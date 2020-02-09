Europa League round of 32 ties: meet your opponents

UEFA Europa League round of 32 ties

Wolves (ENG) v Espanyol (ESP)

Sporting CP (POR) v İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR)

Getafe (ESP) v Ajax (NED)*

Bayer Leverkusen (GER)* v Porto (POR)

Copenhagen (DEN) v Celtic (SCO)

APOEL (CYP) v Basel (SUI)

CFR Cluj (ROU) v Sevilla (ESP)

Olympiacos (GRE)* v Arsenal (ENG)

AZ Alkmaar (NED) v LASK (AUT)

Club Brugge (BEL)* v Manchester United (ENG)

Ludogorets (BUL) v Internazionale Milano (ITA)*

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) v Salzburg (AUT)*

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)* v Benfica (POR)*

Wolfsburg (GER) v Malmö (SWE)

Roma (ITA) v Gent (BEL)

Rangers (SCO) v Braga (POR)

*Transferred from UEFA Champions League group stage

Wolves (ENG) v Espanyol (ESP)

Wolves (ENG)

UEFA ranking: 85

Domestic position: 9

Group K: W4 D1 L1 F11 A5 (runners-up to Braga)

Last season: N/A (previous campaign: 1980/81)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1971/72)

Espanyol (ESP)

UEFA ranking: 75

Domestic position: 20

Group H: W3 D2 L1 F12 A4 (winners; Ludogorets runners-up)

Last season: N/A (previous campaign: 2006/07)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (2006/07)

Sporting CP (POR) v İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR)

Sporting CP (POR)

UEFA ranking: 30

Domestic position: 3

Group D: W4 D0 L2 F11 A7 (runners-up to LASK)

Last season: round of 32 (lost 2-1 v Villarreal)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (2004/05)

İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR)

UEFA ranking: 83

Domestic position: 3

Group J: W3 D1 L2 F7 A9 (winners; Roma runners-up)

Last season: third qualifying round (lost 1-0 v Burnley)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 32 (2019/20)

Getafe (ESP) v Ajax (NED)

Getafe (ESP)

UEFA ranking: 75

Domestic position: 3

Group C: W4 D0 L2 F8 A4 (runners-up to Basel)

Last season: N/A (previous campaign: 2010/11)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: quarter-finals (2007/08)

Ajax (NED)

UEFA ranking: 21

Domestic position: 1

UEFA Champions League group stage: W3 D1 L2 F12 A6 (third)

Last season: UEFA Champions League semi-finals (lost on away goals v Tottenham, 1-0a, 2-3h)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1991/92)

Bayer Leverkusen (GER) v Porto (POR)

Bayer Leverkusen (GER)

UEFA ranking: 28

Domestic position: 5

UEFA Champions League group stage: W2 D0 L4 F5 A9 (third)

Last season: round of 32 (lost on away goals v Krasnodar, 0-0a, 1-1h)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1987/88)

Porto (POR)

UEFA ranking: 18

Domestic position: 2

Group G: W3 D1 L2 F8 A9 (winners; Rangers runners-up)

Last season: UEFA Champions League quarter-finals (lost 6-1 v Liverpool)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2002/03, 2010/11)

Copenhagen (DEN) v Celtic (SCO)

Copenhagen (DEN)

UEFA ranking: 43

Domestic position: 2

Group B: W2 D3 L1 F5 A4 (runners-up to Malmö)

Last season: group stage (fourth)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (2016/17)

Celtic (SCO)

UEFA ranking: 46

Domestic position: 1

Group E: W4 D1 L1 F10 A6 (winners; CFR Cluj runners-up)

Last season: round of 32 (lost 3-0 v Valencia)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (2002/03)

APOEL (CYP) v Basel (SUI)

APOEL (CYP)

UEFA ranking: 58

Domestic position: 3

Group A: W3 D1 L2 F10 A8 (runners-up to Sevilla)

Last season: play-offs (lost 2-1 on pens v Astana after 1-1 draw)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (2016/17)

Basel (SUI)

UEFA ranking: 29

Domestic position: 3

Group C: W4 D1 L1 F12 A4 (winners; Getafe runners-up)

Last season: play-offs (lost on away goals v Apollon Limassol after 3-3 draw)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: semi-finals (2012/13)

CFR Cluj (ROU) v Sevilla (ESP)

CFR Cluj (ROU)

UEFA ranking: 121

Domestic position: 1

Group E: W4 D0 L2 F6 A4 (runners-up to Celtic)

Last season: play-offs (lost 5-2 v Dudelange)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 32 (2012/13, 2019/20)

Sevilla (ESP)

UEFA ranking: 11

Domestic position: 5

Group A: W5 D0 L1 F14 A3 (winners; APOEL runners-up)

Last season: round of 16 (lost 6-5 v Slavia Praha, aet)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2005/06, 2006/07, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16)

Olympiacos (GRE) v Arsenal (ENG)

Olympiacos (GRE)

