-3 on pens v Chelsea after 2-2 draw, aet)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1979/80)