UEFA ranking: 36

Domestic position: 1

UEFA Champions League group stage: W1 D1 L4 F8 A14 (third)

Last season: round of 32 (lost 3-2 v Dynamo Kyiv)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (1989/90, 2004/05, 2011/12, 2016/17)

Arsenal (ENG)

UEFA ranking: 9

Domestic position: 10

Group F: W3 D2 L1 F14 A7 (winners; Eintracht Frankfurt runners-up)

Last season: runners-up (lost 4-1 v Chelsea)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1999/2000, 2018/19)

AZ Alkmaar (NED) v LASK (AUT)

AZ Alkmaar (NED)

UEFA ranking: 84

Domestic position: 2

Group L: W2 D3 L1 F15 A8 (runners-up to Manchester United)

Last season: second qualifying round (lost 3-2 v Kairat)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1980/81)

LASK (AUT)

UEFA ranking: 119

Domestic position: 2

Group D: W4 D1 L1 11 A4 (winners; Sporting CP runners-up)

Last season: third qualifying round (lost on away goals v Beşiktaş after 2-2 draw)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 32 (1984/85, 1985/86, 2019/20)

Club Brugge (BEL) v Manchester United (ENG)

Club Brugge (BEL)

UEFA ranking: 57

Domestic position: 1

UEFA Champions League group stage: W0 D3 L3 F4 A12 (third)

Last season: round of 32 (lost 5-2 v Salzburg)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1975/76)

Manchester United (ENG)

UEFA ranking: 10

Domestic position: 8

Group L: W4 D1 L1 F10 A2 (winners; runners-up AZ Alkmaar)

Last season: UEFA Champions League quarter-finals (lost 4-0 v Barcelona)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2016/17)

Ludogorets (BUL) v Internazionale Milano (ITA)

Ludogorets (BUL)

UEFA ranking: 60

Domestic position: 1

Group H: W2 D2 L2 F10 A10 (runners-up to Espanyol)

Last season: group stage (fourth)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (2013/14)

Internazionale Milano (ITA)

UEFA ranking: 54

Domestic position: 3

UEFA Champions League group stage: W2 D1 L3 F10 A9 (third)

Last season: round of 16 (lost 1-0 v Eintracht Frankfurt)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1990/91, 1993/94, 1997/98)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) v Salzburg (AUT)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)

UEFA ranking: 52

Domestic position: 9

Group F: W3 D0 L3 F8 A10 (runners-up to Arsenal)

Last season: semi-finals (lost 4-3 on pens v Chelsea after 2-2 draw, aet)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1979/80)

Salzburg (AUT)

UEFA ranking: 27

Domestic position: 1

UEFA Champions League group stage: W2 D1 L3 F16 A13 (third)

Last season: round of 16 (lost 4-3 v Napoli)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1993/94)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) v Benfica (POR)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

UEFA ranking: 19

Domestic position: 1

UEFA Champions League group stage: W1 D3 L2 F8 A13 (third)

Last season: round of 32 (lost 6-3 v Eintracht Frankfurt)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2008/09)

Benfica (POR)

UEFA ranking: 20

Domestic position: 1

UEFA Champions League group stage: W2 D1 L3 F10 A11 (third)

Last season: quarter-finals (lost on away goals v Eintracht Frankfurt, 4-2h, 0-2a)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1982/83, 2012/13, 2013/14)

Wolfsburg (GER) v Malmö (SWE)

Wolfsburg (GER)

UEFA ranking: 48

Domestic position: 10

Group I: W3 D2 L1 F9 A7 (runners-up to Gent)

Last season: N/A (previous campaign: 2015/16)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: quarter-finals (2009/10, 2014/15)

Malmö (SWE)

UEFA ranking: 66

Domestic position: 2 (season complete)

Group B: W3 D2 L1 F8 A6 (winners; Copenhagen runners-up)

Last season: round of 32 (lost 5-1 to Chelsea)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 32 (2018/19, 2019/20)

Roma (ITA) v Gent (BEL)

Roma (ITA)

UEFA ranking: 16

Domestic position: 5

Group J: W2 D3 L1 F12 A6 (runners-up to İstanbul Başakşehir)

Last season: UEFA Champions League round of 16 (lost 4-3 v Porto, aet)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1990/91)

Gent (BEL)

UEFA ranking: 38

Domestic position: 2

Group I: W3 D3 L0 F9 A6 (winners; Wolfsburg runners-up)

Last season: play-offs (lost 2-0 v Bordeaux)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: quarter-finals (1991/92)

Rangers (SCO) v Braga (POR)

Rangers (SCO)

UEFA ranking: 112

Domestic position: 2

Group G: W2 D3 L1 F8 A6 (runners-up to Porto)

Last season: group stage (third)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (2007/08)

Braga (POR)

UEFA ranking: 33

Domestic position: 4

Group K: W4 D2 L0 F15 A9 (winners; Wolves runners-up)

Last season: third qualifying round (lost on away goals v Zorya Luhansk after 3-3 draw)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (2010/11)